For almost a century the world has suffered from a collective guilt syndrome. A perfect narrative has been build to sustain it, which made Israel and its inhabitants untouchable.

If it weren’t by biblical inheritage, than the Second World War has given Jews the right for their ‘Promised Land’. The surviving Jews of the holocaust couldn’t be denied their ‘righteous place on earth’. Everyone questioning that right was immediately labeled an anti-semite, which equaled ‘evil’ or ‘bad’.

This guaranteed that nobody even dared to look at the facts, let alone speak about them.

Did you know, for example, that the ‘right to create a Jewish state’ was already given in 1917 to Lord Lionel Rothschild by the English crown? This is called the Balfour Declaration.

The Balfour Declaration is a statement issued by the British government on November 2, 1917, expressing support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. It aimed to gain Jewish support during World War I and was later incorporated into the British Mandate for Palestine.

World War I, not II.

Deciding the fate of the Palestinian people.

“This declaration did not come about through an act of generosity or stirrings of conscience over the bitter fate of the Jewish people. It was meant, in part, to prompt American Jews to exercise their influence in moving the United States to support British postwar policies as well as to encourage Russian Jews to keep their nation fighting.” (Source)

From 1919 onward, Jews from all over the world started entering the Land of Israel.

In 1950 the State of Israel adopted the Law of Return, granting every Jew in the world the right to immigrate to Israel and gain legal citizenship.

While the official history books still tells us that it were the survivors of the German concentration camps of WWII that went to Israel to start a new life (as their homes were occupied by their neighbors and they had nowhere else to go…), the facts show us differently.

Jewish communities from all over the world were ‘transferred’ to their new homeland virtually in their entirety, for example Bulgarian and Yugoslavian Jewry.

In 1949, a massive airlift brought 50,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel.

More than 700,000 Russian Jews came to Israel in the years 1948-1952. (source)

Jews from the rest of the world followed in the next decades:

Poland 106.300, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria 45.400, Bulgaria 37.300, Turkey 34.500, Libya 31.000, Iran 21.900, Czechoslovakia 18.800, Hungary 14.300, Germany, Austria 10.800, Egypt 8.800, Yugoslavia 7.700

In 1985, some 8,000 Ethiopian Jews were brought to Israel, as part of a rescue campaign known as “Operation Moses.” In 1991, this was followed by another 15,000 Ethiopian Jews being brought to Israel.

May this look like a military operation to you… You might be right.

Since the UN General Assembly resolution of November 29, 1947, calling for the establishment of both a Jewish state and an Arab state in Palestine, Israel felt threatened by its neighbors. It needed numbers of people and weapons to be able to defend itself.

The world turned a blind eye on the violence and acts of occupation by the Israeli’s. This may be born from a collective feeling of guilt, but it grew to unacceptable proportions.

The narrative of Israel as a special and ‘Promised Land’ remained in tact for almost a century. I remember a young women in the Netherlands, leaving in 2001 to Israel to work in a kibbutz, something that was an idealistic common good in Europe for decades, to assist the ‘settlers’ in their ‘holy quest’, coming home being completely disillusioned. She still doesn’t want to talk about what she witnessed, but she lost her idealism for good.

Suddenly the tide seems to have turned for Israel.

For almost a century, Israel had been able to occupy most of the Palestinian land, while turning Gaza into the world’s largest concentration camp.

It even got away with depopulating the Palestinian people in Gaza, under the same old pretext of ‘defending itself’. The story of David and Goliath seems to have shifted place…

Then, in 2021, the UN Human Rights Council adapted a new resolution, in which it established ‘The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel’. This commission had to “investigate, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021”.

It took them 5 years to investigate and issue their report. It was released last week, coming with a revolutionary conclusion:

It took them a long time, but the timing seems relevant. Israel has become more and more isolated from the rest of the world by its continues attacks on Lebanon, showing its lack of care for the peace process in the Middle East.

Until now Israel got away with explanations and statements about its own safety, but when it clearly rejects all efforts for a lasting peace in the region, people start to doubt Israels pure intentions.

It looks like the people of the world are ready now to hear the Commissions conclusion:

“Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide and atrocity crimes in the Gaza Strip and war crimes in the West Bank.”

Genocide…

The unthinkable has just been said.

And not just by any institution, but by the UNITED NATIONS itself. Something that cannot be ignored.

What else does the report state?

“Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law.”

The report refers to the period following Hamas’ invasion of Israel in late 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 taken hostage, and the subsequent war Israel waged against Gaza that has to date killed more than 70,000 Palestinians in the besieged and occupied territory.

Last year, the commission already concluded that “Israel had committed genocide against the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip, found that the intense scale and systematic nature of the Israeli military operations have continued, resulting in unprecedented death, injury and trauma of Palestinian children.”

