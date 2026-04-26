The story of Obama’s treason is a complicated one. In order to understand it, we have to unravel the different layers of it.

To simplify it enormously we can split up the treason into four topics:

- Treason to prevent Trump from becoming POTUS: Spying on Trump’s Campaign

- Treason to prevent Trump from being POTUS: Russia Collusion Hoax

- Treason to sabotage Trump as POTUS: impeachments

- Treason to cover up the treason.

Together we can call this ‘Obama Gate’.

In my article of August 5, 2025, I started explaining about the Russia Collusion Hoax, promising to give you more details when the time was right. So for the first rough explanation, please read this:

Once you start digging into the Obama treason, you quickly end up in a spider web of mutual accusations, buried facts and endless lists of names and meetings. The only way to make an understandable story for you, is to leave lots of details and names out. So please forgive me for that. The alternative would have been an immense report.

In July 31, 2016 the FBI launched project Crossfire Hurricane, meant to investigate a possible Russian election interference and links between Russian intelligence and Trump associates. This lasted until May 17, 2017 and continued with the “Mueller investigation”.

These investigations meant that the FBI was spying on Trump’s Presidential Campaign, which is not something to take lightly.

Right now, Tulsi Gabbard is showing the world that the basis of this ‘investigation’ was created by President Obama himself, aided by Hillary Clinton. To be more precise: President Obama ordered the intelligence community to come up with information that would form the basis for this investigation and thus eliminate the threat that Trump posted for their 16-year plan.

In the words of Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence: “A conspiracy by a sitting president, Barack Obama, and his intel agencies to sabotage the president elect, Donald Trump, brainwash the electorate and undermine the legitimacy of an election.

There is irrefutable evidence that detail how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false.

They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t.”

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

Q told us that Admiral Rogers informed Trump about the spying on his campaign, after which Trump moved his campaign to the Trump Towers and Admiral Rogers was ‘retired’.

The Russia Collusion Hoax

‘Tulsi Gabbard got her hands on a House intel report that’s been locked away in a CIA vault for almost a decade. Investigators spent over 2,000 hours looking into how the Russia hoax was born, interviewing 20 CIA and FBI officials.

They found the following: A month after Trump beat Hillary, Barack Obama wasn’t satisfied with his intelligence reporting and ordered his CIA director to create a new assessment of how Russia interfered with the election.

John Brennan handpicked five CIA analysts to write the assessment and they were siloed. None of them knew what the other was doing. And only one analyst was in charge of drafting this report.

There were four key elements from the assessment that were repeated over and over again and formed the basis of the Russia hoax and the Robert Mueller witch hunt:

Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to win.

Putin took action to help Trump win.

The Russians had blackmail on Trump. The basis of these elements was the Steele dossier, which is proven to be complete fabricated, (see this news article, and this).

The Russians tried colluding with the Trump campaign.

None of this was ever true. There was no reliable intelligence to support any of these allegations. Senior CIA officials repeatedly refused to traffic in these allegations. But they were repeatedly overruled by CIA Director Brennan and FBI Director Comey, who insisted that they be pushed, even without verifiable evidence.’

‘The Obama administration cherry picked the intelligence, lied about their sources, misquoted sources, didn’t corroborate their claims, suppressed intelligence that ran counter to their narratives and even used anonymous Internet postings.

There was a massive pressure campaign that came right from the top. CIA analysts say they received unusual directives from political appointees, the CIA director and Obama himself. This is how the Russia hoax was born.’ (Source: Fox News)

Federal prosecutor John Durham, after reviewing the origins of the Russia probe, had to admit that the entire narrative came out of the pocket of the Clinton campaign: “The Clinton campaign funded the work, the opposition research, that was done by Fusion GPS, and GPS paid Mr. Steele for the dossier.”

Durham further said that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid an online firm to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and the White House in an attempt to tie Donald Trump to Russia… Talking about cheating…

The reason Hillary Clinton wanted to distract the public’s attention towards this fabricated scandal, was (next to winning the presidency) her latest scandal of using a private email server and deleting 33,000 of these emails.

Again, there was this 16 year plan, and in order to fulfill that plan, Hillary had to win the elections.

