As the public tries to keep up with all the exposure about their elites being involved in Epstein’s network, with the threats of war and the everlasting doubts about their governments (left and right alike), more and more ‘new’ revelations are being poured out over their heads. I promised you to keep track and explain what is revealed mainstream, so we have a lot of work to do.

This week mainstream newspapers started to release articles about Mind Control Programs.

Mind Control is a very scary thing, as it literally takes over ones mind. It can make you compliant or aggressive, and there is nothing you can do about it. Many governments have experimented for decades with mind control in a way I can only describe as a severe crime against humanity. In their remorseless efforts to create a mind controlled population as the ultimate weapon, they completely overlooked our humanity.

I realize this is a topic which is very hard to take in. Therefor I will write multiple articles about it, to slowly educate you about this horrible (ongoing) ‘torture’ of our society.

Let’s start with a summary about the facts which are now revealed to the public.

For the last decade the CIA is slowly declassifying records of it’s Mind Control Program, MKUltra, in which Americans were drugged and tortured. The records only show projects of 60 years ago, but we can assume these projects never truly stopped, can we?

Last year a collection of more than 1,200 pages was released, which details how the CIA used induced sleep, electroshocks and ‘psychic driving’ on drugged subjects who were psychologically tortured for weeks or months to reprogram their minds.

The subjects included criminals, mental patients and drug addicts, but also Army soldiers and average citizens who were given drugs without their knowledge.

A total of 144 projects were conducted from 1953 to 1964, aimed at developing procedures and drugs that could be used during interrogations, weakening individuals and forcing confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.

For long, the CIA stated that ‘subjects only included prisoners, mental patients and drug addicts’. But one report showed that they also used CIA and Army officials and ‘subjects in normal life settings’, who were ‘unwittingly’ given LSD over the decade-long experiment.

In a newly unsealed document from 1956, researchers were developing ‘an anti-interrogation drug’ by testing ‘materials capable of producing alterations in the human central nervous system which are reflected as alterations in human behavior.’

A memo about a classified meeting showed that the CIA contemplated the possibility of testing on foreign nationals,’ but decided that ‘unwitting testing on American citizens must be continued’ instead.

Gangster James Bulger, a former organized crime boss, was used as a test subject in 1957 while an inmate at the Atlanta penitentiary.

He explained he was one of eight convicts in a panic and paranoid state while in MKUltra. ‘Total loss of appetite. Hallucinating. The room would change shape. Hours of paranoia and feeling violent,’ Bulger stated.

‘We experienced horrible periods of living nightmares and even blood coming out of the walls. Guys turning to skeletons in front of me. I saw a camera change into the head of a dog. I felt like I was going insane.’

The National Security Archive (NSA) said in a statement: ‘The CIA conducted terrifying experiments using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation, and other extreme techniques on human subjects, often US citizens, who frequently had no idea what was being done to them or that they were part of a CIA test.’

‘These records also shed light on an especially dark period in the history of the behavioral sciences in which some of the top physicians in the field conducted research and experiments usually associated with the Nazi doctors who were tried at Nuremberg.’

How did they get away with it?

When Deputy Director of the CIA Allen Dulles ordered the agency to develop mind-controlling drugs to be used against the Soviets during the Cold War, the US really started to engage in brain warfare.

A memorandum dated November 15, 1954 details how the CIA’s Technical Services Section (TSS) requested funding for a project at Georgetown University Hospital that would provide cover for research under the agency’s ‘biological and chemical warfare program.’

Using a philanthropic organization as a cover, the CIA partially funded ‘a new research wing’ of the hospital (the Gorman Annex) and used part of it to conduct ‘Agency-sponsored research in these sensitive fields.’

MKULTRA was the umbrella name for ‘highly sensitive projects in certain fields, including covert biological, chemical and radiological warfare’.

In 1955, the secret program listed 17 ‘materials and methods’ that the division was working on, including substances that ‘promote illogical thinking, would help individuals to endure ‘privation, torture and coercion during interrogation’ and attempts at ‘brain-washing.’

The list also featured substances that would ‘produce physical disablement, including paralysis, and others that alter personality structure’ or that ‘produce ‘pure’ euphoria with no subsequent let-down.’

One of the last documents of the program, published in 1963, revealed researchers involved with MKUltra used radiation, electro-shock, various fields of psychology, psychiatry, sociology, and anthropology, graphology, harassment substances, and paramilitary devices and materials’ during the secret initiative.

It focused on drug experiments conducted at CIA safehouses, using suspect criminals as test subjects, but also ‘unwitting subjects drawn from all walks of life.’

Let me show you the reach of these ‘experiments’ in our daily life. In part 4 of the Conclusion of the Fall of the Cabal I showed you the roots of New Age. One of the most influential books of New Age is the Course in Miracles. Let’s see who is behind this masterpiece:

A Course in Miracles is published by the Foundation for Inner Peace. Two names are mentioned as founders: Helen Schucman and Bill Thetford, together with John Gittinger. What do we know about these people?