This year the commission is more blunt, using words as ‘erased childhood’, ‘child torture’, ‘collective shaming’ and ‘mass trauma’. It details:

Israel has killed 20,000 children and injured 44,000 more since 7 October 2023

Severe physical and mental injuries, mass trauma, orphanhood, separation, disability, repeated displacements, starvation and the collapse of education and healthcare have erased childhood and will continue to affect children in Gaza throughout their lives

Palestinian children have been arrested and subjected to torture and other severe forms of mistreatment in Israeli prisons and detention facilities, with no information on their whereabouts

Israeli security forces have used sexual violence against children as part of the collective shaming and oppression, entrenched within a prolonged, ethnic, gendered and intergenerational pattern of occupation and hostilities

The UN commission added some horrifying testimonies, describing deliberate targeting and killing, in its report:

In one instance, a 14-year-old boy was shot by an Israeli military patrol as he was leaving his house. The patrol had simply been in the area, there had been no fighting taking place.

“The boy was shot, badly injured and was lying on the ground. He was surrounded by a company of Israeli soldiers who were chatting and probably some of them smoking, over a period of 45 minutes, while this 14-year-old boy bled to death.”

“There can be no doubt in anyone who reads today’s report that every international legal norm has been violated by the actions of the Israeli authorities towards Palestinian children and they need to be held accountable,” Commissioner Chris Sidoti said at a press conference in Geneva, citing this case from the report.

Also highlighted in the report was Israel’s targeting of neonatal and maternity care centres in Gaza, which has directly harmed the survival of newborns and Palestinians’ reproductive future.

Life expectancy in the Gaza Strip has been nearly cut in half (-46.3%) since the current war began in October 2023, according to new estimates published in The Lancet .

‘In addition, starvation imposed by Israel through blockade and siege have further caused the death of Palestinian children and severely impacted the health of many others.’

‘Dismantling and destruction of orphanages and education facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have obstructed cognitive, social and emotional care and development and disrupted the foundations of Palestinian society’, the report stated.

‘Palestinian children have suffered immense psychological harm, having been stripped of any sense of safety and future’, according to the report. ‘Such mental harm is an intergenerational condition, producing a distinctive “occupied psyche” in which the freedom to play, imagine, hope and develop an identity has been eroded.’

“Even if the bombs and guns fall silent in Gaza and West Bank, Palestinian children will not simply recover overnight,” Mr. Muralidhar, Chair of the Commission said. “The destruction of their health, education and development is irreversible.”

The report further states: ‘By targeting children, Israel is eroding the foundational structure of Palestinian society, weakening the demographic vitality and overall capacity of the Palestinian people to sustain and exercise its right to determine its future as a people.’

“The protection, care and survival of Palestinian children are inseparable from the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” Mr. Muralidhar said. “By targeting children, Israel is attacking the very capacity of the Palestinian people to exist and to determine their future.”

Israel has gone too far. Way too far.

But is this not also the fault of the international community, refusing to address Israel for its behavior? When a country which is founded on violence, is not restricted in any way, how can we blame only them for what happened?

The commission concludes its report with this recommendation: “The international community as a whole must uphold their international legal obligations and call for an end to the hostilities, for Israel to end its occupation and to prioritise accountability and access to justice for victims as an integral component of any political process, grounded in the meaningful participation of Palestinians, including children.”

Meaning more diplomatic pressure. But will that serve any purpose, knowing this same ‘international community’ being infiltrated by powerful Jewish influencers?

Isn’t this situation asking for a proper international army of peace keepers? Not in the way we have seen so far (see our part 5 about the UN Peace Keepers), but as a result of the Board of Peace, being controlled by the countries involved?

It’s time for new steps, not the endless repetition of old (diplomatic) ‘dead-ends’. We are as close to a lasting peace in the Middle East, as we ever have been. All countries are prepared to work together. They didn’t interfere in the Iran war and they don’t respond to the war triggers by Israel.

This is the time.

The time in which Israel shows its true face.

The time in which the UN acknowledges that.

The time in which Trump takes another position than US Presidents used to do in regard to Israel.

The time is right.

The time for the world to take up its responsibility.

To leave the fear of narratives behind it.

To save the children of not only Gaza, but also Lebanon and Turkey (as it is recently threatened).

History will repeat itself until we learn our lessons. We have to work our way through the propaganda to find the true history. Once we see that, we are able to learn, as the lessons are very clear when the lies are stripped away.

We, the people, have been indoctrinated into believing that Israel is untouchable because of some divine or biblical right.

If that were true, they would also inherit the divine or biblical obligation to be good patrons. If they failed that obligation, didn’t they also failed that right?

Now it’s the obligation of the world to see this and act accordingly. The lives and the future of the children of the Middle East is at stake.

At the end, it’s all about the children.

Are we ‘adult’ enough to recognize this?

Thank you for caring, sharing and supporting me. Only together can we make this world a better place. The truth must be told, taboos must be broken. We have this power once we unite. Together we are strong!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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