While AI is promoted to us as ‘making our lives easier’, I feel that AI is making it much more complicated. True, I don’t use AI, so I don’t experience its benefits.

From the start of AI, I see how it threatens our earth and our humanity. One can wonder why we never see the ‘climate activists’ being chained to the entrance gates of AI complexes, expressing their concern about the environmental influences of these complexes.

AI uses the world’s water supplies and energy system, while completely undermining humans ability for common sense and critical thinking.

According to Elon Musk, AI has reached a level in which it doesn’t need humans anymore to learn. AI is now teaching AI, accelerating it’s learning curve beyond ours. How long before AI is making all decisions in our daily lives?

When researching the world’s events, one encounters a lot of AI, without even knowing it. Images often have the label ‘AI-generated picture’, so I can avoid those for my documentaries. But what about the videos?

Yesterday Trump warned us about AI fake news used in the war. “AI can be very ​dangerous, we have to be very careful with it,” Trump said.

Did he really only speak about Iran, or did he warn the aware listener for other things as well?

What about the videos of Netanyahu, ‘proving’ to the world that he is alive?

Let’s have a look:

To know whether a video like this is genuine or AI created, we need to develop entire new researching skills.

We have to see whether previous videos of Netanyahu exist in this contest or place. We will have to check whether this coffee shop is still functional (apparently not this one) and where it’s located.

We will have to watch every millisecond of this video to see anomalies, like ‘Netanyahu’ taking a huge sip of coffee, without the cup being emptied even a bit, or people wearing masks, or the date on the cash register (15-2-2024).

We will have to compare images and pictures from other occasions, to come to the conclusion that this may not be the same person…

AI is making it almost impossible to bring the truth to the world.

In my Notes on Substack and on my Telegram Channel, I fact-check every post before I share it. Hence the limited number of posts daily (aside from the fact that I don’t want to overflow you with information).

If you’re still not convinced about Netanyahu’s video being fake, have a look at what surfaced on the internet just a few hours later:

Ring or no ring on his left hand, make up your mind, AI!

Right now, people are making a sport out of this. Creating the same video with more world leaders…

With common sense, detailed research and the help of each other, we are able to show you some of the misinformation AI is generating. But will we win this battle for the truth?

AI can generate an unlimited amount of fake, while it takes us hours to expose just one video.



Have a look at this website: https://thispersondoesnotexist.com/

Every time you click on this link or reload the page, AI generates a new ‘person’ for you. Completely non-existent. No way you can see these people are fake.

I don’t know nor understand why this website is build, other than we are allowed to used fake pictures, to hide our identity. An interesting thought, for a digital world we are about to enter…

Please realize that AI is able to create an entire fake world. It can create pictures, video’s and even war scenes. How do we know what we see is real? How do we know the war we are witnessing is actually real at all?

We can’t.

We the people, should be able to decide whether we want to use or refuse AI completely.

AI is bringing us over the edge of any control we have in our lives. Combined with Digital ID and Digital money, we are entering an era I don’t want to be part of. I foresee this society to split into two parts. A SMART world and a world back to nature. I would chose the latter.

If Trump is warning us for the dangers of AI in the news, we should pay attention. This means that AI is going to be exposed for the danger that it is. This means there is a chance that AI is going to be regulated, which we, the people, should be able to demand.

It’s our life after all, isn’t it?



Wouldn’t you prefer to know when you are being fooled?

A cardboard instead of digital picture?

Maybe I’m getting old, but I truly prefer this:

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With love, as always, Cyntha