In November last year I informed you about the UK Exercise Pegasus, the largest pandemic simulation in UK history, to ‘prepare UK officials for the potential emergence of a new pandemic similar to previous health crises’. Please read the article here:

Exercise Pegasus focused on a fictional virus, inspired by a real enterovirus first identified in California in 1962, known to cause severe respiratory infections and meningitis, alongside a polio-like condition in children termed acute flaccid paralysis.

My conclusion in this article was: the stage has been set. A common disease has been transformed into a monster. This time children are the target.

Just like with the Covid-Exercise, which was rehearsed in October 2019, it didn’t take long before the ‘real pandemic’ emerged ‘just like that’… And what a coincidence that this time, it started in the UK…

‘The number of meningitis cases being probed by UK authorities has risen to 20, health officials said Wednesday, following an “unprecedented” deadly outbreak centered on a university.

The outbreak in Kent in southeastern England has claimed the lives of two young people—a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

The focus of public health measures so far has been the University of Kent in the city of Canterbury, which has around 18,000 students, some of whom are among those hospitalized.’

From Kent, the new virus quickly traveled to London… The newspapers will tell people ‘how to keep safe’… The officials state: “Symptoms of meningitis can come on quickly and may sometimes be mistaken for flu, a cold or a hangover.”

To scare people even more, this meningitis outbreak needs to be something special. The BBC states: “This meningitis outbreak is deeply unusual and defies easy explanation.”

Again, it’s the media that makes this plandemic real. Doesn’t it sound all too familiar to you? Will people fall for it again?

The BBC will make you believe:

“The burning question is: what’s different this time? How has an infection that requires close and prolonged physical contact, that spreads more slowly than measles, Covid or flu, caused such a rapid outbreak?

The answer is important, but not obvious – so far it appears to be an exceptional outbreak in seemingly unexceptional circumstances.”

Do you see the words being chosen to scare you?

’Important, exceptional, rapid outbreak’.

While tests of the patients have not yet been completed, and there is no answer to how this ‘outbreak’ could spread so fast, the similarities between this outbreak and Covid are astonishing:

‘With other respiratory infections like Covid or flu, individuals who often have no symptoms, but have very high levels of the virus, can go on to unwittingly spread the infection to a large number of people.’

Our well known story continues: “There are also questions about whether some people are born more vulnerable and at greater risk of severe outcomes. It is also possible that young people who spent their teenage years during Covid lockdowns may not have built up the usual amount of immunity to protect them against it.”

“There are still so many unknowns in this outbreak and we’re still waiting for answers.”

“I can’t yet say where the initial infection came from, how it’s got into this cohort, and why it’s created such an explosive amount of infections,” says Susan Hopkins, head of the UK Health Security Agency.

Will you be surprised when you learn about the solution the British government offers? Here it is:

To answer the question whether people will fall for the same narrative again: Yes. Unfortunately students are lining up again, offering their arm for yet another vaccination.

Completely unaware of Exercise Pegasus, completely unaware of the same fear mongering information campaigns, they comply.

They are not able to see that their immune systems are malfunctioning due to the (repetitive) Mrna covid vaccines, still causing havoc to their organs, their blood and heart. They still trust their government, their newspapers.

And yes, of course the ‘new, deadly virus’ is spreading to the rest of Europe:

Some people are going to tell me that I am giving you a black pill right now. No, I’m not. Just like in the start of the Covid Era, I’m warning you again and again for the obvious. In spring 2020, Janet & I made a 4-part documentary about Covid, warning people not to fall for the narrative, exposing the lies that already were too obvious.

A year later, we made another 7 episodes about Covid, as part of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. Lots of people told us, we saved their lives doing this. Because of our work, they refused the Mrna vaccine and are still healthy.

Apparently we will have to go through another round. But now, more people than ever are awake. More people have seen where this narrative is leading to.

Your role is going to be essential, in whether this ‘pandemic’ is going to die out like a candle in the night, or will put the world in another round of lockdowns and exclusions.

Please spread awareness to the young people who are now targeted. Explain them the narrative of Covid. Show them all our episodes about covid, which are available for free on this channel:

Part 17 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal is about vaccinations, a true lifesaver as well:



We made these documentaries so people will see the bigger picture. People who are informed are strong and will not fall for the lies over and over again. That is why the Fall of the Cabal and its Sequel are the most censored documentary series in history!

When the truth forms a threat for the establishment and speakers of the truth are labeled terrorists, something is really wrong in society. By reading this, you have already proven on which side of history you have chosen to stand.

Now is the time to spread the truth, more than ever. Together we can stop this new plandemic. Together we are strong!

I will provide you with the information, with the facts. Your sharing will do the work. Thank you for supporting me! Thank you for sharing and signing up for paid to support me. That is caring! Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha