Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
8h

Go back and watch the older sci-fi movies. How bout all those SMART labels on your appliances that no longer require a handyman to repair but now can be remotely fixed? Wake Up people!

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CHAZT's avatar
CHAZT
3h

For once I agree (in part with Elon). However "smart" (even smart-EST) is not equivalent to Humanity and Heart (emotions), not to mention SOUL. AI will kill Humanity ONLY if Humanity gives it permission (and instructions) to do so.

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