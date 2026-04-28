The power of the people is their voice.

It’s our quantity that gives our voice power.

It’s this power, ‘they’ fear the most…

When the elite who run the world, know that the masses are not supporting them anymore, their tool to remain in power is to silence their opponents. You can see this happening throughout the entire history.

Whenever a dictatorship arose, the first thing that new dictatorship did, was silencing its opponents. These opponents were mostly highly educated and respected people, who understood what was going on. They tried to warn their fellow-citizens by writing books, articles and pamphlets. The way to silence them was to ban these writings, to make them illegal and burn them.

This is how ‘history has been changed’ so many times. The conqueror decided what narrative would survive. The critical voices were hunted down and silenced.

Did this practice change in time?

Has our civilization reached that level in which democracy decides its fate?

Unfortunately not.

People are still hunted down and silenced, book are still being burned.

Just think about Reiner Fuellmich and Arno van Kessel. Two lawyers who are imprisoned for exposing the covid hoax via the legal route. I’ll tell you Reiner Fuelmich’s story soon, I promise.

And the book burning?

That still happens ‘big time’, being intensified during and after the covid era. It’s happening mainly online and is called censorship.

- Articles that are opposing or critical to the official narrative have become extremely hard to find, due to forced algorithms on all search engines. It’s like they are being buried underneath a huge pile of ‘approved information’.

- Content that doesn’t support the narrative is simply being removed from platforms. For example, if I try to upload the Fall of the Cabal documentaries on YouTube, FB or X, they are removed quicker than I can upload and I’m immediately banned for life. That’s why these series are so hard to find, even though they have been watched hundreds of millions of times and should be trending.

In order to make their censorship actions legal, most countries have adopted new laws by now. Legal and righteous is something completely different, as we shall see.

The European Union has created the Online Safety Act to legalize censorship: it’s also known as the Digital Services Act (DSA). ‘It aim is to create a safer digital environment by regulating online platforms and services to protect users from illegal content and harmful activities.’

Let me show you how this law, that aims to protect the ordinary people like you and me, works out in reality.

Since the UK is no longer part of the EU, it acts like its ‘fore-runner’ in rolling out Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. The development of 15-minute cities and enforcement by digital control, shows us how our future is supposed to become. The UK has adopted its own law for censorship, the Online Safety Act 2023.

While the government presents this ‘new set of laws to protect children and adults online. It puts a range of new duties on social media companies and search services, making them more responsible for their users’ safety on their platforms.’

‘The Act will also protect adult users, ensuring that major platforms will need to be more transparent about which kinds of potentially harmful content they allow, and give people more control over the types of content they want to see.’

The term ‘potentially harmful content’, is up to a variety of interpretations. The most important fact for me, is the word ‘potentially’. When ‘in the old days’ people could only be imprisoned for actually perpetrating a crime, these days it’s enough to become arrested for the ‘potential harm your content can cause’.

Let’s see what that looks like in reality:

Last year, Maxie Allen and Rosalind Levine — the parents of a 9-year-old girl in Hertfordshire — were arrested in front of their daughter after exchanging messages critical of her school’s new headteacher in a WhatsApp group. Six officers arrived at their home, seized their devices, and the couple was interrogated for hours over allegations of malicious communications.

“We’ve gone from being concerned parents to criminal suspects — over a private conversation,” said Allen.

The school said it had “sought advice from police” after a “high volume of direct correspondence and public social media posts” that they claimed had become upsetting for staff, parents and governors.

Hertfordshire police said the arrests “were necessary to fully investigate the allegations as is routine in these types of matters”.

“In relation to the police visit on 20 December, a complaint was submitted which was reviewed by our Professional Standards Department. It was deemed that the service provided by officers was appropriate.”

Yes, appropriate ‘service’, due to the new laws…

The UK Online Safety Act aka Censorship Act is being applied for “hate-speech” as well. Hate crimes legislation can be applied with disturbing vagueness, having led to the police investigating more than 120,000 so-called “non-crime hate incidents” in 2020 alone… Non-crime hate incidents means: remarks that aren’t deemed criminal but are still logged in official records, sometimes affecting future employment checks.

To make things even worse: British officers make around 12,000 arrests annually under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988. These laws criminalize causing distress by sending messages that are “grossly offensive,” or by sharing content of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character” via electronic communications networks.

An example:

Numerous arrests have been made of people who did nothing but post their feelings or opinions on social media.

For example, a 55-year-old woman was arrested for a social media post she shared that claimed a suspect of a violent crime “was an asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat last year and was on an MI6 watch list.”

“If this is true,” she stated, “then all hell is about to break loose.”

Dimitrie Stoica was arrested for making a TikTok video in which he pretended that rioters were chasing him. Though he claimed the video was a joke, Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter stated;

“As has been made clear by forces across the country, any criminal actions relating to the disorder, whether they be in person or online, will be dealt with quickly and robustly.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said,

“This is not a law free zone. And I think that’s clear from the prosecutions and sentencing. Today we’re due sentencing for online behavior, that’s a reminder to everyone that whether you’re directly involved or whether you’re remotely involved you’re culpable and you’ll be put before the courts if you’ve broken the law.”

