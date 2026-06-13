So far, the US government has released 23 pages of previous classified information about UFOs. For those who already studied this phenomenon, there seems nothing new under the sun. But for many people, especially those who recently have awakened to the truth, a huge problem has occurred.

Those who are still asleep and obediently follow the main stream narrative, seem to do the same as ever. They digest the new information as if it doesn’t contradict their belief system. Apparently they have no problem going from denial and ridiculization of UFO sightings to accepting them as the new reality.

From weather balloons to extra-terrestrial life…

They have been brainwashed so well, they will accept anything they are told. As soon as the media shifts its stories about Trump, they will accept that as well. As if the smearing and hate-mongering of Trump never happened. The power of mass hypnosis...

But what about all the recently awakened people?

They have lost trust in their governments, religions and new age. They are vulnerable without faith or belief system. The only thing they can rely on now, are facts.

Finding the facts on this topic is difficult, as we enter an area very new to us.

We will have to dive into history, we will have to listen to people from all backgrounds to find the truth that resonates with us.

A few months ago, I wrote about the teachings of Rudolf Steiner regarding extra-terrestrial life and hostile spiritual beings. Steiner explained their presence and purpose in our world. How human emotions are food for these beings.

Rudolf Steiner understood, but was far ahead of his time. His teachings never reached the masses.

More recently, Catherine Austin Fitts said, “Those who control our world are inter-dimensional satanic beings.”

Are we still talking about UFOs and ETs here?

Please realize that we humans are not equipped to register the entirety of the life around us. The human senses can only hear and see a small spectrum of life. Having said that, we may be able to embrace the idea that a lot is happening around us, that we simply do not register.

It’s truly like being 90% deaf and blind and still believing what we hear and see is the totality of life.

Talking about UFOs and ETs, is talking about inter-dimensional life. No human knows how many dimensions life has. So how can we decide what is true and what is not, when things come from other dimensions than those few we can experience?

Let’s listen to Catherine Austin Fitts, an American investment banker and former public official, having warned the world about the fraud in the US banking system, the elections fraud (for many years before 2020) and the covid plandemic before. Now talking about who truly rules this world:

“It’s the committee that runs the world… inter-dimensional pools of capital over-influenced by a cult… inter-dimensional intelligence which is operating demonic intelligence. Inter-dimensional demonic intelligence.”

A British physicist warned decades ago: “We are being manipulated, but from other dimensions by intelligent beings from other dimensions.”

“It wasn’t aliens, it was demonic. In many abduction events, if you called on Jesus Christ, it would STOP.”

“99% of the material in the universe is plasma. Plasma is alive and it’s intelligent… the universe itself is alive and intelligent…Only a demonic intelligence would come up with the plan, trying to centrally control everything with digital technology.”

Catherine Austin Fitts mentions the Collins Elite, who ‘came to believe that the ET phenomena was a demonic phenomena.’

This “Collins Elite” is an alleged secretive faction within parts of the U.S. intelligence and defense world that supposedly came to believe UFOs are not extraterrestrial at all, but spiritual or inter-dimensional entities, essentially what older religious traditions would have called demons or fallen angels.

Its main purpose was/is to cover up information about UFOs, alien abductions and crashed spacecraft since the 1950s, claiming UFOs to be demonic or Satanic in origin.

British director of the film ‘God versus Aliens’, Mark Christopher Lee said: ‘A lot of people know about Majestic 12, a supposed committee of military leaders and politicians interested in UFOs: it’s out there in pop culture, along with Area 51.

But two of my interviewees believe that this is a smokescreen, and the real organization is the Collins Elite, based in the Wright Patterson Air Base.’

These interviewees, UFO author Brian Allan and alleged abductee Tony Topping, suggest that the members of the Collins Elite believe that aliens are demonic, or wish to label them as being so.

Anglican Pastor Ray Boeche about the Collins Elite: ‘The Defense Intelligence Agency were looking at this demonic element, and they labelled these sorts of aliens as ‘non human entities’. They believed that there was a demonic component to the UFO phenomenon: they are not invading us, it’s Biblical.’

Time and again researchers seem to come to the same conclusion. This is a biblical war, good vs evil. Whether it is being played out on the emotional level or on the technical level, meaning AI and transhumanism, it all boils down to the same conclusion. We humans are the target in an inter-dimensional war.

Theologians are in their element when talking about this topic.

Jeremiah J Johnston of the Christian Thinkers Society: “The heavens are teeming with intelligent beings. We call them angels. We call them principalities. We call them powers. Scripture names them. Jesus spoke of them. Paul wrote letters about them.”

Johnston went on to argue that, for him, UFOs can be categorized in four ways: misidentified objects like ice crystals or tricks of light; classified human technology like spy drones or satellites; angelic activity; and demonic activity.

