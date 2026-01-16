Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Part 3 of The Fall of the Cabal for Youth - The System

Fall of the Cabal Official's avatar
Fall of the Cabal Official
Jan 16, 2026

Here you are ! The newest release from Fall of the Cabal!
Free for you to watch & share…

In this third part, we focus on the system that brainwashes the children to become compliant civilians. Having insight in this system may make it possible for youth to safe guard their unique core and survive the brainwashing that is so strong for the first 20 years of their life.

The solution to the brainwashed mind is a world wide shift of paradigm. Everyone can help to establish that. A must-see!

If you liked this episode, please consider supporting my work: https://www.fallcabal.com/donate or become a paid / founding subscriber on Substack.

I make these documentaries without being paid, so please be generous in your donations! This way I can continue giving my work to the world for free, in order to inform as many people as possible...

Join my FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

And don’t forget to subscribe:

With love, as always, Cyntha

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture