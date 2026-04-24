Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Nancy Tupper's avatar
Nancy Tupper
16h

Thank you again, Cyntha, for another helpful article. My friends and I are praying for you and for the enlightening work that you have been called to do. We're sharing the truth along with you, so again, thank you for putting out concise information that can be more easily presented.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
15h

Truth stands the test of time, lies are soon exposed! So very very grateful for your love of truth Cyntha. The sheep are waking up!

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