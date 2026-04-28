Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
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The United Kingdom of Muslimhood is a disgrace to all of humanity. I lived five glorious years in Kensington as a "yute" and it was lovely. What the hell is going on in the UK and how will the great British people turn things around I wonder? They will do it, it just will take some time. I heard the most common name in the UK now is Mohammed. WTF? The Orange Man should query King Charles about this nonsense in his country. King Charles and the Royal Family is supported by the people of Great Britain so they should represent them for God's sake. Oh, that's right, the Royal Family is in bed with the Rothschild's and the Deep State Cabal. Shame. Met some Kiwis and Aussies while skiing in Mammoth Mt. the past two weeks and they are appalled with their respective governments downunder. Canada, France, Germany, Spain all need the people to rise up and sort things out. It will happen in time I believe. The US is a bellwether for the rest of the western world and the Truth World Order is coming to light where Trump, Putin and even Xi are all on the same page to rid the planet of the Deep State Cabal and divide the spoils in the aftermath. Maybe even get rid of nukes??? God is good and God wins.

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