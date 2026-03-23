Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
9h

WHY would I have to wear a raincoat to protect you from the rain if you are already wearing one? Wake up! Your life depends on it,!

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
2h

Good job. Will do. I tried to warn family, friends even my church last go around to no avail. They all thought I was crazy. I think most people who took the death jabs, regret that decision and if they had known it was gene therapy, probably would have passed. Is the new vaccine MRNA I wonder??? Europe's a mess. I lived five years in the United Kingdom of Muslim Hood and the Brits are a wonderful people and deserve better. Same with the rest of Europe. They should move the EU headquarters from Brussels to Budapest or better yet, dissolve the EU along with NATO, WEF, UN and others.

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