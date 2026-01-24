During the Covid Era, one of the many very persistent stories in the New Age and MAGA movement was that of NESARA. Promoted as a new financial system that would mean ‘The End of Poverty, The End of Debt, The Beginning of a New Golden Age!’

In 2021 I dove into it to find if there was some legitimacy to the story. What I discovered was not only the truth, but also a perfect and shocking example of how the truth had been turned around to become an occult tool. A tool in the hands of the Cabal, using it for their occult goals.

The original Nesara itself is a beautiful concept. It was written in 1996 by Dr. Harvey Barnard. He called it the National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act. He embedded his ideas in a book called DRAINING THE SWAMP, which terminology has become very well known by the use Trump gave to it.

Barnard handed out copies of his Nesara proposal to members of Congress and other influential political actors, including presidential candidates, but not one responded. In the year 2000 Dr. Barnard decided to publish it in a book and release it to the public.

This is the moment something interesting happened. Shaini Candace Goodwin (1947 - 2010) had just become victim of a huge financial scam called Omega. Her life was on a dead-end. She lived in a trailer with her mother, she had a 12,000 USD debt and she had invested heavily in Omega coins.

When Omega turned out to be a scam, she acted like a cornered wild animal. She opened a P.O. box and asked for donations, while giving daily updates about Omega still being the ‘real thing’, and to be ‘paying out soon’. Swiftly she turned the Omega narrative towards the Nesara story, making convenient amendments. She became anonymous, calling herself Dove of Oneness.

She renamed the original Nesara from Barnard (National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act) into NESARA, The National Economic Security and Reformation Act.

When Barnard heard about Dove’s version of his work, he was furious. He tried to get a rectification, but by that time Dove already had thousands of followers. All people who clung to the hope she gave them that Omega would pay out, combined with new people who clung to the hope she gave of a better world, free of debt.

Barnard didn’t stand a chance. He wasn’t heard by the members of Congress, and he wasn’t heard by the people. He died a frustrated man in 2005.

Dr Barnard and Shaini Goodwin, opposite authors of NESARA.

This story has two paths to walk. I would like to tell you about the real Nesara, what it entails and whether it is a realistic system. Next to that, I want to tell you about Dove’s NESARA and explain why her version became so popular. I would like to show you the occult tools with which she manipulated the masses, showing she is not just an innocent victim of Omega. What to do in the limited space of one post?

Let me give you the overall story today, so you’ll understand the concept. In my next post I can go into the story itself, showing you how this brilliant story was twisted and used to fool millions of people.

These are a few pages from the book of Bernard, showing you a summary of the benefits of the proposed Act:

While a few years ago, this sounded like Utopia, I’m very positively surprised to see that the Trump Administration is already on it’s way to achieve most of these elements. In our presentation of 2021 I stated that Bernard’s Nesara would never work, as long as the Deep State is in control.

To make Nesara effective, lots of essential changes in the financial institutions needed to be made. Some examples: Nesara demands (section 7-A) that all stock from the FED will be delivered to the TRS. (The Fed will become part of the US Treasury (in a new department of the Treasury) and will be called the US Treasury Reserve System.)

This means that Nesara will bring the FED under government and not private possession. It means it will give back power to the people in creating money and makes the TRS an instrument for a smooth economy (stable currency). And finally it binds the hands of the Commercial Banks in case of loans, interest and earning money on government bonds. Well, doesn’t this all sound familiar to you by now? Trump is working hard to get the FED under government control.

You would expect (former) Anons and MAGA people to celebrate these facts, don’t you? You would expect the term Nesara to be shouted from every rooftop. Why is that not the case?

The most obvious reason why they cannot call this Nesara anymore, is because of the misinformation campaign during the last 2 decades. Many known influencers with millions of followers have abused the Nesara story to keep their followers in their powers and gain a lot of money at the same time. Terms as “almost there..” / “big announcement to be made..” / “inside information tells me..”, kept the public hoping and waiting for years.

Now that the real Nesara seems to be worked out, people don’t believe in it anymore. They have lost hope and faith, are tired of listening to promises and have lost a lot of money on ‘special coins’ in the fear of missing out.

That is how real misinformation works in this information warfare. For years people have been bombarded with false information, with scams and hope porn, until they lost all hope and faith. They have been ‘black-pilled’. This huge group of front runners in the Great Awakening have been effectively disempowered and erased from the battlefield.

They can’t believe anymore in any form of positive outcome, as they have been disappointed for many years in a row. They woke up into seeing they couldn’t trust their governments and ended up being lied to again and again by the same people who woke them up. This is literally mind f@ck, mind control and torture. These people are in a really bad place.

The only remedy for a situation like this, is going back to the facts. That is why Doing Your Own Research is so important. Even though I guide you through my jungle of research, I will always encourage you to check the facts I present to you. I will never ask you to believe me on my word. As you can see with the Black-pilled people, that is a dangerous thing to do.

So, let’s end this post with some more information about the true Nesara. In my next post I’ll show you the deception of the fake NESARA, in the hope you will never fall for these traps again.

These pages from Barnard’s Nesara, show you how public and private debts are going to be reduced. Barnard gave some examples to make the narrative more understandable as well:

Barnard gave formulas and examples for people to check the validity of this proposal:

Why is this so important?

The NESARA that tricked people to fall into a mind trap, was void of any calculation, any fact, any example. It operated on people’s greed and fear of missing out.

Barnard’s Nesara was for real. A calculated and well thought over new financial system, which would break the power of the Cabal forever.

Barnard’s Nesara was a threat to the Cabal. They didn’t need to kill him, only his life’s work. They killed it in the most effective way: making sure no one would ever believe in it anymore. It took them 2 decades to do it, but it was effective and thorough. They won a big battle in the information war.

Today I want to honor his work, his contribution to make this world a better place.

And what better way to honor his work, than acknowledging that Trump is executing his plan, that the Swamp is being drained and a fair and new world is glowing at the horizon.

Unknowingly, these people call for Barnard’s proposal to be executed. Now that we know, his life was not in vain, as he tended to believe himself.

Thank you for fighting together with me for a better world.

Thank you for seeing the value of truth and helping to bring back correct history.

Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha



