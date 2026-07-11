Join me in watching the Original Fall of the Cabal series made by Janet Ossebaard.

I remember her making these documentaries, enjoying every single step of it. She had gathered all information we learned from Q and the anons, making it into a brilliant script of 7 parts initially. After having edited these parts, she decided it needed an introduction and a hopeful ending, as she was afraid people would not be able to deal with the horrible truth.

This was how part 1 was born. A summary of ‘Things that make you go hmmmm…’.

Examples in our society that make it easy for people to understand that something is very off. Once people open their minds for the idea that this world is not as it seems, they are eager to learn more about reality.

Part 1 of the Fall of the Cabal is a brilliant eye-opener, which helped millions of people to wake up to the truth.

Further more, it’s a enormous milestone that shows us how our collective perspective has already changed. Back in 2019, most of these topics were new to people. Now my guess is that everyone has heard about it and accepted it as truth. That’s how far we have already come!

Enjoy!



Every weekend I post an episode of The Fall of the Cabal series. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

As a huge ‘thank you for your support’ to my paid subscribers, I will give them the High Resolution Downloads of the episodes of the Fall of the Cabal for free.

Today you can find a coupon code to receive The Fall of the Cabal for Youth, the series we have watched the last couple of weeks, behind this paywall.

Thank you for upgrading to paid to join.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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