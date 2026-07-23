In a very rapid pace the people’s perspective is changing. With all the exposure going on, the public is learning about the colossal organized fraud schemes, involving thousands of people. All with the aim of undermining the free world and subjecting it to a form of communism.

This fraud, whether election fraud or massive embezzling of taxpayers money, it all originates from the same agenda. Will people ever understand the magnitude of what is going on?

To help you grasp a bit of this reality, I have to show you events that happened a long time ago. When you see the same things happening time and again for decades in a row, you will understand that these are organized and systematic events. You will realize the magnitude of the lies and you will be ready for what is to be revealed.

Under the pretext of humanitarian aid, children from all over the world have been trafficked to western countries to face a very uncertain future. For reasons I will explain in another article, the elite of our world needs a constant supply of ‘fresh’ children.

Have you ever noticed that whether we talk about wars or natural disasters, planes are always ready to evacuate children to our western countries?

Why are they not cared for in their own country, culture and language?

Before anyone can think about local solutions, thousands of children are already on their way, assisted by a web of NGO’s and governmental institutions. These children will never return to their families, they will never be able to build a new future for their country…

I want to show you two situations from which you can draw your own conclusions and are able to understand the more recent but similar situations, like Haiti, the migrant caravan and Venezuela.

We’ll start in the 1960’s with Operation Peter Pan.

From 1960 to 1962 over 14,000 unaccompanied Cuban children, aged 6 to 18 years were covertly brought over to the United States. This operation was the largest exodus of minor refugees in the Western Hemisphere at the time.

Who were these children? They were not orphaned after a rude war. Why did so many parents abandon/surrender their children? How did it work?

As a result of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, an information warfare started, originating from both inside the United States and other anti-Castro media. Various outlets, including the Miami Herald and Time, reported that Castro and his followers intended to terminate parental rights, assume custody of all Cuban children, prohibit religion and indoctrinate them into communism. The CIA-backed Radio Swan station asserted that the Cuban government was planning to remove children from their parents and send them to the Soviet Union.

These consequent rumors about this new social order, combined with the pre-existing worry instilled by the Spanish Civil War (during which children were evacuated to other countries), made the patria potestad hoax impossible to contain. It had already reached the Catholic Church and the general public, and fear became the dominant emotion.

Thousands of parents trusted their children to have a safer future in the US.

The children were placed in shelters and converted houses in military camps, like Camp Matecumbe, the Opa-locka Airport Marine barracks. Special homes, authorized by state officials and operated by Cuban refugees, were formed in several hundred cities including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wilmington, Delaware; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida.

Many children were placed in foster care, some were placed in positive living environments and others endured emotional and physical neglect. Laws prevented any relocated children from being housed in reform schools or centers for juvenile delinquents. Further, the minors were not made available for adoption.

Sounds great, right?

In December of 1965, the United States established a program of Freedom Flights (los vuelos de la libertad) to unite Cuban children with their parents. The Catholic Welfare Bureau reported that, once the Freedom Flights began, nearly 90% of the minors still in its care were reunited with their parents.

The CIA, who is assumed to have initiated this operation, took the heart of the working class out of Cuba and into the US. Remnants of the program would continue up until 1981. An estimate of 25,000 children were affected by the program.

Officially it is not known how many children ‘got lost’ during this operation. One charity stated that, from the children in its care, ‘only’ an estimated 400 Pedro Pans were never reunited with their parents. These children remained ‘the lost boys of Peter Pan’…

In her book “Remembering Pedro Pan: Childhood and Collective Memory Making in Havana and Miami, 1960-2000”, Anita Casavantes Bradford accounts stories of loneliness, poor conditions and mental, physical and sexual abuse.

Let’s jump a bit further in time to 1975. After almost completely destroying the country of Vietnam, the US decided to ‘rescue the orphans’ of Vietnam via Operation Babylift. More than 3,300 children were taken from Vietnam and brought to the US.

A lot has been documented about this operation, showing us the humanitarian disaster and clear child trafficking motivation behind this operation. Again, one can ask itself, why did they have to bring the children to the US, the enemy of Vietnam? Why not bring the ‘help’ to Vietnam and raise the children in their own country?

Why didn’t they give humanitarian help to the people and help them raise the orphans and rebuild their lives?



Instead of careful selection and preparation, the US army rushed in and took as many children as they could. The orphanages just had a couple of days to organize the departure. These orphanages were run by nuns and volunteers, putting the paperwork they could find randomly in some boxes.

As some Vietnamese parents had sent their children to these orphanages to get fed and receive medical care, these children got ‘rescued’ as well. Other parents didn’t understand the US meaning of ‘rescue’ and gave their children away in the assumption that they would be taken care of in a center in Vietnam.

