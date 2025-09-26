‘No one is above the law’ is a phrase the Left has been using for decades. But by the end of the Biden Administration, they all made sure they received a general pardon, going all the way back to 2014. Isn’t that interesting?

Today AG Pam Bondi used the same phrase.

I promised you to explain the current developments by using the Q posts. Why? Because Q explained everything to us already. Those who followed and understood the Q posts are totally prepared for what is to come. The Great Awakening is happening in phases. The first phase started in 2017 for those already awake or ready to do the research. They were guided by the Q posts.

The second phase is happening right now. Trump is exposing the Deep State. In his speeches and posts he announces the next step of the playbook. Within a few days, you can see the action Trump predicted/promised/demanded.

Today is an exciting day, as it presents the First Indictment:

This is promising, isn’t it?

Today James Comey was indicted.

He will be the first on a long list of Deep State players.

To prepare us for this first indictment and arrest, Q gave us 76 posts about James Comey. Q 3rd ever post already mentions Comey. This post is very applicable in our current time. Even the National Guard in the US cities is mentioned.

Post by post Q tells us about the treason of James Comey. As FBI Director, Comey dropped the open investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Remember from the Fall of the Cabal documentary how the Clinton Foundation received billions of USD for help for Haiti and used it for their own private affairs? Without going into too much detail, just read these headlines about it:

After that horrible earthquake in Haiti, the people didn’t receive adequate help. Instead child trafficking and child abuse became a booming business. James Comey helped with the cover-up, by dropping the investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Comey was fired by Trump as FBI Director in 2017.

Q showed us in detail what horrible crimes Comey was trying to cover up. When Q posts ‘[ ]’, it means death/die.

Again, Q talks about ‘harvest time’ and [ ], meaning death. Interesting detail is that Comey himself posted about the corn ready to be harvested.

I remember the anons finding out what 93 and dk meant. Also the number of spaces in between seemed to be relevant. Sorry, I forgot.

In the Q post of May 24, 2020, Q gave an example of how the shadow Government of Obama worked. Loyal high military members General Flynn and Admiral Rogers were seen as a threat to their narrative and ‘appropriate actions’ were taken.

Admiral Rogers had to step down. He remained loyal to the truth and went to the Trump Towers to inform Trump about the spying on his campaign, after which Trump went to another location.

To summarize the above, Q posted a very clear message:

A nice little detail is that Comey’s oldest daughter Maurene is a lead prosecutor in the case against Jeffrey Epstein. Coincidence?

At this moment Comey is charged with two felony counts that go hand-in-hand: Obstruction of the congressional proceeding where he testified on September 30, 2020, and making a false statement to Congress during that testimony. During the 2020 testimony, Comey doubled down to the Senate that he had not been authorizing leaks to the press when he was FBI director atop sensitive 2016 investigations.

But as you can see from the Q posts, more information about his treason will come out in the coming period. And when one person of the Deep State falls, he will bring down a lot of others with him.

The domino’s are falling, my friends! And we are in the position to understand what is happening and why. The best is yet to come!

With love, as always, Cyntha