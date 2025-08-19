When you have watched all the episodes of the Fall of the Cabal, you understand the agenda of our elite, the path towards it and their end goal. Their agenda is much more complicated than ‘just depopulation’. (for the Depopulation Agenda, watch here).

Have a look at the Georgia Guidestones:

After the ongoing depopulation, the remaining people must meet a much higher standard. This standard is being rolled out simultaneously with all the other demands. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it. But until that moment: while you don’t see it, you remain ignorant.

One of the pillars of our ‘new world’ is to surpass nature. As humanity will live in SMART-cities, nature must be made redundant. To do that, people have to be scared of nature. Nature is dangerous and unpredictable. So wolves are invited into the Netherlands to scare people away from to countryside into the cities.

In other countries people aren’t allowed to walk into nature anymore.

When people are withheld from connecting with nature, they will have to find their solace in something else. Well, that something else is already there, being very attractive for the lazy human mind. AI provides all sorts of leisure time entertainment.

People will not even notice any more how the world is changing. And if they notice, they don’t care. Personally I think this to be one of the major dangers of these times. People don’t care, as they enjoy being kept busy in their imaginary world.

And while we don’t notice, science takes it a step further: Chinese scientists have perfected the world’s first AI-powered breeding robot named GEAIR (genome Editing combined with AI-based Robotics). It can cruise autonomously and carry out cross-pollination, promising reduced breeding costs, short breeding cycles, and improved breeding efficiency.

As science aims to make nature unnecessary for our human existence, they created a cost efficient pollination robot, of course working with gene editing. We are only expected to see the cost efficient benefits of these developments. The scientists completely ignore the fact that AI and robotics use all earths resources.

Can it get any scarier than this? O yes, AI is unstoppable and the technique is ready to create a new generation of artificially grown babies.

Let’s go to China again, the blue print civilization of the new world. They created the world’s first pregnancy humanoid robot using an artificial womb.

The idea from Kaiwa Technology, based in Guangzhou, involves a humanoid designed with an artificial womb embedded in its abdomen, intended to carry a fetus through ten months of gestation and deliver a baby, according to Chinese media outlets.

Qifeng claims that the artificial uterus has already shown great success in animal testing, and that the humanoid robot is expected to be released within a year, for a price of less than 100,000 yuan ($14,000).

According to the scientists, the robot aims to offer a pregnancy alternative for those who wish to avoid the burdens of human gestation. Of course! The burdens of being a woman… There is no need for that anymore. We don’t need to experience the miracle of a child growing in our wombs, that is now to been seen as an annoyance.

And what’s even better; this robot offers the solution for the problem created by the covid vax: Infertility. So many people have now become infertile that this new robotic solution will be able to generate an entire new generation of children.

AI is going to breed our future food and future generations... It will consume all our resources and will make this earth redundant. We can as easily live in a colony on Mars. And isn’t that exactly the purpose the agenda?

Is this the future you want for your children and the generations to come? Will it be inevitable? Will AI completely consume our natural resources? Forcing us to live into the smart-cities?

Or will people themselves become the source of energy for AI, being bred and harvested for it own purposes?

Will there remain another option for us to live? Will people listen to our plans and worries?

When the cabal wants us to get out of nature, we’ll have to find ourselves a place in nature to live. We’ll have to find a way to become self-sufficient. To grow our own food, find a source for our water, keep our own animals. And most of all; cherish our children!

Give all the love and attention to the unborn babies in our bellies. Let our children grow up in a natural environment, giving it love, care and attention. Let it learn from nature, let it learn to be guided by its intuition.

Maybe society will be divided. Those who want to live in the cities can and those who want to live in nature are free to do so. At the end, nature always wins. People living in harmony with nature will probably survive. People being dependent from AI have an unknown future. But let them be free to chose that future, as we want to be free to chose ours.

With love, as always, Cyntha

