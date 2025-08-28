Yesterday I wrote about how the world became Zero Trust. Today I want to share with you a little piece of paradise. Those hidden treasures where human interactions and thus the ability to trust, still exists.

Take a look how an American guy discovers a nice little farm shop in Norway. He can’t believe his eyes, as he is programmed to Zero Trust…

This is an example of what I wrote yesterday. These treasures will pop up everywhere, as soon as people start to understand the value of trust and human interactions.

AI will try to replace humans and their interactions. It will seem to succeed. But at the end, the people will wake up and see what they missed. AI will never be able to replace our humanity.

The only thing we’ll have to do, is to stand up and start our local initiatives. Create an alternative for the Zero Trust Society.

Our humanity will win!

With love, as always, Cyntha