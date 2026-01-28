The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is always an important indicator of the World’s Agenda for the next year. For decades that Agenda followed the clear outline of Agenda 2030: ‘Sustainability as humans are the cause of all misery in the world’.

Agenda 2030 reads as one big conspiracy theory and in fact it is. As people tend to only look at the surface of things, they don’t see the evil intent right before their eyes. In the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, we explained all these official agendas to you, showing you their own words and thus intentions.

Since the 1970’s the UN’s focus has been in line with the reports of the Club of Rome. Here we find the roots of Agenda 2030. Please read for yourself:

As humanity is seen as the enemy of….. well, of life itself…, it’s easy to understand why it’s ‘completely justified’ to depopulate us.

The depopulation Agenda has been worked out for decades right under your nose. Just have a good look at how the quality of food had decreased over the decades, what has been added to your drinking water, and to the air you breathe. Everything you use in daily life is poisoned. Please watch all our episodes about the depopulation agenda and your eyes will open to the truth:

Only when you know the Status Quo, you can see the changes occurring. It’s not a waste of time to watch the entire 28-part Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, as you will much better understand the importance of what is happening today.

Back to the WEF annual meeting. The majority of discussions and presentations was still in line with Agenda 2030, which is completely understandable. Most WEF members have everything to lose, when the official narrative changes. Just have a look at Al Gore. He dedicated his entire life to the climate hoax.

He can’t afford to let go this easily. He made millions out of it, yet doesn’t ‘walk his talk’ at all. When all these climate change guru’s own multi million dollar estates next to the coastline, do you really think they believe their own story? They only follow the Agenda and are well compensated for their efforts…

The truth in Davos can be found in the details. Climate guru Al Gore wasn’t given the stage for a presentation. Instead he could only childishly ‘boooo’ Howard Lutnick during a dinner. He has lost his power, status and prominent voice in Davos.

Someone who did get attention in Davos, was Scott Bessent, secretary of the US treasury. In just one minute he totally crashed agenda 2030, calling it ‘something of a few years ago, when they frantically promoted that you won’t own a house and eat insects’.

Did you hear that?!? This is major. Just like that, the US delegation took over the narrative and dictated the new outline for the world.

In the US, Trump is making sure that people will be able to afford owning a house again. He is not only promoting it, he is making sure the interest rate on mortgages and credit cards is going down.

The Trump Administration is completely turning Agenda 2030 around: you will own again and you can decide your own destiny. He is even promoting books again, meaning that you buy something and can hold it in your hands and put it in your cabinet. We have become accustomed already to owning less and less. We have subscriptions to online products, things we can’t hold nor feel or smell. Nothing can beat the touch and smell of a new (or really old) book…

RFKjr is making sure people will eat healthy again. Fresh dairy, red meat. True food, free of heavily processing and chemical additives.

Step by step, they have taken away our natural way of living and step by step it will now be given back. Will the people notice? It doesn’t look that way.

For the near future I think the constant push for the sustainability goals will become less and less. In the US, bugs will be pushed out of the menu’s, as it is already in Russia. Europe will follow, but as it’s leadership is still 90% cabal, it will take longer.

In Europe, censorship is still growing, people are still being misled by their own governments, imprisoned for not following the narrative, the skies are heavily sprayed and the development of 15 minute cities is pushed upon them.

While the US is already dealing with the exposure of fraud, money laundering, human trafficking and illegal migrants, Europe is continuing it’s devastating policies.

The US will be the first to be ‘cleaned’ and Europe will follow. The people of Europe will discover that Russia is not to be feared. That the warmongering was just that: a narrative to keep the people afraid and under control.

As the ‘willing’ leaders of the world unite in the new Council of Peace, we are witnessing the true collaboration to make this world a better place. Countries that were sworn enemies of the ‘old narratives’ will now prove to have a common interest in peace and will work together to achieve it. What better way to show the true intentions of Russia, than its joining into this council?

The NATO can only exist as long long as Russia is seen as the threat. It’s founded for this purpose! So as long as the NATO is leading the military world, there can never be peace with Russia. But that is a story for another post.

For now and for true history to enter our history books, please make sure you are informed. Watch the Fall of the Cabal series, don’t let them change history without us even noticing it! To prevent history to repeat itself, we have to make sure the next generations are able to learn from our mistakes, from our misery. That is why it’s important that the correct history is recorded. For them, the future generations. For a better future.

Thank you so much for supporting my work! With your support I can continue informing the world. In working together this way, we can make this world a better place.

With love, as always, Cyntha