And then there’s even other legislation, making public expression punishable: In 2022, the government passed the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, giving law enforcement expanded powers to shut down protests deemed “noisy” or “disruptive.” It was a watershed moment, where volume not violence became grounds for arrest.

Defining it’s own citizens as ‘potential terrorists’ in order to protect ‘vulnerable groups’ aka immigrants is showing us where this society is heading to.

The UK Terrorism Act 2000 defines terrorism as actions ‘designed to influence the government, intimidate the public, or advance a political, religious, or ideological cause, including serious violence, property damage, or endangering life.’

But the UK police turned it around and uses this law to ‘intimidate the public’. Some examples:

Jon Farley: A 67-year-old former teacher in Leeds who, at a Gaza vigil, held up a cartoon from “Private Eye” — Britain’s longest-running satirical magazine, famed for lampooning politicians and exposing hypocrisy.

The cartoon in question was mocking the government’s anti-terror rhetoric. And in response, Farley was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, handcuffed and interrogated for hours. “I was searched and treated like a criminal — for holding a satirical cartoon,” he said.

Take the case of Marianne Sorrell: An 80-year-old retired teacher who was arrested in Cardiff for silently holding a placard at a peaceful pro-Palestine rally. She was detained and held in custody for nearly 27 hours. Police searched her home, seizing items such as books, percussion instruments, and a walking stick. Her bail conditions even barred her from returning to Wales.

Her crime? Quietly dissenting. Under the Terrorism Act she can face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

None of the people mentioned above were hateful. They all are concerned citizens, speaking up or only sharing their thoughts and doubts about the current affairs. It has become clear that all these new laws are not working in the favor or protection of the UK citizens. They seem to be working in favor of the newly arrived (illegal) immigrants, who take their own culture, their own religion with them. In a lot of cases they also bring crime and violence and they show an incredible disdain for the culture, customs, religion and safety of the inhabitants of their new country.

Yes, in this same UK in which people are strongly punished for speaking out, the violent gangs who rape and exploit women and children are protected by the highest officials.

It was current PM Starmer who refused to prosecute these gangs…

‘Sir Keir Starmer was forced to admit that a generation of vulnerable girls had been let down by the justice system while in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)…’

The UK has descended into an authoritarian system of government, embracing more a spirit of socialism than representative democracy. In recent years, it has stolen its people’s most basic rights, which were first codified in the Magna Carta and later the Bill of Rights of 1689.

UK government officials would do well to go back and read Winston Churchill’s warning about the dangers of socialism to a free society:

“My friends, I must tell you that a Socialist policy is abhorrent to the British ideas of freedom… How is an ordinary citizen or subject of the King to stand up against this formidable machine, which, once it is in power, will prescribe for every one of them where they are to work; what they are to work at; where they may go and what they may say; what views they are to hold and within what limits they may express them; where their wives are to go to queue up for the State ration; and what education their children are to receive to mold their views of human liberty and conduct in the future? A Socialist State once thoroughly completed in all its details and its aspects…could not afford to suffer opposition.



Here in old England, in Great Britain… in this glorious Island, the cradle and citadel of free democracy throughout the world, we do not like to be regimented and ordered about and have every action of our lives prescribed for us… Socialism is, in its essence, an attack not only upon British enterprise, but upon the right of the ordinary man or woman to breathe freely without having a harsh, clumsy, tyrannical hand clapped across their mouths and nostrils… A free parliament is odious to the socialist doctrinaire… but I will go farther. I declare to you, from the bottom of my heart, that no socialist system can be established without a political police. Many of those who are advocating socialism or voting Socialist today will be horrified at this idea. That is because they are short-sighted, that is because they do not see where their theories are leading them…



No socialist government conducting the entire life and industry of the country could afford to allow free, sharp, or violently worded expressions of public discontent. They would have to fall back on some form of Gestapo, no doubt very humanely directed in the first instance… it would stop criticism as it reared its head, and it would gather all the power to the supreme party and the party leaders… and where would the ordinary simple folk… where would they be once this mighty Organism had got them in its grip?”

And with this warning, we should understand where not only the UK, but the entire ‘free’ world is heading to.

We should understand the purpose of the WEF, their ‘Young Global Leaders’ and annual meetings. We are witnessing an agenda being rolled out world wide. This is no coincidence. This is on purpose. This is an Agenda. Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

Now that the Agenda is rolled out to the point that critical voices are silenced, and our powers are taken away from us, we can be assured that the next step will be a worldwide Dictatorial Socialism, even though the term seems to contradict itself.

The only countries not working along with these agenda’s, are the ones that can save the world. You can find more about that in all my other articles.

Thank you for becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you for your support. Thank you for waking up, for standing up and making a better world together.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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