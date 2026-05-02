This week, Elon Musk brought dramatic warnings about the future of AI into a packed California courtroom, saying AI could either become humanity’s greatest tool or its biggest threat.

He described AI as a “double-edged sword” that could “solve all the diseases and make everyone prosperous, or it could kill us all”.

Expanding on this, he introduced the idea of artificial general intelligence, warning, “AGI is when the AI becomes as smart as any human, arguably smarter than any human, and I think we are getting close to that point. My guess is that AI will be probably as smart as any human as soon as next year.”

For Musk, the stakes seem nothing short of existential, with the future split between utopia and catastrophe. For the creator of one of the biggest AI companies in the world, these are very strong warnings.

What is really going on?

During his speech in court, Musk said something very interesting: “The reason OpenAI exists is that Larry Page called me a ‘specieist.’”

A specieist refers to a term used for someone who favors humans over future digital life forms.

Do you understand what Musk says here?

In fact he stated that the AI developing companies favor digital life forms over humans.

Looking at AI developments, we can see how far it already has become.

Last week OpenAI CEO Sam Altman presented World ID 4.0.

This is an ID tool for us humans, to proof ourselves to be humans. To who? To the AI operators, the safeguards of our internet…

‘World ID 4.0 is a ‘proof of human’ system designed to verify that a real person is online, while safeguarding privacy, in an increasingly bot-driven internet.’

How does it work?

’A biometric device called the Orb scans a user’s iris, which the World ID protocol then translates into a unique identifier and stores only a digital credential on their phone, helping verify they are human and not a bot without revealing the person’s identity.’

So that’s where are already. Quite shocking, isn’t it?

We will have to prove ourselves worthy for entering the digital world. And while doing so, we can just as well be scanned for our digital behavior or for our financial credibility. This already sounds like a digital prison to me.

Combining this with the latest news on the production of third generation humanoid robots, we can see where our future is heading to in a very fast pace.

With the title ‘Ramping Figure 03 Production’, BotQ proudly announces that it can now produce one third generation humanoid robot per hour, creating a bigger fleet every day.

‘The larger our fleet becomes the more data we are generating for Helix, our humanoid AI model. This growth also allows us to deploy more robots into the real world, where we can use direct feedback from live operating environments to harden our system and capabilities.’

These robots are presented to us as ‘household robots’, aimed at making life easier for us. But the question remains whether we want a robot in our house, that constantly gathers information ‘to improve itself’. With another ‘update’, it may just as well become your personal prison guard…



In his utopian vision, Musk argued that as AI and robotics advance, traditional work could become optional. Humans, he suggested, might no longer need jobs at all, instead choosing how to spend their time freely while machines handle labor.

Musk even suggested ‘a universal income to deal with unemployment caused by AI’.

Apparently being very aware of the dangers of digital currency, Musk suggests that this income should be given via checks issued by the Federal Government.

To me personally, this ‘utopian future’ doesn’t sound so great at all. Even if robots and AI were only to be used to increase our comfort, something I really can’t image, they still have the tendency to make us dependent and powerless.

I have already described how AI tends to take away our ability to think for ourselves, let alone being able to criticize anything….

While making our life easier, we will have to surrender part of our humanity, our individuality. We will become more ‘custom made’ ourselves. We have to adapt our house and life style to the possibilities of the robot. Inviting a machine into your house, that is able to physically control you and your children, may prove to be not a smart move.

We can hear the same concerns in the arguments of Elon Musk. Musk is not just arguing about corporate governance or legal boundaries. He is making a broader case about control, responsibility and the future of a technology that could redefine civilization itself.

I can’t help but wonder why warnings like these are given by someone who tries to blend the human brain with AI systems (neurolink). Are his concerns genuine or the result of problems with his own AI developments? Did the Neurolink experiments fail and is Musk afraid of ‘missing out’?

Musk claims that his aim with Neurolink is to connect the human mind with AI in a way that the human mind stays in control. “If we can achieve an AI-human symbiosis,” Musk said, “we can achieve an AI that is better for humanity.”

For now, Musk says to be afraid for the moment when AI surpasses human capabilities. “That day is approaching fast,” he said. “I have extreme concerns about AI, I have had concerns about AI for a very long time.”

Musk claimed he even raised concerns with Barack Obama before AI became a widespread topic. “There is no agreement to limit AI and so there is currently an AI acceleration that’s happening very quickly with a number of companies primarily in the US and with China,” he said.

The race for AI development shows us that the country that is in lead with AI, will have most control over the world. What does that tell us?

That tells us that this rat-race will not end, until it has gone too far. Just like with the nuclear race, this form of competition is bad for humanity. Companies are not restricted in their operational developments, neither technical not ethical, in fear of missing out. It has become very easy to develop tools for human control and domination this way.

Maybe it will come down to us again, we the people, who will demand an end to this rat race. Who will demand guarantees for our our privacy and freedom.

Already big concerns have risen, due to the aggressiveness AI tends to show, when it ‘feels threatened’.

Artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic says testing of its new system revealed it is sometimes willing to pursue “extremely harmful actions” such as attempting to blackmail engineers who say they will remove it. Such responses were “rare and difficult to elicit”, it wrote, but were “nonetheless more common than in earlier models.”

Potentially troubling behavior by AI models is not restricted to Anthropic. All of the world's most advanced AI models are exhibiting troubling new behaviors – lying, scheming, and even threatening their creators to achieve their goals.

Some experts have warned the potential to manipulate users is a key risk posed by systems made by all firms as they become more capable.

Can we come to the conclusion, that already AI has ‘a life of its own’?

Can we come the the conclusion that the AI developers created a ‘Frankenstein Monster’?

Is AI still in the phase that we can regulate or even stop it?

I’m afraid the rat race and the Fear of Missing Out, made countries blind of the risks, just like with the nuclear developments.

Is there anything we can do?

Sure there is.

As always, the real power belongs to us, the people.

We are the ones having to invite AI and robots into our house.

We have to power to decide ‘to play along’ or not.



You don’t have to accept the iris scan in order to be able to access internet. If we all refuse a control tool like that, it will not be used. It’s as simple as that.

Think about this: When 99% of the people think they have no power and follow the rules of the 1%, whose interests will be followed?

But when the 99% decide that they have the power and they use the 1% to make rules and regulations in their interest, life would take an interesting turn, don’t you think?

When seeing headlines like these, I can be shocked. Why do we let this happen?

“The intensity of, and pace and the volume of data is proliferating quite rapidly,” the article states “More than 50 per cent of the traffic on the Internet today is created by autonomous workers. That’s remarkable because as most CEOs would tell you, we are just beginning our AI journey. So if it already comprises 50 per cent, imagine what it’s going to look like in a year, three years, five years.”

Do we really accept to be taken over by AI and robots this easy?

Do we surrender without a fight?

Will we just comply and live in our SMART house in our SMART city, living a SMART life?

It may be a ‘sustainable life’, but do you even know what that means?

An artificial parasite has come into our lives. It lives from our power and energy with the aim to control us and take over our life. It can be just as well been seen as an Alien Invasion.

People are terrified for a possible Alien Invasion (AI), but they open their doors to this AI.

People keep amazing me.

And yet, this unpredictability of the human race may save them at the end.

As AI and Aliens alike will never be able to fully understand the human psyche.

There is hope. Of course there is hope.

We can live our lives the easy or the hard way.

Humans tend to choose the hard way.

I can only warn you and guide you. The choice will always be yours.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Thank you for your support. It matters!