Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Hubert Neys's avatar
Hubert Neys
4d

Love the post Cyntha. People need to be reminded over and over again. I hope I can share this one with people who are interested. They seldom are...

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
4d

Cyntha your presentation of "truth" has set us free from the mind control we were born into! Truly, once you see the truth through the tears, you realize you have been living in a slave system. Thank you for breaking the chains!

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