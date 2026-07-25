I invite you to join me in watching the Original Fall of the Cabal series (again) made by Janet Ossebaard. If you want to start watching from the beginning, you can start with Part 1 here.

Episode 3 is like a bridge, leading you from the land of lies, through the migrant caravan, straight into the rabbit hole of human trafficking and child abuse.

Why did Janet chose the migrant caravan? Because it’s a brilliant lesson in waking up. By watching this episode, you learn to watch the news with different eyes. You learn to look at the details to see whether they conform the narrative or not. It helps you open yourself for critical thinking and Doing Your Own Research.

This topic also shows the power of the collective. It were the anons back in 2018 who worked together in finding the abnormalities and unraveling the truth. They inspired each other in finding more truth. This movement has been extremely important in preparing the public for the truths that are now being officially disclosed.

It’s not enough to understand the lies. You should dig deeper and find who is behind all this and why.

So Janet introduces you to George Soros and his movements. She ends with the role of the main stream media in positioning Trump as the bad guy. She shows facts that make you understand why he poses such a threat to the elite and media.

This episode feels like a roller coaster. No way to stop anymore. The only exit is by riding it out…

Enjoy!

Every weekend I post another episode of The Fall of the Cabal series. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for upgrading to paid to join.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

www.fallcabal.com/donate

www.fallcabal.com/shop