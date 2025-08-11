There is so much going on in the world right now, that it’s almost impossible to pick a subject to write about. Should I write about Putin coming to the US for peace negotiations, about the upcoming federalization of Washington DC or about the new peace treaties Trump arranged?

I will definitely write about the federalization of Washington DC, as DC is the Cabal’s den in the US. It’s home to the Military Industrial Complex. Please watch part 2 of the Conclusion to understand the importance of this new development.

Today I would like to tell you something about Pelosi and the Pelosi Act. As usual, I’ll try to keep my post as short as possible. I hope to give you enough information to understand the topic and give enough starting points to do your own research.

On July 30, a Senate committee voted to advance a bill that would ban stock trading by lawmakers, presidents and vice presidents. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the original bill of 2023 banning members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks while in office, to prevent conflicts of interest and restore public trust.

The bill is named Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments, or the PELOSI Act. Is it by accident, that the law carries the name of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who has come under scrutiny for her, her husband’s and children’s extensive trading and profit making while being in office?

“What I do think is Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be investigated," Trump said Monday when asked about the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act. "She has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall Street, save a few. How did that happen? It happened because she knows exactly what's going to happen."

Pelosi, who was Speaker of the House during the final two years of Trump's first term, is one of the richest members of Congress with a net worth estimated at over $250 million. "She made a fortune with her husband, and I think that's disgraceful," Trump added. "Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information."

Nancy Pelosi’s stock portfolio reportedly grew between 54% and 70% in 2024, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 and major hedge funds.

Nancy Pelosi is not the only politician who will be affected by this law. It’s interesting to watch the net worth of many politicians, outgrowing multiple times their annual salaries. I may dedicate another post to that. Now I would like to focus on the act and the way we were prepared for it.

This Act is interesting for multiple reasons. It’s not only part of the new administrations plan to remove the Deep State from the US Government, it was thoroughly prepared and brought into the light by Q.

Q dedicated 52 posts to Nancy Pelosi alone, meaning she is a very significant person and we need to know more about her. Let me give you some examples about how Q informed us about her and her deeds.

According to Q, Pelosi formed the power behind lots of treasonous acts. At the bottom of the second post, Q says:

Pelosi used her position in the international weapons trade. According to Q, she also sold information. Q refers to her net worth, making the link to her high level of security clearance.

Q also stated that Pelosi herself was one of the people trying to block Q. She obviously didn’t appreciate hints like these:

As you can see, Q taught us a lot about the deep state players and their role in the Russian collusion, Ukraine and the impeachment scandals:

Having said that, Q encouraged us to research Pelosi’s net worth.

It wasn’t enough to look at Pelosi alone. Her entire family was involved in their personal enrichment.

When looking at the current events this way, you can see a carefully worked out playbook is being followed.

This is the reason why reading the Q posts gave us hope. This is the reason why the anons seem to understand so much.

Future proofs past is working out right now. You don’t have to ‘believe’ in Q to follow its posts. Q is a fact and whoever is behind it, they made us aware and understand. There is not so much else to believe.

With love, as always, Cyntha

As promised in a previous post, I’ll explain the current affairs by using Q posts.