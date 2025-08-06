Two years ago I gave a presentation about sexual abuse of children. It was extremely difficult for me, as I have had a childhood of organized sexual abuse as well. The research for this presentation took me months (as usual), but this time also because it took me lots of effort to personally deal with it and get it out of my system time and again.

For ‘ordinary people’ news items about this topic may be shocking or revealing. Especially the amount of child abuse cases, and the amount of people watching the abuse online. It makes you wonder…

Sites like this sometimes have 100,000 hits daily! To become a member, people have to add their own material to the network, meaning abusing their own child and record it for others to watch…

For me, my personal experiences are topped up with the ‘news item’. I can feel the anxiety, the incredible fear and pain of the children. The waiting, the abuse, the loneliness… I see the hunger in the eyes of the predators, their agitation, their lust.

The abuse I endured, apparently was one of the handbook. Literally. Apparently it’s the same rituals and abuse all over the world. It shocked me to hear Lori Fullbright say it:

When dealing with my past and writing a book about it, it felt like it was not just ‘lust-based’ sexual abuse I endured. It looked like it was organized, like there was an agenda behind it. The rituals were so smooth, they must already have been done many times before. The ‘mind control exercises’ seemed to be worked out in detail. Every person knew exactly what they did, how and when. The mental torture, the witnessing of torture and abuse, the role of my parents, it must have been all according to a playbook.

This organized sexual abuse of children is so much bigger than everyone has thought until now. When hundreds of thousands of people want to watch it on a daily basis, and having to add their own material to it, to be able to watch, what kind of organization will be behind it, do you think?

In my presentation I showed some of these networks. I could only show those that have been shut down by the police. What percentage do you think will be caught? 1 to 5% maybe?

Imagine the evil out there.

Imagine the amount of children who suffer on a daily basis.

Imagine the amount of adults being involved and still operating into our society as if they are decent.

Image the work that has to be done to end these horrors.

I have started this work for the children, for a better future. I’m fully aware that sexual child abuse is going to be the hardest pill to swallow for the public. But we’ll have to.

I invite you to read my book and watch my presentation. Even though it may shock you or touch something inside you, it’s worth the effort. As this is reality for so many millions of children world wide, we need to know. We need to expose and we need to end this horror.

With love, as always, Cyntha

