Welcome to our second cinema weekend, in which we watch an episode of The Fall of the Cabal series together. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

We are now watching the introduction series, which I called ‘The Fall of the Cabal for Youth’. This series, which is aimed at youth and people new to the cabal, is an excellent starting point for this awakening journey. (Click here for part 1)

In this second part I explain in short who the cabal is, what its plans are and how they achieve them. I explain the depopulation agenda, Agenda 21 and 2030 and the war against the awakened people. I end this episode on a positive note, explaining why and how we the people can still win back our freedom.

Please find 20 minutes this weekend to watch this episode:

Thank you for watching.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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