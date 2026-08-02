I invite you to join me in watching the Original Fall of the Cabal series (again) made by Janet Ossebaard. If you want to start watching from the beginning, you can start with Part 1 here.

Episode 4 is the episode that has awakened millions of people to the evil truth behind the scenes. It’s the episode that made the Fall of the Cabal the most censored documentary ever.

Why?

Because it shows the reality of child trafficking.

It shows who the perpetrators are and how to recognize them.

It shows Hollywood for the evil den that it is, letting insiders tell their story.

It shows the horrors on which the elite of this world thrive.

Part 4 is a huge threat for the cabal, who were able to practice child trafficking and abuse in plain sight without anyone noticing or bothering them.

Once you know, you know it all.

Once you see, you cannot unsee it anymore.

Once you have accepted this to be true, you are ready for part 5, that goes further down this rabbit hole.

As ‘it’s all about the children’, this episode might rudely awaken you. It may open parts of your memory that were closed before. Please seek professional help if that happens. More people have been abused than we’ll ever know.

Every weekend I post another episode of The Fall of the Cabal series. It will take us a year to watch them all, including the less known, separately made parts.

Every episode will explain and expose elements of the all-encompassing regime the cabal enforced upon us.

Please feel free to share it, as it has been made to give for free to everyone in this world.

That is the reason why I ask you for your support. It allows me to produce timeless documentaries that one day will reach everyone who is open to the truth. Regardless of age or status or ethnicity, it’s made for everyone.

Thank you for upgrading to paid to join.

Thank you for playing your part in history!

With love, as always, Cyntha

www.fallcabal.com/donate

www.fallcabal.com/shop