As we are used from the Cabal, they had turned an already existing collusion around. When looking at the 4 points of the Russia hoax, we can see a lot of actions Hillary Clinton performed as Secretary of State. With the ‘Uranium One’ deal, she received 2,35 million USD from Russia for the Clinton Foundation, which she didn’t publicly disclose, while granting Russia control of 1/5 of all uranium production capacity in the United States.

As this would not be enough reason for Russia to prefer her as new President instead of Trump, Russia also had a blackmail file prepared on her:

Tulsi Gabbard: “There were high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary’s, ‘psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness’, and that then-Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.”

To summarize what we have right now:

Hillary Clinton advised Obama to fabricate an intelligence report, on which they were able to spy on Trumps Presidential Campaign, and later to accuse Trump of colliding with Russia.

This report, called the Steele Dossier was payed for by the Clinton Campaign, as shown above. But also Obama’s campaign organization has paid nearly a million dollars to the law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS to compile this dossier of allegations against Donald Trump.

Mueller and Durham investigated the case and could not find any mis-doings of Trump. The report concludes that the investigation ‘did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities’.

With that road closed, they had to come up with something new. This was the start of the impeachments. The first one started in December 2019, when the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On February 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment.

This impeachment was based on an intelligence report, citing whistle-blowers, who had some hear-say information about a phone-call between President Trump and Zelensky. Trump would have requested investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The sources of this intelligence report have now been exposed as intelligence officers, not even having first-hand information, and having had a part in the Russian Collusion Hoax as well.

’New evidence revealed that the intelligence community failed to disclose that his main accuser had the potential for bias, made a false statement and only had hearsay to back up his allegations.’

In Tulsi Gabbards own words:

In visual summary:

Donald Trump was impeached for a second time on January 13, 2021, charged with incitement of insurrection related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was acquitted by the Senate on February 13, 2021. We will discuss this impeachment once the Insurrection Act is going to be invoked. As usual, the Cabal already turned the narrative around by trying to impeach Trump for insurrection.

We have only discussed Obama’s and Hillary’s treason in regards to Trump, as Trump was the greatest threat to their 16 year plan to destroy the US. There is much more to come and it will.

The treason of the cover-up

Of course this information was not meant to come out into the open. The perpetrators will hold on to their lies until the bitter end. They have no other options. As long as they all stick to their story, they may have a chance. As soon as one of them admits the truth, the entire house of cards will collapse.

The media is an immense part of the cover-up. They are as guilty in misleading the American people as those who committed the treason.

The role of the media should be to investigate and hold politicians accountable. Instead they assist in covering up their crimes and lying to the people.

Again, Tulsi Gabbard knows all this and is working hard to not only expose it to the people, but also to get accountability for the treason committed.

This is all about breaking the corrupt system, in order to build a new and fair one.

This is all about accountability, truth and common sense.

This is all about restoring the trust of the people in the Democratic Republic.

This is all about good vs evil.

This is all about the children…



Talking about evil and children, talking about intense, deep, satanic evil…

In case you still believe Hillary Clinton is such a nice woman, who could never do any harm or evil, please watch a short video about (part of) her kill list, posted by Trump in May, 2025.

We have arrived at a very interesting but hard part in the process. The part where all evil and treason is coming to light. But with that, also the doubts and feelings of anger and even hatred.

It may be hard to imagine, but some people fall into hatred when their perception of life is attacked. We’ve seen it happen a lot during Covid and we can see it happen now.

I urge you to not fall for the hatred. To not even respond to his hatred, as its origins lie in insecurity.

Please try and respond with love and compassion.

The truth is coming out, and that can be very painful.

We can unite in our understanding that the current exposure is meant to build a better world. A world of transparency, trust and common sense.

We only have to be patient, willing to explain and observe the new world unfold before our eyes.

Thank you for joining me!

NEW: The CONCLUSION to the Fall of the Cabal and the introduction series for YOUTH are now also available as HIGH RESOLUTION DOWNLOADS on my website (for a very reasonable price). With buying them you keep them safe from censorship and support my work.

You can find them here:

https://www.fallcabal.com/category/high-quality-downloads

With love, as always, Cyntha