I invite you to join me in watching the Original Fall of the Cabal series (again) made by Janet Ossebaard. Last week we started with Part 1.

This second part contains an excellent explanation of the Q phenomenon, followed by the most important topics to understand when waking up.

Janet was a master in identifying those topics that would trigger a wakening up. She chose to explain the unconstitutional founding of the Federal Reserve and introduced the two most influential families of the world, the Rothschilds and Rockefeller families, along with two of the most influential persons, Bill Gates and George Soros.

Their general introduction makes it much easier to explore the entire rabbit holes in the Sequel, as you are already familiar with the subject. Repetition being the key to understanding.

This episode has been the first one Janet made in 2019. Part 1 was added later, as a more smooth awakening. With watching this part, you have truly started your path exploring the rabbit holes of the world.

Enjoy!

Every weekend I post another episode of The Fall of the Cabal series. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for upgrading to paid to join.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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