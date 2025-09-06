Yesterday Rep. Nancy Mace called for Prince Andrew to be put in “handcuffs” — just days after she tearfully stormed out of a House Oversight Committee closed-door meeting with Jeffrey Epstein victims.

During that meeting, victims of Jeffrey Epstein spoke out and showed a fierce fighting spirit.

They will no longer wait for ‘justice’ to come. They will take matters in their own hands and they will bring out their own list of names of high ranking people who were ‘regularly in the Epstein world’. They know these names as they were often abused by them.

This will all be done by survivors and for survivors. As ‘no one will fight for them’. How sad and how true. Everywhere in the world, survivors of sexual abuse are outcasts. They are not heard nor acknowledged, so definitely not helped or supported.

Survivors of (child) sexual abuse are fighters. Most of them have learned to function in society, even though their life was shattered. If they could manage of stay off drugs and pills, they could raise their children, while fighting their own fears and nightmares. They decided to trust again, even thought they grew up in a world where they could trust no one.

Of course, a lot of them can not cope with their past in a healthy way. They turned to other ways of easing the pain. They definitely need our help, but for now, I’m not talking about them. I’m talking about those who found a way to deal with their traumatic past in a non-abusive, non-violent and not-addictive way. They turned their pain into an inner fire, a drive so to speak. They are the most determined fighters for a better world, as they have a deep inner longing for a safe and free world. They know what it means to live with death threats, they know the pains and fears. It made them strong. They learned to live with it and overcome it. They act, when others freeze out of fear. They are the warriors.

One of the bravest and most terrifying thing to do is to call out the abusers. As this goes against any brainwash technique, blackmail and threat they ever received.

Look and listen to Chauntae Davies, see her courage, see her strength. She is not fighting for herself, she is fighting for the future, for our future. For that of our children. Her fight is so much bigger than herself, that she is able to make her suffering a means to an end.

She calls out Trump, being the biggest ‘brag’ of Epstein. If that is true, than let the truth come out. No perpetrator should be walking free out there, let alone be able to run a country. Other testimonies, of Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell and Bradley Edwards (the lawyer of Epstein victims), tell us that Trump was of clean behavior. The future will tell.

Back to my story line. “No one will fight for us“

The South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, who recently shared her own experience as a victim of sexual assault, was spotted, visibly upset, leaving the House Oversight Committee’s meeting with Epstein victims this week — claiming their horror stories gave her a “full blown panic attack.”

“As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe,” she later posted on X as she addressed why she left the meeting early.

“I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS.”

The first battle that every victim of sexual abuse must win, is the fight with their own fears. I know the feelings Nancy describes: “Panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe”. In my case, when these feelings came up in 2000 for the first time, I had no idea where they came from. It lasted a year before I was in control again. Only 7 years ago, my subconscience opened up to my hidden memories which started my journey for healing. It was a very painful and lonely road. You have to go through all the memories, pains and fears again.

Fortunately I found a therapist, who helped me with Emotional Freedom Technique. I still had to go through every memory and every emotion, but they did not come back. It was like the peeling of an union. Layer after layer I unraveled my childhood. At the end I wrote it all down in my book, leaving my childhood behind.

Now I’m freed of the emotions, but I kept my fighting spirit. Just like these women above, I have a deep desire to fight for a better world. For a better future. I don’t want any other child to endure, what I had to go through. It’s an inner fire, that gives me the strength to continue where others stop.

I can be heartbroken when I hear or read another testimony of abuse. I still try to avoid them, but sometimes I just have to work myself through it. It breaks me from the inside out, but I know by now, that I always recover. Stronger and more determined than ever before.

And now, for the first time in history, I have the feeling that we are not fighting alone anymore. I see some very determined people in the Trump administration, fighting for us. Making the arrests and exposing the evil. Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard. Like pitbulls they fight, bite and don’t let go. They seem determined to put every perpetrator behind bars. This will mean the wold for every victim out there.

And one day, maybe, the victims of sexual (child) abuse will feel safe enough to stand up and speak of the abuse they have endured. And with that, the world will heal. It might give an overwhelming pile of testimonies and evidence at first. An enormous list of names. It may feel like the entire society will collapse under its burden. But we will have to go through this. At the end, it will be for the better. The amount of people being involved in crimes against children is endless. The only way to create a better world, is to start cleaning up the mess. Exactly as the Trump Administration is doing now.

That is why I still have my trust in Trump. For the first time in history, an entire Administration is dedicated to make its country great again. To clean up the mess and to make a better start. My heart warms with every arrest, with every deed of justice for the children.

At the end, the fate of the children will unite humanity.

With love, as always, Cyntha

