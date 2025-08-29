Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Minister of Propaganda
4d

I’m waiting for RFK to address the psychiatric fraud industry. Their entire protocol is to foster the creation of lifetime customers addicted to their expensive potions.

2 replies
CHAZT
4d

The "Agenda" was to re-define "Common Sense" and normalize dysfunction. I guarantee you today's Medical Students are wondering what the hell RFK Jr is even talking about. He'll need to re-build the Educational System first.

