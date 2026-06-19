Keir Starmer, or more correctly Sir Keir Rodney Starmer, a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB), knighted for his services to law and criminal justice in 2014, since 2024 Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Having being Knighted for his services, he must have done great things for his country. Let’s have a look.

In 2008, Starmer became Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), holding these positions until 2013. During these years he did two very noticeable things that had a significant impact on Britain’s safety.

The first one regards Britain’s worst high profile pedophile Jimmy Savile. Also a Sir, as Savile was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for charitable services in 1990 after Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had made four attempts to have him knighted.

In 2009, Jimmy Savile was interviewed under caution by police in Surrey and Sussex. Subsequently, the police referred 4 cases to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service of which Starmer was director) alleging that Savile had raped at least three learning disabled girls under the age of 16.

The CPS, after receiving the files from the police, refused to prosecute Savile, and dropped the claim, citing 'insufficient evidence'.

When confronted with this decision in 2012, Starmer responded by saying “It never came close to crossing my desk and the local CPS lawyer who looked at the case did not even mention the decision to his immediate boss because, to him, it seemed routine.”

Routine… A royal influencer being accused of rape….

After Savile's death, and despite multiple attempts at high level cover ups, we now know he abused at least 500 known victims over a four decade period.

Sir Jimmy Savile died a free man, never having to justify for his deeds…

In 2013, two years after Savile died, the police investigated Savile’s crimes, and Starmer announced changes to how sexual abuse investigations were to be handled, including a panel to review cases of sexual abuse.

Starmer's proposals were intended to make it easier for victims of violent crime to come forward and to facilitate their participation in criminal proceedings. In the same year, he published a study showing that false reports of rape were rare.

This leads us to the second significant bunch of actions, with which Sir Starmer decided the fate of thousands of women and girls.

Let’s talk about the British Grooming Gangs Scandal.

‘The UK grooming gangs scandal refers to widespread cases of group-based child sexual exploitation that primarily occurred between the 1990s and 2010s, involving predominantly men of Pakistani heritage targeting vulnerable girls, often from troubled backgrounds. Investigations revealed significant failures by institutions to prevent and address these abuses, leading to a national inquiry to examine the extent and handling of these crimes.’

During 1997 to 2013 in Rotherham alone, the police, Labour Councillors and members of Parliament ignored over 1,400 British girls who were raped, trafficked and tortured by organized Pakistani heritage gangs. Why? They feared “racism” claims. The girls involved were conveniently dismissed as “prostitutes”.

In 2009 the CPS under Starmer drops early grooming cases in Rochdale, labeling victims as “unreliable”.

As Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the CPS during 2008 till 2013, Keir Starmer rolled out ‘Child Abduction Warning Notices’. Offenders received letters with a threat of persecution if ignored. Over 13,000 letters were issued, often used instead of rape charges.

In 2011, Starmer’s CPS signed off national rollout of these warning notices.



Between 2018 and 2022, during The Huddersfield convictions, the Telford Inquiry reveals over 1,000 victims of gang rape.

The IICSA national inquiry and Oldham review confirm widespread institutional blindness, victim blaming and downplaying of organized grooming by local Labour Councillors.



In 2025, Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, repeatedly denies grooming gangs exist in the capital, claiming the issue is “more complex” with “no indication”.

The main stream media (BBC) is awfully quiet about the subject. People learn about the grooming gangs from social media. As the public outrage grows on social media, combined with calls for justice from (almost trillionaire) Elon Musk, the topic finally goes mainstream.



In February 2026, Rupert Lowe’s independent Rape Gang Inquiry hears testimonies from multiple survivors and whistleblowers. This week its report saw the light of day. And it is shocking.

The inquiry focused on the testimonies of survivors. It’s revealing evidence of highly coordinated grooming gangs operating across the UK with links to overseas trafficking networks.



The testimonies describe organized abuse and torture. Rupert Lowe presented his report to Parliament this week. It’s a must-watch as it describes the hellish state of the United Kingdom right now:



At least 250,000 young, mostly white girls were groomed, raped, trafficked, and tortured.

