Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

I came across Steiner in 2020 from Dr. Cowan. I believe Cowan spoke on his quote where Steiner says, “it’s was harder to be human 100 years ago (in 1823) than it was to be human now (in 1923).”

Cowan then goes on to say, imagine how hard it is to be human now, 100 years after, roughly 2020.

That quote change my life and I dove down Steiner, Jung and more. As one who’s grown up Christian, but has seen the fallacies in the faith, but has a greater relationship with the divine than ever before, I was able to dive into his work and learn more.

Steiner’s work has been influential on my work.

Here’s some of my works on him: from his bio to my idea on “how we can be a human in our digital age.”

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/rudolf-steiner-the-man-the-myth-the

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/11-truths-you-must-embrace-to-survive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture