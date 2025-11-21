By now, we are all too familiar with the drag shows, allowing children to participate in their performances. Even the youngest children are exposed to the LGBTQIA+ culture when going to the library and listen to the story telling.

Also the school system world wide is normalizing sexuality and it’s deviations.

If you want to know the deliberate agenda behind it, please watch my presentation or read my e-book about this topic.

Fortunately, the US now has a President who opposes this agenda. He pressures schools to abandon the LGBTQIA+ lessons and works hard to stop the transgender agenda. Hopefully the rest of the world will follow soon.

But my main question is: how did it get this far?

Why did parent allow this to happen?

Who brought their children to the queer story telling hour?

Who accepted the LGTBQIA+ lessons at school?

Who are the parents in this video clapping and cheering, throwing money to the little girl? What do they teach their children?

The LGTBQIA+ movement would have never thrived this much if it were not for the acceptance of ‘We, the people’. Where was our common sense the last decade? Why did we let it go so far?

Children learn best by imitating and getting approval. When parents approve the ‘Pride movement’, what else can be expected of the children? Of course they want to be part of this! Of course they will question their gender and when they notice the amount of attention they get out of it, of course they will continue until it’s too late.

Again, who is responsible?

Children want nothing more than to be part of the adult world. Their games are an imitation of the example we give to them. Whether that is about caring for each other (playing mom), keeping a garden or fighting a war. Children will adapt it into their personality. Look at these faces… So eager for approval.

These same children could also give a performance about a fairy world. Their expressions would have been the same.

The most fundamental topics in our society are safety (war/peace), relations (sex) and religion.

Are you surprised that it are exactly these topics that children are targeted with?

Have a look at this class in Britain:

When children are indoctrinated on these topics in their everyday life, we have a responsibility to take. After all, who is ultimately responsible for the children?

As a parent you are responsible for your own children, but as a whole we, the people, are responsible for all the children. We will have to make sure that they grow up in harmony and peace. But we also have to take care for their emotional and mental well-being. It has become very clear that we can’t dismiss this responsibility and leave it to government institutions as schools, day-care and child care services.

When our future is in jeopardy, because the next generation is not capable of taking over the torch, we are to blame. We will have to do everything in our power to take back the leading role over our children. We will have to teach them common sense and the basic values in life. We can’t sit back and blame the system.

Our children are our future. It’s like the majority of people don’t realize that anymore. Like they don’t care. It’s our task to set the example. To inform. To ask questions. To stand up against the school board and fight for common sense. Fight for the children.

Fight, fight, fight. For every aspect of children’s life.

It’s their right, and our duty. They are counting on us.

My work will be over when the children of this world are safe. All children.

Today, in every day life, children are in grave danger. In danger of the indoctrination, of the cabals agenda’s, of predators and liars.

I will not stop. I hope you are with me.

Our children, our future.

I care.

With love, as always, Cyntha

