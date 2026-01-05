The world we live in is a crazy world. A world in which criminals can hide behind diplomatic appearance. A world in which drug criminals pose as presidents and are allowed onto the world stage. Even though they are dictators, even though they came into this position of power by cheating elections (think Dominion voting system in Venezuela), they are internationally protected by their diplomatic status.

We have become used to living in such a corrupt world. We sigh, nod our heads and move on. Nothing we can do about it, right?

Now the world is turning. Not because of one man, but because of the roll-out of a world wide plan, a military backed plan to make right what has gone wrong.

Too long criminals were hiding in plain sight, disguised as politicians.

Too long criminals worked on a world wide network of human trafficking, narcotics and world control.

Do you remember from Part 1 of the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal, that the Commission of 300 was formed out of the 17th century British East-India Trading Company, used by the British Royal family for their opium trade with China? The committee of 300 works as the engine behind The New World Order. It controls the global bank cartel, all major corporations and secret societies. Born out of narcotics trade by the Royal Family!

Nothing new under the sun, when you learn about the Maduro empire in Venezuela, or the Biden crimes in the Ukraine, or the Clinton crimes in Haiti…

What is new, is that is all going to end. In my last posts I have explained about the timeline we are in. I explained the course of action. And that is precisely what we’ve seen with the arrest of Maduro.

This was not an act of war, as many people are trying to convince you of. It was an arrest. Just like the US action in Iran, it was a strategic move, very precisely executed to show the world how the deep state actors will be treated from now on. Sharp and quick action, no civilian casualties.

This is the way the Trump Administration is gaining the trust of the people. They are showing you how they will take out the evil, and replace it with a fair system. No more cabal puppets are allowed to rule. They will all be replaced.

Exposure - call for action - last warning - action

We will be going to see this more often.

You may ask yourself, why Trump is meddling in foreign affairs?

Well, it’s his heritage, isn’t it?

For decades, the CIA has destabilized the independent, strong and wealthy countries in the world and made them into their (CIA’s) playground to become more powerful themselves. Trump is undoing that, giving the people of these countries their freedom and safety back.

With the arrest of Maduro, you have witnessed your first real high-profile arrest. We have entered a new phase of awakening. The phase the anons have waited for, for so long. The arrests have begun, in a way the American people can get used to, and feel safe with. It’s truly happening!

Trump just announced what I and many anons have told you and will keep telling you: the invocation of the Insurrection Act is on it’s way!

Listen carefully to Trump saying it himself:

He is explaining what is to be expected. Now that the NG is withdrawn, crime will rise again. Trump will interfere again, but this time with the military, invoking the Insurrection Act. Arrests will be made, the people freed from crime, fraud and mismanagement.

With the level of corruption, fraud and crime that needs to be dealt with, the only way to truly round it up, is via the military.

There may be a temporary black out of the internet. That might be scary. But with operations of this size, that might be necessary.

We live in a crazy world, my friends. A world that is being cleaned up as we speak. I will continue explaining the world events, as I see it after years of researching it. We will be all right. A new era is coming, it’s just hard to see when you’re in the middle of it. That’s all.

When you look back at this period of time, a few years from now, you will be excited that you ‘were there’ and was able to witness the biggest event on earth ever!

Together we will inform the world, together we will build a new one!

With love, as always, Cyntha