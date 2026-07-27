It reads like a fairy tale,

It reads like a science fiction novel,

The Trump Posts on Truth Social.

From 2017 to 2022, the Q posts informed us about the evil and fraud of this world, about the plans of the Cabal and their ways to control and destruct us. When Q stopped posting, Trump took over. He also exposed evil, but he had to follow the timeline of the law. He had to prove the allegations that Q was able to pose as a narrative.

Besides that exposure, Trump kept showing us the path ahead. He kept showing us what was to come and he kept asking for trust.

I can imagine a moment in the future, when this is all over, that people will start asking questions about how it was to live in a time like ours. Did we know? Did we understand? How could we not see ‘the Plan’ when it was constantly communicated to us?

Sometimes it really helps to step out of our current perspective and imagine what life will be in 20 years or so. What will you tell your children and grand-children about this time?

When the story has ended, when the excitement is over, when the dust has settled, what will we think, feel and tell others about this time?

Fact is that history is being made right now. Fact is that you and I are part of it.

The question is; how do you handle the facts? Are you working with or against them?

Isn’t it amazing that a President of the United States is fulfilling a role in history that will make him be remembered for ages to come? Either good or bad, his role is massive.

This is not about whether you like him or not, whether you trust him or not. This is a fact. Trump is in the process of doing something amazing and we have the privilege to watch it unfold.

Why Trump?

Why a person like him, who already established an empire of his own?

Depending what you decide to believe here, your perspective is set. Most people still believe the story that the MSM is feeding them. Those who are awake have divided themselves between haters and lovers. The haters see Trump as cabal member and puppet on the strings pulled by Israel. The lovers see Trump as the rescuer of humanity and the world.

Both groups lack the answers to the critical questions asked by the opposing group. As always, time will tell who is right and who is wrong. For now, all we can do is watch history unfold and do whatever is necessary to wake up the rest of humanity.

Post from Trump on Truth Social and post from Q+ 6 years before…

Donald Trump, President of the United States, the most powerful man of the world is talking directly to us. Is giving us messages that show us ‘the plan’ behind the politics, the plan behind the bravura and ‘big words’.

What is Trump doing and why?

This is what Q says about Trump in post 153 of November 14, 2017:

“For the coming days ahead. Ask yourself an honest question, why would a BILLIONAIRE who has it all, fame, fortune, a warm and loving family, friends, etc. want to endanger himself and his family by becoming POTUS? Why would he want to target himself and those he cares about? Does he need money? Does he need fame? What does he get out of this?

Does he want to make the US/world a better place for his family and for those good and decent people who have long been taken advantage of?

Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch?

Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye.

Perhaps he was tired of seeing how certain races/countries were being constantly abused and kept in need/poor/and suffering all for a specific purpose.

Perhaps he could not in good conscious see the world burn.

Why, hours after the election, did seven people travel to an undisclosed location to hold a very private & highly secured/guarded meeting?

Why didn’t HRC give a concession speech? When was the last time a presidential candidate didn’t personally give a concession speech?

What happens if the border remained open and the MSM continued to brainwash?

At what point do Patriots, and hard working men and woman, become the minority?

What about voting machines? Who owns the voting machines? What about voter ID laws? Photo ID? When is it necessary and must be presented?

Make a list. Laugh. Reconcile.

Would the chances of defeating evil grow less and less with each passing year?

What does ‘red line’ mean? Why, again, were the arrests made in SA so very important? What strings were immediately cut? Follow the money. When does a bird sing? Q”

This is no ordinary man, longing for money and power. He already achieved all of that. All he ‘received’ was living in a cage made of bullet proof glass and being a target for every retarded on this planet.

Instead of retirement, he is working day and night, relentlessly, for a cause bigger than any man. His list of achievements and successes for the ordinary people is longer than of any other president. No hater nor lover can deny that.

