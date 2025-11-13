Wow, within minutes after publishing, this post has been deleted from the platform. Did I hit a sensitive note? I merely used and elaborated on the words of RFKjr… What does this tell us? Is the vaccine scam so all embedded, that I’m not even allowed to talk about it here? I present facts, like always… So, with the chance you receive this message twice, I just try again…

Imagine being part of the Cabal. You want to easily manage this world. You will need a world government ofcourse, but also a much smaller population. How do you get rid of the majority of humans, without them noticing it?

This is one of the most important questions you can ask these days. Your search for the answer will bring you to the understanding of the entire depopulation program. You will discover everything in our society is put in place with this purpose only. Let me give you an example by working out one of the most important depopulation tools: vaccines.

In this short video RFKjr explains very clearly the legal road paved for the vaccine industry to be able to commit the largest crime against humanity and children in particular...

Let’s analyze his words a bit, shall we?

RFKjr asked the EPA, when the autism epidemic started. The EPA is not a public health agency, it’s not part of HHS. Kennedy claims it’s completely in the pocket of the oil industry. As they don’t care about pharma, the EPA scientists didn’t lie and said, ‘it’s a red line, 1989’.

So, what happened in 1989?

Just a few years prior, in 1986 the H.R.5546 - National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was passed. This act granted immunity from liability to all the vaccine manufacturing companies.

This is huge, as it basically told the vaccine manufacturers that they were not responsible for the safety and effectiveness of their vaccines! Something they always try to make us believe about every vaccine.

This Vaccine Act opened the door to some sort of gold rush. In the words of Kennedy: ‘Suddenly the biggest cost of producing pharmaceuticals and marketing pharmaceuticals, which is downstream liabilities, had been eliminated. They also didn’t have to do upstream testing. So two of the biggest costs were gone. Plus, they don’t have to do advertising and marketing because their product is mandated to 76 million American children. So it’s a dream product for them, and they can charge basically anything they want.’

Can you imagine what happened? The vaccine manufacturers, who were already a huge part of Big Pharma, were given a free pass. On top of that, Bill Gates with his GAVI, took the lead into making vaccines for every child in the world.

The governments paid GAVI, who paid for the manufacturing of new vaccines. The vaccine producers sold the vaccines to the governments again for their mandated programs. The governments received the funds to buy the vaccines from, for example USAID, in fact the governments received the money to pay for the manufacturing AND the buying of vaccines from YOU, the taxpayer. A perfect money scheme.

Now that the manufacturers were not liable anymore for any harm done, they added all these new vaccines to the schedule. A gold rush indeed…

But what about the diseases itself? Weren’t they eliminated by the vaccines?

No! The majority of these diseases were already gone! The vaccine programs started just after the diseases were already almost eradicated. Mostly due to higher hygiene standards.

RFKjr: ‘Many of these diseases are completely unnecessary to vaccinate against. Things like that are not even casually contagious, like hepatitis B that you get from unprotected sex or from sharing needles.’

Why would a baby of a day old need that vaccination?

Because ‘Rotavirus, hepatitis B, all of these other so-called diseases that are just on the schedule because the vaccine companies can make money from them…’

Please, let that sink in…

You have been manipulated, frightened and accused of neglect when you asked some critical questions, by almost everyone in the medical sector, all to assure that ‘the entire flock’ will be vaccinated. With only one reason: MONEY. Not for protection, not for health reasons, for money.

And just one reason more: DEPOPULATION.

You gave offered the health of your children.

And on top of that, you have paid for your own demise.

Excuse me for asking any doctor or medical advisor: ‘What on earth were you thinking???’

I understand that your study was funded by Big Pharma and only taught you about chemical medicines. But where is your common sense? Have you never read the package leaflet? Have you never listened to worried parents? Have you never seen the side-effects?

How much money did you earn from the annual vaccination rounds? How many parents did you overrule? How on earth can you live with yourself?

We have entered the Age of Common Sense. For some people it will be a much harder pill to swallow than for others. Today I went with my daughter to a new dentist. Again, we were confronted with the fluoride propaganda. When that didn’t work, the manipulation started and after that one, the ‘guilt trick’.

I stayed calm and polite, just pointing out that as long as every toothpaste has a warning on its label for poisoning when swallowed, for me it’s poison and I stay away from it. The dentist replied that fluoride is nothing but a salt and that it’s everywhere, even in water. I could only look at her with unbelief. She clearly meant well, but had an absolute lack of any form of common sense.

At moments like these I wish we were ahead in time. That I don’t need these kind of discussions ever again. That I don’t have to listen to the threat that if my daughter gets caries, it’s our own fault. That I’m to blame.

I wish they would develop vaccines for common sense. That would be the only one I would ever advise someone to take.

Today showed me once again that we have a long road ahead. It will take a lot of time before these ‘educated people’ will wake up. I will be there to educate them to common sense and de-program them. With your help we will get through the next phase as well. Please support me by becoming a paid subscriber and share my work.

Thank you so much!

With love, as always, Cyntha