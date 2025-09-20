Two days ago Trump posted this message on Truth Social:

This message is important for a lot of reasons and I would like to point them out to you.

First of all, this message is directed to the ‘many USA Patriots’. Why not to all Americans or to the entire world, as his other messages are?

And why now? Does the timing have anything to do with the murder of Charlie Kirk and the huge unrest that went along with it? Was it time to ‘feed’ the patriots with something to get their minds of Charlie?

Most patriots have followed the Q posts and are waiting for justice, promised by the Q team. One of the prominent players of the Deep State is George Soros. The complete exposure of his empire and his arrest, will satisfy many. It will be a significant pointer to the new course this government takes. ‘Promises made, Promises kept…’, as Trump likes to say.

Designating ANTIFA as a major terrorist organization and investigating those who funded Antifa, meaning Soros, will definitely be a visible step in draining the swamp. Anons / patriots have been waiting long for the (promised) arrests to take place. This post, directed to them, tells the anons that they don’t have to wait much longer. That justice will be done, according to the highest legal standards and practices.

The Q posts about Soros read like an exciting book. Next week I’ll make a post for you, explaining it all. The reason why it is important and what Soros’ influence is/was.

Trump already told us the Soros Empire was about to be targeted.

For now, let’s see how it develops. Today I’m only able to send you a short message. But my promises stand. I have a lot of interesting posts in the making, so stay tuned!

All my research, posts and documentaries are given for free to the world. I believe it’s more important to wake people up, than to earn money. But as I have to live as well, I ask you to support me. By becoming a paid subscriber, you make it possible for me to keep giving my work to the world for free. So please, click the button and upgrade to paid!

You can also support me by granting me a donation via my website www.fallcabal.com Thank you! Your help matters!

With love, as always, Cyntha