Boom! The latest move of the Trump Administration has touched a lot of anxiety in the entire world. What happened? Trump renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

What does this mean? Will this be the first step to a new World War? Is Trump the Dictator you always feared he was?

As always, I advise you to breath, sit back and look at the facts.

The Department of War was established by George Washington in 1789. In 1947, after WW2 and in preparation of the Cold War, the name was changed into The Department of Defense.

What’s in a name?

After WW2 everything changed at the political world stage. This is the period in history when warfare changed for good. From this moment on it became INFORMATION WARFARE.

From this moment in history we entered the script of the book 1984 by George Orwell. In the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, you can learn all about the ‘think tanks’, like the Club of Rome, who saw the light of day and changed the world’s perspective on about everything. Names were changed to make them more gullible (like Sustainability), hence also the renaming of the Department of War to the Department of Defense. Since the ending of WW2, the US engaged itself in 215 military conflicts. Do we have to believe these were all defensive conflicts? How would you feel, if you knew these were blunt acts of war? Would you sleep at night, knowing your government was not defending your safety, but instead send your children to overseas wars out of domination and aggression?

Trump is restoring the ‘inside-out-world’ or the Rabbit hole, to a world of common sense. A world in which you can recognize actions by their names. He doesn’t start new wars, he is ending them. "All I can do is put out wars," he told CBS News, "I don't seek attention. I just want to save lives."

What is going on in the US at this moment, is nothing other than war! Let me explain it to you, by using some Q posts.

Q posted 54 times about warfare, mostly Information Warfare. Information warfare is the war about your perception. Whoever controls the public’s view, holds the power.

Together with Information Warfare, we find the words Irregular Warfare and Insurgency. What do these words mean?

Irregular warfare is defined in United States joint doctrine as "a violent struggle among state and non-state actors for legitimacy and influence over the relevant populations" and in U.S. law as "Department of Defense activities not involving armed conflict that support predetermined United States policy and military objectives conducted by, with, and through regular forces, irregular forces, groups, and individuals."

This is exactly what has happened for the last decades. Think about all the violent action groups, like Antifa and Black Lifes Matters, heavily sponsored by George Soros.

You can see this as domestic guerrilla war.

When we add the next term to this: Insurgency, you’ll see what we’re really up to:

Q posted 20 times about Insurgency. According to Britannica, Insurgency referred no longer only to acts of violence on a limited scale but to operations that extended to a whole country and lasted for a considerable period of time. The insurgents attempted to win popular support for the rebel cause, while the threatened government sought to counter the efforts of the rebels. In such contests military operations were closely connected with political, economic, social, and psychological means, more so than either in conventional warfare or in insurgencies of an earlier period.

This all started during the Cold War and is nothing less than Mind Control, Psy-ops and brainwashing during Information Warfare. A war that is lasting for 75 years now…

Let’s have a look at the next Q post to see the scope of this war:

What country was the true intended target of Obama? Think about that. He faked almost everything to become a president, even his birth certificate. His Secret Service code name was Renegade (Traitor). He started the entire Russia, Russia, Russia hoax…

From the very start, Trump is showing us every step to take back America. And if you let sink in the enormity of the infiltration and treason in the US, you will understand he needs help from the military to do it.

His next moves will be to take back the major cities of the country. Not only to eliminate crime and get rid of the illegal immigrants, but also to destroy the enemies army.

Did you ever wonder why the illegals are mostly men in the fighting age? They will take control, through rigging elections or violence if needed. Don’t you want your President to act upon that?

Listen to Pritzker, explaining (unintentionally) what it’s all about:

Pritzker doesn’t want to restore the order in the US cities, he needs this army of illegals to rig the next elections. That is why Trump will make sure only paper ballots will be valid. Trump is fighting a war from within and he has a Department of War to do so.

Q told you 84 times to enjoy the show. Maybe we just should listen to that advise…

With love, as always, Cyntha

