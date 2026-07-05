Every weekend I post an episode of The Fall of the Cabal series. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

We are now watching the introduction series, which I called ‘The Fall of the Cabal for Youth’. This series, which is aimed at youth and people new to the topic, is an excellent starting point for this awakening journey. (Click here for part 1)

Part 3 focuses on the system that brainwashes the children to become compliant civilians. Having insight in this system may make it possible for youth to safe guard their unique core and survive the brainwashing that is so strong for the first 20 years of their life. The solution to the brainwashed mind is a world wide shift of paradigm.

How do we reach this world wide shift of paradigm? By reaching the 100th monkey. Everyone can help to establish that. A must-see!

Thank you for watching.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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