The children were jam-packed into the plane like cargo, squeezing ten babies into seats that held three people. The troop compartment held 145 orphans and seven attendants. Another 102 orphans and 47 others were loaded into cargo.

The chaos was complete due to this rushing. There seemed to be no overview and no plan. Saigon had swelled with millions of refugees of the war, and orphanages were scattered across the city.

Each orphanage was told to bring the children to Tan Son Nhut airport the next morning, and once they arrived they were divided between two planes. The most critically ill – malnutrition was rampant after years of war – were placed in first-class seats, while the rest of the children were held in the cargo hold.

“We had file boxes, which, believe it or not, were just great to put an infant in and lay them on their back,” says Burkle (a Vietnam medical corps soldier, aiding in the operation), referring to cardboard cartons used for organizing paperwork. “The planes were the C-130s that open from the back and have straps, and the boxes had holes to hold onto, so I said put the straps through the holes and just line them all the way up. We got in as many as possible. On the sides and on top of each other.”

The first flight crashed, killing half of the children. When the other flights did arrive in the US, bringing a load of rescued CIA agents as well, the immediate distribution of the children started.

While some agencies had secured homes for children under more or less normal adoption circumstances, children without placement were gathered in San Francisco, where one Vietnamese translator later said aspiring parents were picking them out ‘like puppies’. Many had paperwork that was mixed up, forged or nonexistent, making identification difficult and complicating future efforts to reconnect with birth families.

Then there were issues with the adoption process itself. And in some cases, children were placed in homes with people who were entirely unfit to be parents. Later, there would be reports of abuse, neglect and racism.

Again, no records, bad paperwork and no way to find out how many children got lost in the process.

Up until today, the children of Operation Babylift are trying to find their biological parents.

It is interesting to note that a lot of information is available about this operation. Even though the documentation of the children was a mess and many parents have lost their children for good, the flights itself seem an open book. The people aiding on this operation were doing their utmost to rescue the children. They were the ones making pictures and telling the stories, even though they were told not to:

Burkle was taken aside by ‘someone from the State Department’, who said, “You’re not to talk to anybody about this at all. This did not happen.”

Whatever happened to the children afterwards is as unknown as what happened to the children being ‘rescued’ from the wars in Africa and Bosnia, the children ‘rescued’ after the earthquake in Haiti and the unknown numbers of children taken from Hawaii.

In every conflict or disaster, children are being separated from their parents. NGO’s are ready to jump in. Some take care of the children and work to reunite them with their families, some are less benign and try to bring them over to the US, Europe or Australia as soon as possible.

Human trafficking is a booming business, better even than drugs or weapons. Child trafficking is more obscure and thus even more profitable. When it’s done under the guise of humanitarian aid, the money flow doubles, as NGO’s receive millions in taxpayers money.

When I researched some of those NGO’s I discovered some very interesting money flows. They all seem part of the same network, supporting each other and receiving a lot of taxpayers money. They seem to use disasters as perfect mean to launder money. (please watch episode 7 of the Sequel to learn more about this).

After the ‘normal’ fraud schemes are exposed and dismantled, it’s time to look at these ‘humanitarian’ fraudulent organizations. The reason the Trump Administration closed down USAID so quickly, has a lot to do with this.

They have it all. All the information about the child trafficking. The public is not ready yet for this information, but you are. You need to know, as it will be the next step in this huge information warfare.

Q told us straight in the beginning what was at stake. It’s time the news gets out there for the people to understand. Once you understand the crimes against the children, you’ll understand the evil we are fighting.

Every year, more than 460,000 children in the US are reported missing. Most of them are found back, but tens of thousands of them aren’t…

Around 350,000 children from the migrant caravan are still missing as well. They are called to be ‘unaccounted’ for. What happened to them?

The Trump Administration is working hard to find them. They are found to be registered en masse on non-existing addresses. Their disappearance was deliberate. Their fate is as uncertain as that of the children ‘rescued’ from disaster areas. Some have been rescued from (sex-)slavery, or are found in basements of cults. A lot will turn out to have disappeared forever.

There is a saying that you can see the level of development of people by looking at how they treat their animals. I think we can better have a look at how they treat their children. Not only the children of their own, but especially children who are not theirs. Who are brought into their country and traded and treated like cattle. Who are being used and abused and not cared for.

What will our society do when this news becomes mainstream? How will it search for, cure and treat its missing children? That will define our level of humanity, I guess.

Step by step I will inform you. Maybe not all of it, as it might be too much to comprehend. The evil in this world is really evil, beyond normal comprehension. It is our job to understand and expose the process, not every detail of it. As Q said: ‘The choice to know will be yours’.

We still have a long road ahead of us, my friends. A road filled with hope and joy, but also tears and grief. It’s the entire human emotional package squeezed in a few years. But we are together, we are uniting and becoming strong.

Thank you for being with me.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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