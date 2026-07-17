When Marco Rubio announced a campaign this week to dismantle the ‘threat posed by the International Criminal Court to U.S. sovereignty’, I didn’t know what to think about that. Is it a good or a bad thing?

When you have followed my work for a while, you know what I do in cases like this. I will dive into the history of the topic, look at its founding, its deeds, its money flows, to eventually come to a conclusion.

Today I invite you to join me on this quest. I’ll take you with me on my journey, so you can see how I do my research. I’m writing while I do the research, so at this point I really don’t know where our research will take us, just like you. Will you join me?

Let’s start with the founding of the ICC.

After WW1 the Paris Peace Conference was held in 1919. Here, the establishment of an international tribunal to judge political leaders accused of international crimes was proposed.

In 1937 the issue was addressed again, but only 13 countries were open to signing a convention. It took a Second World War before the international community established two tribunals to prosecute leaders accused of war crimes. The International Military Tribunal, which held the “Nuremberg trials”, was supposed to prosecute German (Nazi) leaders, while the International Military Tribunal for the Far East in Tokyo prosecuted Japanese leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

During the Nuremberg trials only 22 people were convicted. By this time, most prominent German (Nazi) members had been ‘rescued’ during Operation Paperclip, allowing them to continue their work in the US and South America.

The International Military Tribunal for the Far East in Tokyo tried 28 Japanese officials.

Presented to the world as the ‘Big Trials for Justice’, the facts show us differently. For the official amount of 60-75 million deaths and god-knows-how-many wounded and mentally / emotionally traumatized people as a result of WW2, 50 people had been held accountable and sentenced.

This entire ‘show’ costed the world 3 million usd (at that time), while people needed all the money they had to rebuild their lives….

Build on the ‘successes’ of these trials, two more ad hoc tribunals followed suit:

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (1993), and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (1994).

The ICT for Yugoslavia completing nearly 50 trials, before it dissolved in 2017, at the costs of $257 million for 2010–2011 and employing 750 staff. It’s major accomplishment was the trial of Slobodan Milošević, the former President of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, who was indicted and arrested in 2002. Unfortunately he died in 2006, long before the ICTY issued its judgement in 2016, which concluded that there was no evidence from that particular trial that Milošević had "participated in the realization of the common criminal objective".

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (1994 - 2015) was founded to gain justice for the Rwandan genocide; the mass slaughter of more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi people.

The ICTR convicted 61 individuals at the cost of 2 billion usd….

This tribunal received major international criticism, mainly for its failure to prosecute war crimes committed by the Rwandan Patriotic Front or try its leader Paul Kagame.

These tribunals were apparently deemed successful again and formed the basis for the permanent International Crime Court, to be settled in 2002 in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Since its founding it has issued 61 arrest warrants and made 13 convictions and 4 acquittals. All for the annual costs of $140 million, totaling up to around $900 million since its founding.

For 13 convictions…

All paid for by the member countries of the United Nations, with the US paying 22% of the UN’s regular budget.

When you read the articles of the Statue of the ICC, you would expect this court to be incredibly busy. It could indict every responsible leader of every country committing any crimes. It’s worth it to have a look at its ‘Elements of Crime’ document.

If this ICC would do what it’s officially founded for, the cabal would be out of existence. Instead it seems to just digest our tax money, giving a very literal interpretation of the blindfolded Lady of Justice.

What would happen if the US withdraws its membership of the United Nations?

Indeed, all these money consuming institutions would go bankrupt.

But it will not go that fast. Right now, Marco Rubio has launched a ‘sweeping campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the International Criminal Court to U.S. sovereignty’.

What did the ICC do to threaten the US?

The International Criminal Court claims the authority to prosecute American servicemen and officials. It wants to investigate alleged war crimes by US personnel in the territories of countries that are ICC members, such as Afghanistan.

The problem is that the US is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, thus the US government argues that the ICC is outside the court's jurisdiction. It wants to stay sovereign and solve its own juridical problems. As the ICC previously opened an investigation into US servicemen and intelligence officers and has since refused to close these cases, the US installed sanctions against ICC officials and a campaign to pressure other countries to withdraw from the court.

