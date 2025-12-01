For the last weeks I’ve been working hard on my website. I will show you the result in a bit. It reminded me of a few years ago.

Spring 2022. Janet & I had been traveling around in Southern Europe for 2 years now. We were settled into a small cottage in the South of France for a couple of months. Hidden between large fields of grapes, feeling the sun already gaining power. We were working on the last episodes about Covid-19 and censorship was blooming.

During the Covid lockdowns we had created all kind of t-shirts and stickers to gain awareness. One of them showed the text ‘This is how you treat me!’ with underneath a yellow Star of David containing the words: ‘No Mask, No Vaccine’ and ‘Have you learned nothing from history?’

People, who saw the truth and were sick and tired of being bullied around, bought this t-shirt and wore it on demonstrations. Soon, the media spotted them and were very quick into labeling them as ‘anti-semetic’. Nothing was further from the truth, but that didn’t bother them of course. We were gaining power and needed to be silenced.

Counter memes were spread, like this one. Trying to ridicule and humiliate us. It says in Dutch: ‘Durex (condoms) could have prevented this’. You understand what they wanted to be prevented….. Of course this kind of hatred was allowed to circulate.

Well, we weren’t done yet. We only just began.

The covid measures resembled so clearly the measures Europe had to endure during WW2, that it was easy to make the comparison. We made a presentation (still available) about the topic and someone made flyers for us and spread them across the entire country. Again, we hit national news, again not in a positive way:

The headline says: ‘MAJOR ANNOYANCE ABOUT FLYER IN ARNHEM THAT COMPARES THE CORONA MEASURES AND WW2’.

Just annoyance. They never said we were wrong, as the facts were so similar. We were just not allowed to point them out.

It wasn’t our aim to play the hero, we only felt the need to point it out. We never incited violence, we were never yelling on demonstrations. We were abroad, working our @sses of to finish every new episode. We were digital warriors and we were hit back hard.

We were not only ridiculed, we were named terrorists and enemies of the state. Out of the blue, the bank decided to block our account. We were selling ‘anti-semetic’ products and the bank’s policy didn’t allow that. No matter who we spoke to and explained this image wasn’t anti-semetic at all, the bank didn’t change it’s position.

As our website was linked to the bank, we couldn’t do any business anymore. First priority was to find another bank, simultaneously we had to make another website. I still don’t understand why, but the website didn’t work anymore. Fortunately we received help from the other side of the world. Someone in Australia managed to build a new website in only two months. And I managed to find a new bank, independent from any country.

But we still had to survive this period in which we had no website. Fortunately we always had a box filled with Shungite with us, ‘just in case’. The only problem was: how to sell it without website?

I wrote a lengthy e-mail, with pictures from every shungite item. People could order per email. It sounded like a good solution, but the work was immense. I remember having all shungite displayed on a table. When someone ordered an item, I replaced that item to be packed. The next email, ordering that same item, needed immediate response, an explanation and another offer. When people ordered multiple items, things became really interesting.

One corner in the room were ‘orders’, another one was ‘reserved items’, another was ‘stock’. It was an organized chaos, which lasted for weeks. But we were able to live for another month..

And look at me now. How things have changed. Without stress the website shop has received a metamorphosis. It’s not done yet, but I want to show you anyway.

Now we have a clear distinction between products. No more confusion between the physical DVD’s and the High Resolution Downloads. The E-books have their own proper place, same as the presentations. It’s clear, simple and easy, just the way I want it!

And as an extra celebration, I managed to get the last batch of Elite Shungite for this year. It’s harder to get it, so I’m really relieved it’s in time for Christmas shopping.

Elite Shungite contains 98% Carbon and Fullerene, 3-D spherical molecules made of 60 carbon atoms, also known as C60. Because of the extremely high concentration of Carbon and Fullerene, this is the most powerful kind of Shungite.

Proven as the best protector against radiation and an absolute healer, due to its absorptive qualities.

Big chunks and smaller pendants, water purification sets, it’s all available again for now. And conveniently via my website: https://www.fallcabal.com/shop/?_selection=shungite

Furthermore, I can offer you all kind of Shungite jewelry, protective slides for on your phone and half-polished peaks and pyramids to protect and decorate your living room.

Normal Shungite contains 70% Carbon and Fullerene. It also absorbs radiation and is an enormously powerful water purifier. This has been scientifically proven.

Shungite can absorb radiation because of its unique structure: carbon and quartz, containing Fullerene (also known as C60). The radiation is absorbed and destroyed within the stone.

And as I’m very, very grateful for the continues support my paid subscribers give me, the feeling of freedom it gives and the independence, I have a special gift for them. It’s behind the paywall, only to open as paid subscriber.

With love, as always, Cyntha