Step by step the cabal’s empire is being dismantled.

The speed of the developments suggests that the new US government works according to a script. The public is being informed and prepared for every next step.

The strongest weapon the Trump administration seems to use is common sense.

And if the public accepts this common sense, every new step will be embraced as being normal. Even as expected.

With short intervals RFKjr is dismantling the Rockefeller’s power in the world. This time RFkjr exposes the medical schools and their lack of common sence. All these years of studying medicins and leaving school without any knowledge of nutricion… While everyone knows most ‘modern diseases’ have their cause in bad diets.

It sounds like common sense to introduce some prevention tools to the medical education, doesn’t it?

Rfkjr: "Every future physician should master the language of prevention before they even touch a stethoscope."

And just like that, the core power of the Rockefeller Institutions falls away.

Let me give you a small summary of the Rockefellers power in medicins:

In the beginning of the 20th century, John D. Rockefeller (born 1839) controlled 90% of the oil refineries in the US through his company Standard Oil, becoming in the process America’s first billionaire.

At the time, chemicals made from oil, known as ‘petrochemicals,’ were being discovered and developed in the US. This included the discovery that pharmaceutical drugs could be made from oil, which Rockefeller saw as an opportunity to expand his empire. The key was that petrochemicals, unlike natural health remedies, could be patented, presenting an enormous opportunity for Rockefeller profits.

There was only one problem: at the time, natural, herbal, and traditional medicines were very popular in the US. Something like half of the doctors and medical colleges in the country were using holistic medicine, natural remedies, and knowledge taken from Indigenous Native Americans. Rockefeller needed a way to eliminate the competition, to create a monopoly in medicine as he had done with oil.

What a coincidence that, just like that, Abraham Flexner traveled around the country to check on all 155 medical colleges. Flexner called in his report for a total restructuring of the American medical system. There had to be made a standard for education, which had no room for natural and traditional remedies. Schools that didn’t comply had to be closed:

Almost immediately after the report was issued, medical schools teaching things like naturopathy, homeopathy, electromagnetic field therapy, and so on, were told to drop these things or close. More than half of all medical colleges in the country did close, and many non-compliant doctors were demonized and even jailed.



Meanwhile Rockefeller offered huge grants to medical schools and hospitals as long as they only taught and practiced Rockefeller medicine, and allowed Rockefeller agents on their boards of directors to ensure compliance.

In a relatively small matter of time, all medical colleges in the country were streamlined, with doctors all learning the same thing – how to use and prescribe Rockefeller’s patented drugs.

To complete the Rockefeller monopoly, Rockefeller took over the AMA and started a witch hunt of alternative medical practices. He took control of the FDA in order to control the approval process for new drugs. He even founded the American Cancer Society in 1913.

And now… this empire, this monopoly is going to be broken. Already some very important steps have been made:

The CDC Director has been fired after clashing with RFK Jr. over vaccine policy. Multiple senior CDC officials have resigned, including those in charge of the vaccine programs. And the FDA has officially revoked the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID injections.

These may seem as unrelated actions, but they are not. Together they prepare the collapse of the Rockefeller empire. I expect we are going to see more resignations and new rules, allowing back our natural medicins.

The changing of the medical education towards common sense, allowing knowledge of nutrician, is a very important step towards a better medical system.

With love, as always, Cyntha