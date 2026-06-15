A historical announcement has been made yesterday. The Peace Agreement between the US and Iran has been finalized. The threat of WW3 seems gone, oil can start flowing again, the world can become a better place…

Or not yet?

When analyzing from a distance, this peace agreement is a brilliant piece of strategy. It’s an agreement negotiated without Israel’s involvement, but the main condition for peace in the Middle East revolves around Israel’s actions.

Can you see how brilliant and unusual this is?

Normally the allies who fought together in a conflict would be on the same side of the negotiation table. How is it possible that they accepted to be completely banned from this table?

It’s because of this absence that the peace agreement can contain conditions about Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

This fact alone shows us, that this agreement is much more than just a ‘cease fire’ or bilateral agreement between the US and Iran. It’s an agreement for peace in the entire Middle East.

Last week I explained to you the complicated US-Israel relationship. It would take decades for the US to wrestle itself free from Israels influence and power (if that would be ever possible at all..).

Or… it would take one brilliant strategy…

A strategy that has probably already been settled behind closed doors and is now being played out for the world to see. We are literally watching a show, after which we can accept a shifted global power structure. There is so much we don’t know, so much that happened in the shadows, that it’s much easier to do it this way.

So what do we see?

Negotiations without Israel.

The center requirement for peace being that Israel refrains from violence in Lebanon and other countries.

What will probably happen?

Israel rejects the peace agreement, saying it doesn’t influence them and continues its attacks on Beirut and innocent people.

Iran will increase its demands for peace.

Trump will increase pressure on Israel to the point that he withdraws US support for Israel.

Israel faces two choices. Either continue fighting until it’s out of resources and support or surrender to the world’s demands for peace.

Both roads lead to peace in the Middle East. Both roads lead to the elimination of the aggressor, something that could not be done without this peace agreement.

The brilliance of this plan lays in the role Trump will play.

From his ‘inheritance’ to having to support Israel, he is now placed above the parties. He has given himself the role in which he is in his element. The ‘man in the middle’, the negotiator.

He will be ‘forced’ to tell Israel to stop the violence. He is already doing that and he will have to increase this pressure.

More and more I expect the tone of voice will change towards a more demanding and threatening one. This is a game Trump has proved to have mastered.

Back home, this whole situation will give Trump the power to prevent a complete military take-over to happen. This is the ‘back door’ I wanted to explain to you.

Last week, the Guardian printed this headline:

Hidden into bureaucratic terms, section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act, would deeply intertwine the US and Israeli militaries by committing to bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements and an unprecedented integration of the US and Israeli weapons industries.

Section 224 would require the US defense secretary to appoint an “executive agent”: a single official to coordinate military cooperation between the US and Israel.

That work would cover joint research and development, the shared production of weapons, and the linking of military systems and data.

“What Congress is trying to do now is find different ways of entrenching the relationship so deep in America’s own defense industrial base that it’s impossible to root it out,” said Josh Paul, a former US Department of State official and founder of the advocacy group A New Policy.

This is the Deep State, trying to secure Israel’s interests and stronghold on the US. There is still time before this proposal will be voted on, and I bet this time will be used to place Israel in the lime lights as well as this proposal.

When exposed like this, Congress can (hopefully) not vote section 224 into law and Israels backdoor will be closed.

The Guardian: “By making the United States increasingly dependent on Israeli technology – in AI, quantum computing, high-powered lasers, cyberwarfare, anti-drone systems, and other advanced fields – while also transferring America’s most sophisticated technologies to Israeli governments, Israel and its advocates are quietly steering the relationship away from patronage or even partnership and toward something more asymmetrical: a structure designed to harness American power for the aims of “Zionism 2.0”.”

David Wurmser introduced this new “Zionism 2.0” framework in a report published the same month the US-Israel Futures Act was introduced. Titled ‘Israel 2048: A Blueprint for a Rising Asymmetric Geopolitical Power’, the report advocates an Israeli security strategy based on “preventative wars”. US authorization for these wars is to be achieved by forging such an intimate relationship between the Israeli and US militaries that Israel would become “indispensable” to the United States, both in the Middle East and in its global struggle to defend “western civilization” against Russia, China and an increasingly Islamized Europe. (Do you see how it was all planned??)

Their vision is of “New Jerusalem” (the US) wedded to “Old Jerusalem” (Israel) on the basis of both having been divinely chosen for the mission of saving civilization from the “red-green” (Marxist-Muslim) alliance.

‘For Israel, this means not just ruling all the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, but dominating the Middle East, launching wars of “prevention” against all potential adversaries (including Turkey, Iran and even Egypt) and, with Britain and France succumbing to the influence of foreign immigrants and the disease of “European secularism”, serving as the US’s most important ally in its global struggle to preserve “civilization” – labeled either “Jewish-Christian” or “western”.

The extravagance of such ideas clearly marks the origins of the project, exposing the influence of well-funded dark-money groups and thinktanks exerting their influence on behalf of Israel’s government’, according to the Guardian.

Is this far-fetched or another conspiracy theory?

No, it are facts, having already been settled into laws. The ‘heritage’ Trump received from his predecessors.

You know that the US has supported Israel’s military for decades. But did you also know that since 2008, US law has required Washington to protect Israel’s “qualitative military edge”, keeping its forces stronger and more advanced than those of any rival in the region, on the grounds that a small country must rely on better weapons rather than greater numbers?

Under the current aid deal signed during the administration of former President Barack Obama, Washington provides Israel with about $3.8bn a year in military assistance. This 10-year agreement runs through 2028.

Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign aid since 1948, almost all of it now military and worth more than $300bn when adjusted for inflation.

The nature of this support may now be changing, due to the shifting public opinion. Prime Minister Netanyahu said recently that he wants to end Israel’s reliance on US military aid within 10 years, saying his country had “come of age”.

These are diplomatic words indicating that a closer cooperation between the two defense industries, rather than cash, would likely better fit Israels current goals of a Greater Israel. Not being on the receiving end, but openly being the leading entity.

Israels plans would have been accepted and formed into law through Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act without any objection or discussion. The Israeli lobby is so strong and so deeply embedded in US politics, that nothing could stop that.

Nothing, but the execution of a brilliant strategy.

A strategy that is being unfolded right before our eyes.

A strategy that most people will completely overlook. But nevertheless, a strategy that will change the future of the world, as it will change the global power structure.

A global power structure that has been discussed and agreed upon in the series of visits and talks between the three super powers. Hence the cooperation of Russia and China in this Middle East conflict.

Whether you can see it and understand it or not, we have a bright future ahead of us. Trump wanted peace for his birthday yesterday and he got it.

Everything this man wants is happening, world wide.

If you understand his strategies, if only the fact that you need to focus on his achievements, not his words, you will find peace of mind and heart.

We are living in the most interesting time in history.

As I said in my previous post, humanity has been on this exact same point more often in time. But never has it been able to do what is being done now.

I will try to continue to explain to you, step by step, what is truly happening. What it is that makes this time so unique. Our hidden history is our greatest teacher and I feel privileged to have been able to have a glimpse of it. I’m still processing the big picture, as it’s far beyond our ‘normal’ perspective. Together we are bringing true history back into our world. What a great journey!

Doing this together gives life a special thrill, a spark of light.

Thank you for joining me! The more we share, the more it becomes common knowledge, the quicker our new world comes into sight.

Thank you for subscribing. It makes it possible for me to continue.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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