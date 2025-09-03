Trump posted this amazing meme, just a few days ago.

Amazing it is, as this message is so much clearer than the hints we have been given in the past. I have shown Trumps other hints in previous posts and while you look at those, you may be able to uphold the story for yourself that this is ‘all a coincidence’. That maybe he didn’t know what he was posting.

Well, we have crossed that line with this post. Trump is pictured in front of the world, holding a huge Q+ in his left hand and surrounded by Q texts.

This is the point of no return. It’s not possible anymore to deny the existence of Q. You can still call Q a psy-op, as it certainly is. I also explained that in a previous post. A psy-op to inform the world about the Cabal / Deep State. A psy-op to let the world know that there is a plan to counter the Cabal’s plans. A psy-op to give people hope in the darkest of times…

During the first 4 years of Trumps Precidency, Q posted its riddles; during this 4 years we can expect the predictions to come true.

Let’s analyse this meme, step by step, shall we?

The text on the top of the meme states: ‘The World will soon understand.’

You can see this as a promise. A promise we don’t have to wait much longer. Q posted this phrase only one time, on April 8, 2020:

The post shows a beautiful and powerful quote from the bible; the Armor of God. Q posted this prayer 4 times. This is the full text:

Please notice the header (Open letter Trump) and the ‘typo’: 17

Q confirmed multiple times that ‘typos’ - the mistakes in typing - are no coincidences.

The second sentence in Trumps meme is: "‘Nothing can stop what is coming’.

Another promise, a promise of action and justice. Q posted this exact same sentence 20 times. This is the first and most ‘telling’ one:

‘Those with an agenda to silence will fail’….. How I would love that. ‘They’ have been trying to silence us for years. We, the truth seekers, have been ridiculed, prosecuted and abandoned. Most of us have found ourselves isolated, left by our family and friends. We have endured so much, we are so tired, but we kept ourselves standing. The promise of ‘what is to come’, was stronger than our exhaustion. We’re almost there!

Are you ready for the most important part of Trumps meme?

The above picture is photo-shopped, but tells the message pretty clear!

Q posted 47 (!) times with Q+ as author. Mostly short messages, but also some very beautiful and encouraging ones.

Please take your time to read them. You can almost hear Trump use these words, don’t you?

Imagine this all to be true. Imagine the President being part of - being the most important member of - a group who want to ‘save the world’. Imagine ‘they have it all’. Imagine they already won, but keep up the act to show the world, forcing the cabal to play out their hand of cards. The people must see, before action can be taken. Everything must go according to the law…

Q told us the entire script. Q gave us hope, told us we were not alone. Q told us it would take long, but it would happen nevertheless.

Now we finally entered that last stage. The stage of exposure, of action, of justice. We should have a party and we will one day. For now, we are still divided by distance, I’m literally an ocean away. But we are all members of the same earth, of the same human family. And we will unite and we will celebrate.

With love, as always, Cyntha