Helen Schucman was a clinical psychologist, research psychologist and Professor of Medical Psychology at Columbia University NY. She wrote A Course in Miracles from 1965 to 1972, allegedly channelled by Jesus.

Bill Thetford was Director of Clinical Psychology at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. In 1955 Thetford was invited by Dr. Harold G. Wolff to join him at Cornell University in New York City, where Thetford worked as chief psychologist on CIA’s Project QKHILLTOP, later to be called project Bluebird and project Artichoke.

These projects focused on brainwashing techniques or MKUltra and effective methods of interrogation. They experimented with all kinds of secret drugs, ‘to ascertain the fundamental effect upon human brain function and upon the subject’s mood’.

Dr Wolff demanded, ‘Where any of the studies involve potential harm of the subject, we expect the Agency to make available suitable subjects and a proper place for the performance of the necessary experiments.’ And the Agency complied…

Helen Schucman joined Thetford as his assistant, later to become the author of The Course in Miracles.

John W. Gittinger, a psychologist, was the CIA’s top man in terms of programming of children. 14 years before the Course in Miracles project started, he developed, together with Bill and Helen, the Personality Assessment System (PAS) for the CIA.

The PAS was meant to predict and influence the behavior of individuals, based on their weak spots in their personalities, their egos. This system also shows mental weaknesses, where a person will be unstable and can be broken by means of (repeated) stress and trauma.

The Course in Miracles website, proudly states how perfect their collaboration was, for paving the way for the Course and its teachings! This Course in Miracles is a 365 days course, which gives you instructions and lessons every day for a year long. How will that influence your mind, your thinking? How were people’s minds influenced, studying this course in study groups, for a year long?

And what about your TV? Your Tell-a-Vision set? A devise that entered every household and entertains the mind every day for decades?

Let me tell you about the US patent, entitled Nervous System Manipulation by Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors, describing a technique for influencing a person’s body and mind using invisible electromagnetic (EM) fields from screens like computer monitors or old-style TV tubes called CRT monitors, which were common in the early 2000s.

The document details how very weak electromagnetic fields pulsing at certain slow frequencies can produce measurable physiological effects in humans. These pulses ‘can stimulate the skin in a way that interacts with the body’s sensory systems’.

Some computer monitors and older TV tubes naturally emit pulsed electromagnetic fields when displaying flickering or pulsing images. In theory, this means it might be possible to influence a person’s nervous system by controlling the pulses coming from a nearby screen.

The US patent expired in 2021, meaning it is now in the public domain. Anyone can freely use, copy, build, or improve on the technology without infringing the patent or paying royalties.

The patent’s creator, Hendricus G. Loos, a physicist based in California who also worked for NASA in the 1970s and 80s, even claimed that the signals could control human autonomic functions, such as heart rate or digestion.

The invention officially received a patent number from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2003, being classified under ‘magnetotherapy,’ which includes devices using magnetic fields for health or physiological effects.

And I’m not even talking about the subliminal messages which filled most advertising and movies for the last decades as well. Just imagine the daily exposure to mind control that you suffer each and every day…



Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee recently claimed that mind control programs are still in use today.

In November, he claimed, that MK Ultra or a similar operation laid the groundwork for Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pa., during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“You got a kid who’s got access to guns or has some simple knowledge of a firearm. He was programmed,” Burchett said of Crooks.

The Tennessee congressman did not blame top Trump administration law enforcement officials like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino for failing to expose the conspiracy.

“They programmed this kid, and Kristi Noem and Kash and Bongino and the rest are reporting the facts as they know them,” Burchett told Johnson. “The facts have been buried or burned or whoever knew is sitting on a beach somewhere and enjoying a fruity drink or they’re dead. I would suggest they’re probably dead.”

Burchett claimed the conspiracy is “too deep” and that mass firings would be too risky for national security to be a viable solution to uncovering it.

“That’s why Kash Patel and Bongino are having such a hard time. But I think at their level, that’s what happened,” he said.

What about all these mass-shootings in schools and malls? These shootings often look like a false flag, being staged to distract the public attention. While the shooting itself can be real, the reason for it can come from another source than the obviously confused perpetrator.

This is a lot to take in, I know. We have to understand that our society is manipulated in every corner of it’s existence. We will have to find a way to deal with it and eventually to deprogram all harm that is done.

For now, it’s enough to be cautious. To understand what you take in, when watching TV. To become aware of the feelings it generates and to find a way to let go of them, without burdening the people around you.

Waking up means taking responsibility for everything that happens in your life. To accept that you have been manipulated and to find a way to heal from that.

Step by step we will walk this path of healing together. In another article I will write about mind control in more detail.

With love, as always, Cyntha