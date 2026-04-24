When you have been following the Main Stream Media for the past decade and are not familiar with Q and its posts, you may be very upset and surprised about the current ‘Witch Hunt’ on Obama.

Even though Tulsi Gabbard has been explaining his treason, it may be difficult to grasp.

As we’ve seen happen time and again, both parties seem to accuse each other of the same thing. This is a strategy of the 'guilty ones’ to hide themselves. They project their own crimes on the other party, so when the truth comes out, people will be confused and not willing to believe the ‘second story’.

To find the facts and thus the truth, we will have to find our way through this projection, lies and deceit. Fortunately I’ve already done all the research years ago, so I can guide you through the process.

I have decided to give you ‘the long version’ of the story, as this treason is essential to everything else that is going to be exposed, to all the arrests that are going to be made. When you understand the depth of this treason, you will understand everything else as well.

It’s like the domino’s, they have to be in the right order and correct alignment. From that moment on, one swing will drop them all…

As my understanding and research started with the Q posts, I would like to take you with me on this journey. You’ll see how clear everything becomes by following the Q posts.

Let’s start with some basic facts of Barack Obama’s background, to understand where his loyalty lies. What you see here is a compilation of screenshots, which I made from several Q posts:

As you can see, Trump is asking the questions that we all need to ask. ‘Who is this guy?’ and ‘What about his birth certificate?’

It is clear that Trump has known everything from the very start. When you start realizing this and see how things develop in real time, you naturally start to ‘trust the plan’. Everything has been told and explained before. The phase we are currently in, is exposure to the public, the masses.

Barack Obama’s fraud and treason have started from the very beginning. With a falsified birth certificate he should never have been able to become President of the US. He wears a ring that states: “There’s no god but Allah” (which is fine, but maybe not favorable for a President of a Christian country) and he walks around, showing a book titled: ‘The Post American World’….

As always, Q encouraged us to ask questions and seek the answers.

The graphic Q refers to, later became the Q map. It’s an incredible piece of work, connecting all the dots. I’ll explain that one later, as I’m limited in the number of pictures I can share per article.

In the end of 2017 / beginning of 2018, Q told us about the Iran nuclear deal. Please read the posts, as they will give you all information you need to make up your mind and start your own research.

“The DIA report represented inconvenient facts that threatened President OBAMA's North Korea “strategic patience” policy – a policy to do nothing about North Korea and kick this problem down the road to the next president.”

Q asks ‘Who was supposed to be the next President?’

That would be the same person who was his Secretary of State and thus responsible for foreign affairs, Hillary Clinton.

Post 786: ‘Future proves Past’, the famous sentence Q used to tell us that only by future events will we understand the things explained here. Have we arrived in the ‘future’ yet? I believe we are very close, as this post talks about the 1,7 billion dollars that Obama gave to Iran in cash, and Trump is very busy exposing it…

Mind the last sentence of these posts (894) above: ‘When we’re done he’ll claim Kenyan citizenship as a way to escape.’

Interesting, isn’t it? As when Obama does claim this, you’ll have already known. You’ll feel what it is to be an anon, knowing the plan and seeing it unfolding…

Will Obama get away with his treason? I don’t think so. Just have a look at some other posts of Trump, where Trump gives the solution. With the use of Military Trials, Obama will not be able to bypass justice while using the corrupt justice system.

Before we dive into the facts of the treason itself, we have to ask ourselves how big was this treason? Who was involved? Did the secret service know? Did the military know?

Let’s combine some more Q posts to find an interesting answer:

These posts tell us that the Unites Stated Secret Service (USSS) have given Obama the codename ‘RENEGADE’.

A Renegade is a person who deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles.

The Secret Service knew, the marines knew (post 855) and back in 2017, we knew as well.

It seems that every step Obama made, every policy he issued, was meant to destroy the United States from within. Post 855 talks about the steel trade for the military, and how those decisions weakened the military on purpose. It tells us how the US taxpayer subsidized the world and paid for its own demise.

Hillary Clinton was meant to continue this policy, in order to fulfill their 16 year plan to destroy America.

Q triggers you to think, to research and find your answers. The truths you discover will shock you, but also strengthen you. The truths you find yourself, will guard you from the confusion spread by the disinformation campaigns, by controlled opposition and the cabal itself.

The plan was not ready yet. Obama did all he could to prepare the US for the final blow. Hillary Clinton was supposed to give that blow.

‘They never though she would lose…’

Post 15 is a bit ahead of our storyline, but very important as it shows us we are dealing with true evil. The roots of this treason are found in satanism and all players are involved. It takes a very strong counter movement with a well thought plan in order to stand up against this evil.

Post 354 shows us how the cabal has build its system, with back-up and blackmail programs. They thought they were safe, they became bold and showed their symbolism everywhere. This symbolism will be their downfall…

But Q repeatedly tells us ‘We have it all..’ and ‘We have to show the public’.

Finally it’s Q+, which I believe is Donald Trump himself, assuring us that ‘They will all lose’ and ‘The power will be returned to the people’.

So now we have finally arrived at the phase of exposure. The public will finally know and understand the truth. But as it is a long path from ‘believing in the good of your government’ to understanding ‘the greatest treason of all times’, we will need a lot of repetition and explaining.

Already last year Trump instructed Tulsi Gabbard to bring the information out in the open. His role is only to add to the official story:

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. They tried to rig an election and then they got CAUGHT!”

“It is criminal at the highest level”.

“There should be very severe consequences..”



You can read and listen to his words in my article from July last year:

The build up of a story like this takes time. People need to get used to the fact that their leaders have committed the highest form of treason. Explanations are followed by general overviews, followed by explanations.

This is an example of a ‘general overview’, in which people are triggered to wake up and search for what really happened:

The plan has always been to expose the evil and bring justice for the American people.

You cannot force people into this justice. People need to see it and feel the desire to take back their power. We need to go through the entire process and when you understand the plan, it’s a beautiful process to witness.

It takes time, yes. But instead of being impatient, you can use this time to inform others, to help waking people up. People are confused, they need others to help them through this process.

Some anons are yelling for arrests for years now. They don’t understand the process and become disappointed, even to the point that they are ‘black pilled’.

How can anyone doubt whether Trump wants the truth to come out, whether he wants arrests to be made so justice can prevail, when he regularly posts like this:

When you keep following the real news, you can only be assured that things are going exactly according to plan. That the ‘trolling’ of Trump fulfills a purpose. That there are no coincidences…

Obama: “No one, especially the President, is above the law” (Please watch till the end).

He will soon find out…

In my next post I will explain the actual treason to you. This post was meant as a ‘general overview’. It will all become clear to you, I promise.

Thank you for joining me as a paid subscriber to support my work. Together we will make this a better world!

With love, as always, Cyntha