He explained: “Scripture is unambiguous that there is a spiritual realm hostile to God and to humanity, and that this realm manifests in the physical world.

“Paul writes [in Ephesians 6:12] that we wrestle ‘not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.’

“The Biblical record is consistent: the heavens are active, and sometimes that activity intersects our atmosphere.”

Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California: “But what if the better explanation isn’t extraterrestrial – but extra-dimensional? What if what we’re dealing with isn’t from another planet, but from another realm entirely – the spiritual realm?”

Like Johnston, Laurie pointed to Ezekiel 1: “When the living creatures moved, the wheels moved beside them… for the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.”

He commented on the passage: “I don’t know exactly what Ezekiel saw – but I know it was real, it was other-worldly, and it wasn’t from Mars. It was a manifestation of the living God and His angelic host – and by every modern technical definition, it was an Unidentified Flying Object.

Annunaki often being depicted in flying objects. Can Ezekiel have seen this?

“Now, if holy angels can appear this way, what do you suppose fallen angels are capable of?

“The enemy has always been in the business of imitation. He masquerades as an angel of light. Why wouldn’t he masquerade as something that captures the imagination of a generation that has largely traded the spiritual for the scientific?”

Interestingly enough, when church officials come out with explanations of demonic activity on earth, they are ex-communicated or fired.

The Vatican never issued any official statement about UFOs or ETs. It was left to the lower echelons to communicate or deny the topic to its followers.

From these communications it has become very clear what the official standpoint of the Roman Catholic Church is. Just recently Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, the chief exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington, linked UFOs to demonic presence, something that made him being fired immediately.

The official statement from Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archbishop of Washington, declared that Rossetti’s words ‘gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism.’

When this happens, what message do they give to their followers? Again, religion only seems to allow one dogmatic point of view, nothing else. Apparently, organized religion can not give the answers to our current UFO disclosures. Why not open up to the idea that both extra-terrestrial and inter-dimensional are possible?



But as I said, time and again, researchers come to the same conclusions. This is a biblical war, good vs evil. And in the battle of good vs evil, the battle is for our soul, our humanity, our divinity.

We, the people, are so important that everything is being done to influence our beliefs. Never before has there been any disclosure of UFO-facts. But we have been bombarded with movies about ‘bad’ ETs invading our world, wanting to destroy us or enslave us.

Now the tone of voice in movies is changing. Stephen Spielberg said about his latest movie ‘Disclosure Day’, that it is meant to ‘create a belief system that the audience will say… this is here, this is happening.’

Other films examine the likely impact of alien 'first contact' on world religions, suggesting that aliens might bring new gods with them. These gods will be more technologically advanced and people on Earth might worship these new alien gods.

For those of you who researched ancient history, this will sound very familiar.

Every ancient civilization has left evidence of having met more sophisticated visitors, who were seen as gods and who left earth eventually again.

As I said before, history tends to move in spirals. Humanity has been here before. It meets the same challenges over and over again. It’s time to reveal ancient history again instead of watching fearmongering movies.

History has been hidden for a reason. We are not supposed to learn and understand what has really happened to those ancient fallen empires. If we could open up human history, we could form ourselves an opinion about UFOs and ETs and decide if and how we would welcome them into our lives.

An uninformed civilization is bound to make the same mistakes as our predecessors did. History might give us all the answers we are looking for.

In my webshop you can still buy the presentations Janet & I gave about UFOs and ETs and about the five world mysteries. They will open your eyes to other earthly civilizations and ET encounters that you cannot find in history books.

Whether correct or not, listening to US government officials will show you the narrative that will be spread over us for the next decades.

In October 2025 JD Vance told us after being asked about ETs: ‘If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon…

Vance: ‘I am a big believer that there are spiritual forces working on this physical world, that a lot of us don’t see and a lot of us don’t understand and a lot of us don’t appreciate.

But is it aliens or is it our guardian angel?

Or is it aliens or is it a not so guardian force that doesn’t care about us or in fact actually wishes us harm?’

We are living in a dualistic reality. Everything has two sides, two opposites.

So why would that be any different with beings from other dimensions?

Maybe some dimensions are evil and others good?

Fact is we are still here.

UFOs and ETs have been reported over the ages. Encounters have been reported, crashed UFOs have been found. And we are still here.

Whether we are protected by some force, or alliance or whatever, fact is we are still here. Nothing changed, other than disclosure.

Maybe it will be easier to understand life, to understand the cabal and its depopulation plans, when we take demonic forces into account.

Maybe we can finally properly defend ourselves, when we truly understand what is targeting us from the shadows.

As long as exposure and disclosure is what they fear the most, exposure and disclosure will be our best weapons.

Thank you for supporting me! It helps me giving all my research to the world for free. As information and truth are our main weapons, it should be available for all. Your support makes that possible!

With love, as always, Cyntha