The US State Department states that: ‘The ICC now seeks to become the unaccountable global arbiter – positioning itself above and beyond the nation state as a supranational enforcement arm of a globalist bureaucracy empowered to persecute American servicemen and officials at will.’

Interesting, isn’t it, given what we’ve learned about the previous accomplishments of the ICC? The ICC acts like a bear, suddenly awakened from a long winter sleep. And why would it aim its spears at the US? Does that have anything to do with the cabal being exposed and cornered, desperate to find something to fight back?

No American has ever been indicted by the ICC before. No arrest warrants have ever been issued for U.S. soldiers or officials. The timing of the current actions of the ICC is interesting.

Please do not misunderstand me. I’m completely in favor of real justice. If any American soldiers committed any war crimes, they should be punished. Like any other soldiers who did the same thing.

The world population is subject to unlimited depopulation. No international institution is willing to look at it. Why? We only have to look at who founded them and why.

This ICC is part of the United Nations Global Government Agenda. It shows this by only acting according their Agenda. The recent attack on the US should be seen in this light.

If allowed, the ICC would continue with indicting ICE officers and border control officers for not allowing the unlimited invasion of the US. They need to be protected as they are protecting the safety of their own country. If they commit any crimes, they should receive trial by their own military court.

When knowing the above facts, it’s easier to understand Rubio’s statement:

The fact that the European Union is outraged about the threats of the US against the ICC, tells us enough about their agenda.

Yes, it is legitimate to protest when a country is under investigation and that country denies the jurisdiction of that court. But only when that country has signed the statutes. Only then it is subject to its ruling. That is called international law: a country submits itself to it by signing the treaty.

If a country is submitted to international law by force, this can be seen as a hostile takeover by a world dominance dictatorship.

125 countries have subscribed to the ICC rulings, declaring they will acknowledge its jurisdiction. The United States did sign the agreement in the first instance, but did not ratify the final treaty. Other countries that are not members of the treaty are Iraq, India, Israel, Libya, China, Qatar and Yemen. Russia withdrew its membership in 2016.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for both presidents Putin and Netanyahu. Both do not accept the court and neither are arrested when they visit member countries. This can make you wonder again about the credibility of the Court with its member states.

No doubt the ICC will issue another arrest warrant for President Trump, playing extra cards into the hands of the cabal.

I understand perfectly well how confusing these times are.

Everything that currently happens can be seen in two completely opposite ways. The only way to distinguish the two, is by looking at the agenda’s behind them.

The one agenda aims for world dominance and control, the other agenda aims for world peace and freedom.

One uses propaganda and law enforcement to eliminate free speech, the other uses propaganda and law enforcement to support free speech.

Always look at the agenda behind the actions, at the reasons for founding it. That will be the way to understand whether an action is aimed at our freedom or our imprisonment.

If an International Criminal Court is forced upon a country, like Germany after WW2, with the only purpose of the charade of justice, what can we expect? Why didn’t it call out Operation Paperclip? Why didn’t it prosecute more people? Why didn’t it call for the extradition of the German war criminals, who were safely and freely working on secret space programs?

How on earth are we supposed to take this court seriously?

One of you contacted me, after I posted something about this development and he said: ”If an international court is only legitimate when it prosecutes your adversaries but becomes illegitimate the moment it investigates you or your closest allies, that’s the opposite of justice. It’s a commitment to selective enforcement.”

A totally understandable comment, but only applicable when this court would really be working in the name of justice. Please take a look at its charters and what it could have done. This is a cabal institute, not interested in justice but only in maintaining the status quo for the cabal.

Right now it will be used as a tool to stop Trump from doing his job. The US cannot accept that.

Let’s end with looking at what Q has to say about the ICC:

Q post 4545, June 30 2020

A beautiful post that explains very clearly how the world government intents to reach its goal.

This will round our quest.

Thank you for joining me in my quest to find the truth and give it to the world for free. Everyone should be able to find the truth, as this truth will make us free again. Your support makes it possible for me to give my research away to reach as many people as possible.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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