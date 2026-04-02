The headlines and news channels are all over it again: NASA’s historic Moon Mission.

‘NASA's Moon mission, known as the Artemis program, aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there by the 2030s. The first crewed flight, Artemis II, recently took place on April 1, 2026, marking a significant step in lunar exploration.’

Artemis, the Ancient Greek Lunar Goddess. Goddess of the hunt, of wilderness and children. But the more interesting choice is the date of launch of this ‘mission’.

April 1.

Of all dates available, NASA chose April 1 to launch its new mission.

Why is this significant?

Let’s start with some questions about the previous Lunar Mission, in 1972. That’s a long time ago, isn’t it?

Why did it take NASA more than 50 years and more than 100 Billion dollars, to be able ‘to return to the moon’?

The ‘official’ statement will turn you into a conspiracy theorist right away:

You should know by now, that the so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’ have been right about almost everything. One of their main topics has always been the moon landing. I have gathered over more than 200 video’s, proving the moon landing was staged. That in fact all space travel is fake.

Please watch some of the video’s I posted on my Telegram channel:

Short video’s:

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/20669

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/20672

More extended proof:

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/20671

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/20668

I’m not saying that everything presented in these video’s is correct. Some things aren’t, but overall they give you a pretty good impression.

I can entertain you with lots of video’s like this one:

Please consider how solid the doors are on an airplane… But hey, they ‘only’ need to go to 10 km of heights, right?

I can proof that lots of pictures made from ‘Mars’ and the moon, have a 100% similarity with places on earth, like Greenland and remote areas in Europe and South-America.

I made you a small compilation of meme’s. Questions asked with common sense. Questions a child with an open mind would ask. Can you answer them by following the official narrative?

NASA has been fooling you for decades. And it doesn’t stop, unless it’s being exposed big time.

With the use of AI, it will be much easier for NASA to fool you. People already believe the NASA narrative for decades, why would they challenge it now?

For that reason it’s important to watch and share the older video’s, to look with vigilance at everything presented.

How can we know what is happening?

As I told you before, the Cabal needs to show you what they are doing. It’s part of their believe system. They believe that by showing you, (and you not protesting,) you give your consent to their actions. As true power lies in the hands of the people, the cabal needs your consent. You ‘could have known’ the truth, and that is enough for our cabal. So they show you, in a obscure way, mostly in movies, the entire truth. It’s up to you to understand and protest or turn away.

Fact is that you know, or could have known, and therefor gave them permission to continue.

What has NASA shown us this time, so we can know we are watching a movie?

First of all, the fact that of all dates available, NASA chose to launch the new moon mission on April the first.

To understand if that is really a big thing, we’ll have to go back to the origin of April the 1st.

In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII established the Gregorian calendar, replacing the Julian calendar. A huge change, going from a calendar based on the moon and the 13 zodiac signs, having 13 months (moons) of 28 days, to an unnatural one, the one we know today (an actual mess).

From this moment on, the new year would start on January 1st. It turned out to be very difficult to persuade people to submit to this new calendar. People lived very close to nature back then and continued to celebrate their New Year on April the 1st. This made common sense to them, as in April the natural and seasonal new year starts on the entire Northern Hemisphere.

To force these people to compliance, they were ridiculed and called ‘April fools". Doesn’t that sound familiar? A strategy to enforce consent by ridiculing the people who don’t want to comply?

From this moment on, it became a custom to ‘fool the gullible’ people on April the first.

People who are willing to believe, who are afraid to be made fun of. The majority of the people…

They will believe anything, just to fit in. To stay safe. To be part of the herd.

So…

Is NASA launching its moon mission on April, 1st, saying: “If you don’t believe us, you’re a fool’?

What is a fool, anyway?

The tarot will give you some interesting answers, one of which is that the fool is a person who is open minded and trusts its instincts.

I encourage you to become a fool. To be open minded, to be willing to see without prejudice, to overcome the mind control.

An entire new world will be shown to you. You will wonder how you could have ever believed all these lies. You will grow from the child, believing in Santa Claus, to the adult, free to choose its own faith.

Remember the origin of ‘fools day’ on April the 1st?

In fact it was a day of common sense, of natural knowledge. On this day, common sense was turned around and people who still used it, were called fools.

All for the narrative. All done, to make people surrender and comply.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it anymore. The Cabal turned everything in our world ‘up-side-down’. It’s up to us to bring back common sense, to question the narrative, to distinguish ‘right form wrong’.

It has always been in your face. The lie has never been hidden, the truth was. The fact that you can see it now, is a major step. You have chosen to wake up. That’s the only thing that has changed. Enjoy:

Your subscription to ‘paid’ helps me building an income, helps me to continue on a non-stop basis to inform you about the world affairs, the truth and the lies.

An awakened population cannot be fooled anymore.

An awakened population will take back control.

An awakened population will build a better world.

Together, unified, strong.

With love, as always, Cyntha