On a regular basis, Trump is preparing us very clearly for what is to come. He is giving us an insight in The Plan, in a way so obvious that the majority of the world dismisses it. How these same people will laugh away their foolish behavior 20 years from now…

He is always covering up his message by the amount of his posts, but if you can filter through that, the message is very clear.

Trump posts July 26, 2026

Trump tells us his job is not done yet. He will run in 2028. And when the elections are secured, he will win with such an overwhelming majority that nobody can deny the previous cheating ever again.

Does Trump has the right to run for president again? I believe so. When the election fraud and the stealing of his 2nd presidency is proven by court, I believe he has the lawful right to run again.

Maybe he will run against Obama in 2028 (as is already suggested by the press), which allows Trump to expose Obama even more. We’ll see. Fact is that Trump is not trolling us here (the picture with the Cuban cigar might be a hint though…). Recent history has proven that this is his way of announcing important events and helping us to get used to it.

Trumps second clear message is that the US will strike and defeat Iran as, despite all offers for peace, it remains an enemy of the world. It looks like Trump is playing with AI images, changing some headlines and items in the pictures and posting them to see which the public likes most. I can’t show them all, due to the limited space I have per article, but please have a look yourself on his TruthSocial account.

The pictures themselves are clear enough, aren’t they?

Trump wearing the FAFO cap, while steering the fleet towards the enemy…

On sea and in the air, the enemy will be defeated. The omission in pictures is clear: no boots on the ground: no ground war. As little casualties as possible.

Now it becomes interesting: In between other images of “Trump saving the world’ and “Trump among the greatest Presidents’, distracting the public of seeing the real important images, Trump is suddenly hinting about time travel, saving the future, finishing the job of George Washington...

The message on the meme says: ‘The past was about to change. History was about to be saved.’

It is presented like a movie poster. Why on earth would a president do this? Either he is absolutely nuts and dangerously narcissistic or he has a message to deliver about a world we know little about. About time traveling to save the world, something that is carefully being suggested by Q.

The last message about The Plan and Panic in DC speak for themselves.

When you add all of the above messages to everything Trump has posted in the last years, you can see that The Plan hasn’t changed.

The only thing that has obviously changed, is our location on the path we are at.

Trump doesn’t ask us anymore to ‘Trust the Plan’. He tells us the ‘Plan is Trusted’. This may even mean that all the assets are placed at the exact right position, ready for the plan to be executed.

The ‘Panic in DC’ is accompanied by a lightning flash, which may mean that finally ‘The Storm has Arrived’, or in other words: ‘The Storm is upon us’, a phrase Q promised would announce the start of the mass arrests.

Isn’t it exciting and amazing to play a part in a historic novel like this? To see something of this magnitude being played out in front of us?

Isn’t it a waste to remain black-pilled and miss all the fun?

We are living in extraordinary times, that’s a fact.

We are either on the brick of entering the all-destructive WW3, or world peace. This is the exact moment in time, where the timeline can be changed from entering total destruction of life or freedom and power to the people.

This is the exact moment a time traveler would want to return to.

To those of you who still want to hang on to their doubts, please consider this: If Trumps turns out to be the bad guy, we are completely screwed and there will be nothing we can do about it. But does anything indicate that way? He is destroying the cabals agendas of world control and depopulation. He is destroying the threats for world peace by destroying the assets placed in strategic countries all across the world.

Trump may not be doing this in your pace or presenting you the evidence you need, but why would he? He doesn’t need your permission or your trust. You are only burdening yourself.

I have followed Trump from the start, growing from being asleep and uninformed to awake and trusting. There is simply no other option, when you truly have done your research.

Thank you!

Thank you for subscribing to Paid and making it possible to give my work away for free to everyone in the world.

Thank you for sharing this message of trust and hope, as sharing a vision of a bright and exciting future is as contagious as the covid plandemic.

Thank you for your joy, love and gratitude that spread throughout the world. These are the viruses the world needs the most.

With love, as always, Cyntha