Perpetrators followed consistent tactics of befriending vulnerable girls as young as 11 with gifts, drugs, and alcohol before subjecting them to group rapes, violence, blackmail, pregnancies, forced conversions, and trafficking.



UK institutions including police, social services, schools, NHS, and politicians catastrophically failed victims through denial, ignored reports, criminalization of victims, destruction of evidence, and prioritization of political correctness and fears of “racism” accusations over child protection.



87–95% of convicted perpetrators in group-based child sexual exploitation cases were Muslim. It was predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs. They operated across 149 local authority districts. Groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved.



The Muslim perpetrators operated under an honor- and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working class girls, as property available for sexual use. Girls were told that they’re “White trash” who deserved punishment.

The independent inquiry into the UK’s grooming gang scandal found that more than 13,000 suspected rapists and child sex offenders received cautions while Keir Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions.

The report states that serious sexual offenses were often dealt with through out-of-court disposals rather than prosecution.

That is how law, or the lack of it, can influence the safety of a country.

‘Securing our future’, by Sir Keir Starmer…

Under Keir Starmer’s rule, 30 people a DAY are arrested for ‘speech crimes’. In the last years, tens of thousands of people have been arrested for forwarding or commenting on online posts about immigrants or the above mentioned rapes.

‘This has to stop’, must also have been a thought of Keir Starmer himself. His solution differed from our point of view, and as he has the power to change the law, he did…

This week Keir Starmer addressed his nation with a fatherly tone of voice.

’Concerned’ about the children’s well-being, he explains his new censorship bill in which the UK government bans children under 16 years of age on social media.

Of course this means that every citizen in the UK must identify itself before being able to use any social media.

The digital control state is complete and civilians are even more easy to monitor and arrest for their (mis-)behavior online.

Just think about it for a minute: after raping (multiple) girls, the offender receives a letter with a warning from the government.

But when someone posts or forwards a message that doesn’t support the governments narrative online, this ‘offender’ can expect the police on its doorstep. The police will search the house and (violently) arrest the offender.

That is the Hellish state of the United Kingdom.



The people in the UK are physically unsafe in their own country. They are not protected by their own police, and while the immigrants are taking over their streets, they are now digitally imprisoned, unable to speak out to the world.

They are not allowed to access platforms as Bitchute, they are not allowed to report their reality. How far does this living hell need to prolong until the (native) people of Britain wake up and take back their power?

In Australia the exact same thing has happened. The free western world is free no more. The Agenda 2030 trial has been rolled out on these two big islands. People have been imprisoned and enslaved. As both countries are (huge) islands, they will not be able to flee if their government doesn’t want that. Islands are traps, as their inhabitants will soon find out.

Welcome in our new reality….

‘Safe’ platform Signal summarized the dangers of the new British law very clearly:

The government deceives people by convincing them that freedom and privacy are obstacles to safety.

History shows us that laws, presented to us to protect us, usually evolve into imprisoning us all.

What we are witnessing is not child protection. It is the building of a surveillance state that will eventually monitor, profile, categorize and control every aspect of our digital lives.



The argument that only criminals should fear surveillance is as absurd as saying only criminals need freedom of speech. Privacy is not evidence of wrongdoing, it is the foundation of human dignity, individual sovereignty and genuine liberty.



We are already used to be treated as criminals, having to prove our innocence. Just think what you have to endure before you can enter a plane. For your own safety?

This practice of having to prove your innocence, of making you feel guilty for just living, has now been extended to your online life. The previous freedoms will not be returned to you, as it doesn’t with the security checks at airports. From now on, you are a suspect and you have to prove yourself innocent.

The world upside down, where criminals rule the world and imprison the innocent.

The United Kingdom and Australia show where the rest of the world will follow.

Until we say ‘No, thank you.’

Until we start to open our eyes and question the future we are heading towards. Until we start to care about our children, their safety and their future.

United we are strong. United we will have a bright future ahead of us.

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With love, as always, Cyntha







