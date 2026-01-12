While working on my script for part 5 of the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal about Satanism, I researched a lot of the work of Rudolf Steiner. I wanted to know and understand whether Steiner was a satanist or not. In my episode about New Age, I already introduced you to Steiner, having the exact same occult roots as satanist Aleister Crowley.

Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925) is very well known for his anthroposophical schools, healthcare, architecture and bio-dynamic agriculture. His rudiments however, lay in the Theosophy of Madame Blavatsky and multiple secret societies.

Steiner was the head of the German Theosophical Society from 1902 until 1913, after which he was expelled and formed his own Anthroposophical Society. In 1905, Steiner was invited to the Inner Circle of the Ordo Templi Orientis, where he became General Grand Master of Memphis & Misraim in 1906 and founded his own Lodge, the Mystica Aeterna.

In 1912 Aleister Crowley entered the same Ordo Templi Orientis and the Memphis & Misraim order.

While Crowley continued his path with the A∴A∴, the magical secret society being the ‘Structure and System of the Great White Brotherhood’ from which he founded the religion of Thelema, Steiner followed another mystical path which led him to the founding of the Anthroposophical Society.

I will dive deeper into their separate ways and the question ‘what makes a person become a satanist?’, after I released part 5 of the Conclusion. The foundation laid out in that episode will give you a lot of understanding (I hope…). Occultism can obviously lead to satanism, but not for all. I would like to state that Steiner was not a satanist. Far from that. He has used his occult knowledge to warn humanity for the ‘evil and dark forces out there’. As a lot of his predictions are coming true, it’s time to share them.

What follows is a part of my script that didn’t make it into the final version. My research mostly leads to much more information than will ever fit into a documentary. The most difficult part of script writing is ‘reducing’. Less is better - keep it simple! And so a lot of information never ends up in an episode. I can fill books with additional research and maybe I will (when I find 100 hours in a day…). For now, this is a good way of occasionally sharing my excess research:

Rudolf Steiner

Nearly 100 years ago, Rudolf Steiner gave us some very interesting insights. From his occult background, Steiner viewed the human body as a spiritual vessel, open to occupation by other entities. To be conscious of these forces was to have the power to reject their negative influence, he said. In a famous series of 14 essays published under the title, The Fall of the Spirits of Darkness, Rudolf Steiner explained the following: “There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear emanating from human beings offer welcome food. When humans have no anxiety and fear, then these creatures starve… If fear and anxiety radiates from people and they break out in panic, then these creatures find welcome nutrition and they become more and more powerful. These beings are hostile towards humanity.

Everything that feeds on negative feelings, on anxiety, fear and superstition, despair or doubt, are in reality hostile forces in supersensible worlds, launching cruel attacks on human beings, while they are being fed. Therefore, it is above all necessary to begin with that the person who enters the spiritual world overcomes fear, feelings of helplessness, despair and anxiety. But these are exactly the feelings that belong to contemporary culture and materialism; because it estranges people from the spiritual world, it is especially suited to evoke hopelessness and fear of the unknown in people, thereby calling up the above mentioned hostile forces against them.”

Do you understand what Steiner says here? He explains exactly the word we see today. He explains the purpose of the fear mongering policies of climate change, of the fake pandemics and orchestrated wars.

On top of that, Steiner issued a warning to future generations about a possible measure of mass control. The influences of ‘spirits of darkness’ would inspire humans to devise new technologies and new means of oppression. Can we consider Artificial Intelligence and the digital world, with it’s digital money and ID’s as such?

Steiner foresaw a future when vaccines could steal our spiritual nature. “I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination toward spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young...

A way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination toward spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives, people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses. And in the same way they will be vaccinated against any inclination toward spirituality.”

Fear and anxiety that drives humankind to feed the true rulers of this world. The vaccination program, that is rolled out world wide, now has an understandable reason. It makes sense that the ‘philanthropists’ spend so many billions of their capital to vaccinate the children of the world. It makes sense that that covid vaccine was meant for ALL world citizens to take, with the exception of the elite.

Do you see where is this heading to? Do you see we are going towards the inevitable conclusion that we, the people, are really harvested, like so many Hollywood movies told us about?

Is there a way out of this prison like realm?

According to Rudolf Steiner the way out, is to embrace your spiritual awareness. To master your emotions and open yourself to something higher. From his occult background he calls this, to activate the Christ Consciousness in ourselves.

Right now we witness a revival of Christianity. People are searching for a deeper spiritual meaning of life. As New Age didn’t fulfill that purpose, they turn back to religion. The US government is promoting the come-back of Christian faith and the people follow.

Whatever you believe and whatever path you follow, as long as it leads to unity and peace, I believe we are on the right path. Accepting our differences and embracing our similarities as human beings, leaving room for personal growth, will lead humanity to a higher level. This level we should reach, to overcome the influence of darkness in our lives. It is possible to overcome division and hatred. It takes a personal inward journey, but it can certainly be done. Humanity needs to heal and grow, one person at a time…

We’re in this together, even though each of us has to walk it’s own path…

Your support makes it possible for me to continue doing my work of informing you, making documentaries and doing my research. Thank you for your support!

You can also make a one-time donation via my website www.fallcabal.com

With love, as always, Cyntha