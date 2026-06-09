Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
5h

Thank you for continuing to keep these issues front and center. I am fascinated by your experience with the Kathars and hope you write more about that.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
5h

One has to begin to process the cover up of our real history and WHY they were able to get away with it! The untold horror and the price paid will shock the conscience.

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