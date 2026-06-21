It all started in 2018.

Janet & met exactly 8 years ago. Soon our conversations started about Q and the things it explained. It was a real journey to understand what Q meant and how it communicated. But step by step, with the help of countless anons from all over the world, our perspective on the world changed.

It was Janet who decided to summarize everything we learned into a documentary series. She felt it was important for the world to know and understand. While she was creating the Original Fall of the Cabal, I dived into the Q map and researched the entire Depopulation Agenda, which would later form the basis for The Sequel.

From something like a ‘very far-fetched conspiracy theory’, it soon became a horrifying reality. Everything in our modern world has been designed to make us infertile and slowly kill us in the end.

I had found the WHO, the HOW and the WHEN of this Depopulation Agenda. The WHY remained a mystery. The deeper convictions of a group of bloodline families was not something I could lay my hands on. Janet & I had assumptions, but no proof.

It took me another journey to find out, to understand and to put it into words. The script for the last episode of the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal is ready, but not edited yet, not ready for publication. Time will tell when the right moment has arrived.

For now, I have decided to take you with me on this journey. Whether you are ‘new’ to the topic and have met me through my articles or whether you have watched all the episodes of all series of The Fall of the Cabal, it’s good to watch then (again).

Janet & I have made the 28-part Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal for exactly this moment in time. For when the truth would finally come out and people would start searching the internet to find some understanding. When people would need a helping hand to understand how this world has become this way and why we didn’t see it before.

Please join me on this journey of watching an episode every weekend. We will start today on the longest day and by the time we are finished, we near the longest day (of 2027) again…

We will start with the introduction series, which I called ‘The Fall of the Cabal for Youth’. This series, which is aimed at the youth, is an excellent starting point for this journey. In this first part I explain in general wordings about the origins of evil, the disguises of the cabal and our current indoctrination. I introduce Q and show how it helped us to wake up and search for the truth.

Please find 15 minutes to watch this episode:

Thank you for watching.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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