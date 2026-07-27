Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
17h

The BEST is yet to come! WWG1WGA!

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
9h

God is good! Great take as usual Dutch Girl. I think it is important to note that the White Hats are an international consortium of Christian generals I believe. They picked the Orange Man as he was not a part of the Deep State and an outsider with a big heart for humanity. You speak of future generations looking back on this incredible time in history and as I keep saying I believe Fall Cabal and Stop World Control will be included in worldwide teaching curriculum as you guys have helped to rewrite history in TRUTH. Great job!! You should read Sorensen's new book which paints an absolute marvelous future for our prodigy as God exposes and handcuffs the bad guys like never before. God is good and so are you and Janet (RIP). Keep up the great work and I hope you have air conditioning. Even hot here in San Diego and I don't have AC.

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