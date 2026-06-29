Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Kathy Stone's avatar
Kathy Stone
16hEdited

Wow! Wow! Wow! Brilliantly written once again. Everything that we have thought about or questioned for decades....is all coming to the LIGHT! Thank you once again for ALL you have done and continue to do when it comes to TRUTH! WE are ALL UNITED!!! ALL OVER THE WORLD! Bless you abundantly as you continue to wake others up and walk with us, sharing the gift that has been given to you!

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slagla
15h

Your narrative seems to be somewhat one sided. I would not be relying on the UN’s information as a truthful and unbiased source. I have a Lebanese friend who is grateful for Israel’s intervention in their country to relieve their people of Hamas oppression.

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