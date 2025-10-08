To understand the current situation in the USA, we have to look at it from different angles. Is the US on the verge of a civil war? Or is it preventing one?

This week, after a few hints, Trump answered very straight forward about whether or not he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act.

What is the Insurrection Act?

The Insurrection Act is a set of United States federal laws that grants the President the rare authority to deploy active-duty military forces and federalize the National Guard to perform law enforcement duties within the country’s borders.

Its fundamental purpose is to provide the federal government with a powerful tool to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion when state and local authorities are unable or unwilling to do so.

When reading the text of the Insurrection Act, Trump has all the right and even the duty, to invoke this law into action. So why has it not happened yet?

It has everything to do with the information warfare we are in. General Flynn posted a video with a very clear message about it. He is exposing the entire misinformation agenda, the coming arrests and false flags. Very revealing!

The answer to why Trump hasn’t invoked the Insurrection Act yet, is that first the public needs to be informed. The public needs to see what is really going on and they need to accept that some huge measures need to be taken. If they don’t understand the truth, they will continue to see Trump as a dictator and the entire US will really be on the verge of a civil war.

The National Guard will be deployed in the big US cities to restore order, to stop crime and to make the necessary arrests. As we take Portland as an example, this is not a situation anyone wants to continue. Am I right?

As the Democrat Governors strongly oppose any Federal interference and as they keep stating there is no problem at all, it is the duty of the POTUS to interfere and save the American people.

People need to see how bad the situation in the big cities is, to understand this is not ‘Trump’s invasion’, this is the restoring of law & order. To bring back safety in a country that has been severely attacked from within.

Trump and his administration are making sure that the public sees the Democrats actively obstructing the enforcement of the law. Why? Because that’s the legal requirement to invoke the Insurrection Act, and The Supreme Court will overrule the rogue judges.

Of course, those who brought the US into this mess, will want you to stand up and protest. They will want you to fight for their cause, as their paid armies of rioters will soon be imprisoned…

Don’t let yourself be used as a puppet in their game. Let this play out itself. Trump is in control, he knows exactly what he is doing. Every indictment, every exposure is done by the playbook. Don’t panic when he invokes the Insurrection Act. Just stay home and wait it out!

I keep saying it, but Q prepared us for this period in time. We know what is going to happen. We know who the players are and why. We knew about Antifa, where it stands for and who paid for it, because of Q. I invite you to read the following Q post about the comparison between Antifa and the Nazis, leading up to insurrection. Sounds familiar?

Meanwhile the US government is in lockdown, but the Trump Administration was prepared. The people will not suffer from it. Instead the lockdown is used to bring some great reforms; thousands of government employees will be fired. Only the ones loyal to the people will stay.

Trump is on a roll and he seems to be having a real good time. Finally he is able to act, to take down the Deep State. And whether he is announcing it this way:

or this:

At the end, there will be only one conclusion:

Sometimes it just feels good to have some faith in a good outcome!

Let’s continue out fight for a better world! Spread the documentaries of The Fall of the Cabal, its Sequel and Conclusion. Keep spreading to reach as much people as you can! Become a paid subscriber and help me continue my work to inform you. Together we will create the world we long for!

With love, as always, Cyntha