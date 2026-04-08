What an exciting few days the world just had. The Military Operation in Iran had reached a point of no return. Either it had to end real soon via negotiations or it would go down as one of the endless ‘ground wars’.

Trump repeatedly said, that the Iran conflict would be quick. So, while half of the world was panicking about the duration of this ‘war’ (which is not even 40 days yet) , Trump had to keep his head cool and act. The Trump enemies had an easy job this time, spreading fear and doubts around the world. All they could talk about was the ‘inevitability of boots on the ground’, up to the point that they claimed Trump to be a ‘genocidal manic about to nuke Iran’…

In Information Warfare, this kind of fear mongering is the strongest enemy. My strategy is always to sit back and observe. I’ve learned things mostly turn out differently than expected, especially with the 5D-chess games Trump likes to play.

In the past few days, Trump gave Iran a strong ultimatum. As Iran is the cabal puppet in the Middle East, it wasn’t very sensitive for this ultimatum. Apparently Iran wouldn’t have mind to let this war escalate into a ground war. Its Cabal supporters wouldn’t have minded, as they thrive on wars. The only thing left to Trump was to pressure Iran more and more. Trump calls that ‘Peace through Strength’.

And strong it was. Trump posted a message, which pushed Iran onto a timeline, and they were forced to fold before the deadline arrived. Deadlines spur action. The world held its breath…

Of course this was reason enough for the Left everywhere in the world, to completely lose their minds. They became hysterical, out of fear for Trumps next step, while Trump had repeatedly told us what that step would be. He would blow up the Iranian infrastructure and energy supply, and in that way ‘bring it back to the stone age’.

But emotionally overloaded people can’t see nor hear clearly anymore. They only see their own fears and act accordingly. This is called Projection, and has nothing to do with truth or facts.

Fact is that the US attacked military installations. The same Military Installations that erected with the billions of dollars Obama send to Iran…

Fact is that the US killed Iran’s leadership, and deleted their Air Force and Navy. This was the only way to force them to become a ‘normal part of the world’.

Fact is that the oil fields are still intact. A huge contrast to the Iraq war, where the oil fields were put on fire.

Fact is that Trump repeatedly asked the world to secure the Strait of Hormuz, to ensure their flow of oil. Trump showed he cared for the world, but the world was too emotionally imbalanced to see it.

So in fact, for the world, this war had no other consequences than that the world has become a much safer place. No reason to blast the oil prices, no reason for increased military activity, no reason for more fear.

And certainly no reason to fear Russia even more…

After all this turmoil, after all this fear, the Trump haters have been proven wrong again. Where are they now? Will they ever admit they were wrong? Will they ever tell you it’s OK to look at the facts and start to trust Trump?

No, they never will. They are just quiet now. Licking their wounds and waiting for another opportunity to start screaming all over again. Maybe blaming Trump for ending the war too soon. These people don’t have anything positive to add to our society. Maybe it’s time to stop listening to them. Your heart will be grateful…

Anyway, it was nice to wake up today with some very good news:

Trump also posted the official statement of Iran on his Truth Social. As the Main Stream Media is very biased and often ‘forgets’ to print the facts, Trump has become his own ‘news outlet’. And by doing so, he exposes the lies that the MSM tells the world.

We didn’t have to wait long for the media to lie again. Trump was ‘on top of it’ and called CNN out immediately.

What Did CNN Report?

Upon announcement of the ceasefire, a post to CNN’s live blog was titled, “Iran claims victory, says it forced US to accept 10-point plan.”

In the post, CNN reported that the statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said officials “achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan.”

“As part of the plan, the US has in principle agreed to lift all primary and secondary sanctions against Iran and to withdraw US combat forces from all bases in the region, the council said.” “It has also agreed to accept Iran’s nuclear enrichment and recognize its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to the council.”

CNN made it look like Trump had to bend down for Iran’s demands. This would give Trumps adversaries the tools they needed to present Trump as weak. Already we see many ‘influencers’ calling out Trump for being sick or weak. They want you to have doubts about Trump. After 4 years of Biden, I personally think it’s a sick strategy to worry about Trumps health. How would you look after working the hours that Trump does??

When a national newspapers prints headlines like CNN does, it should be criminally investigated. This is no accident. News items like this need to be fact checked. Always. It should not have been able to reach the headlines, given the source of it.

This is deliberate framing a person / a country as weak, which will influence the world. This can be called treason and punished as such.

When this is your main news outlet, you are a victim of serious misinformation. Exposure is the only way to heal, as people have been brainwashed for decades by the MSM.

We didn’t have to wait long until another very interesting twist to the “Peace in the Middle East” story emerged. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif posted this message:

This is very interesting, as it tell us that the Peace Negotiations are held between Iran and the US alone. Israel has not and will not be involved.

On top of that, one of the most interesting agreed points, is that the cease fire also includes Lebanon. This means that the cease fire demands Israel to stop its attacks on Lebanon. This puts Israel in a very interesting spotlight: The Peace in the middle East depends on Israels restraint of aggression…

Netanyahu’s immediate respons was the following: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has expressed support for the United States’ decision to suspend strikes on Iran, but said the two-week truce will not extend to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

So now the world is watching Israel.

Israel is attacking Lebanon the same way as it did in Gaza. The past two days, news came out that Israel attacked Lebanons medical systems. Today, Israel continued its attacks, stronger than ever.

‘Israeli strikes hit several dense commercial and residential areas in central Beirut without warning Wednesday afternoon, hours after a ceasefire was announced in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Lebanon’s health ministry said dozens were killed and hundreds wounded in an early estimate.

Israel had said the agreement does not extend to its war with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, although mediator Pakistan said it does.

The fleeting sense of relief among Lebanese after the ceasefire announcement turned into panic with what Israel’s military called its largest coordinated strike in the current war, hitting more than 100 Hezbollah targets within 10 minutes in Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa valley.’

Israel attacks civilians, residential areas, hospitals. This is in sharp contrast with the Military Operation in Iran. When peace in the Middle East is depending on Israel’s willingness to cease fire, we might see pressure being build up towards Israel. For the first time in history, we might see the world truly unite for peace and abandon their support for Israel, whether that support was born out of fear or blackmail or genuine concern.

The world will see, the world will know.

The famous words Q said about Israel are about to come true:

We are in the eye of the Storm. The world is about to change.

Mark Rutte of NATO is speaking with President Trump right now, about Trumps threats to leave NATO and probably using the securing of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

In a few years we will not recognize the world we live in anymore. Together we will build a new one. A fair one. And we will be glad about how we lived through this period. With faith and gratitude. Together.

Thank you for your support!

With love, as always, Cyntha



