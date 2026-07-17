Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
14h

Good analysis as usual Cyntha. Now that we are being exposed to TRS (Trump Re-Arrangement Syndrome) on a worldwide front with the new Sovereign Alliance between the USA, Russia and China combining to rid the world of the Deep State Cabal, all international organizations as we know them should be on the chopping block for dismantling or reshaping. UN, WHO, IMF, NATO blah, blah, blah. Never boring and an interesting time to be alive. I saw that you mentioned that your organization was not eligible for the new US govt. program to aid Euro nationalist and freedom fighting organizations (or something of the sort) so I am going to sign up another local Homie for your paid subscription. My pleasure. Rock on Wayne. Rock on Garth!

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