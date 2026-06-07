One of the most intriguing Q phrases has been about Israel. In Q post 916 of March, 10, 2018, Q said: “We are saving ISRAEL for last. Very specific reason not mentioned a single time. Q”

Since then, anons have been trying to analyze the why and how. They have been looking for signs about the ‘when’ and even though they are very quiet now, we might have just entered this very interesting moment.

The last years more and more information has come to the surface about the role of Israel in international politics. The Epstein dossier showed us the means, the ‘how’.

It seems like the only way to become part of the international elite, is to submit oneself to manipulation and blackmail in relation to sex, children and sacrifices. Please watch the (full) testimony of Dutch banker Ronald Bernard:

For now, this is enough of this terrible rabbit hole. Let’s stay on the surface a bit more and focus on politics, shall we?

Independent journalists and truth seekers have been exposing Israel (let’s give it the nickname THE OCTOPUS, for the sake of censorship) and its international web of intrigues for years now. But the past year it has ramped up immensely. If you follow Tucker Carlson, your vision of life must have changed dramatically. He even ‘sacrificed’ his friendship with President Trump for it.

I say ‘sacrificed’ as we can’t know what is really going on. Games are being played on a very high level, and sometimes when people divide roles, they can’t be seen publicly together anymore. Just think about the convenient temporarily ‘divorce’ between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Without official ties, Tucker can expose things to the world that Trump cannot in his diplomatic role. As always, the future will tell if this is indeed the case…

One of the major criticisms, is that The Octopus is so entangled in US politics that the US President is merely a puppet. We have seen many comments by Netanyahu in the past years, that confirmed that thought.

When this may have been the situation for decades, would it be possible to change that? Change that, while staying alive?

You cannot simply remove the bad actors, the manipulators, the handlers.

You must gradually take over their position of power.

You must show them their options, while holding the cards.

One of the ways to do this, is showing your opponent that they are outnumbered. That their support has fallen away. That they are surrounded and can only survive by playing along.

I think this is exactly what we are witnessing right now. The Octopus has been surrounded by coalitions which are much stronger. Look at all the new allies Trump has made. Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and all the countries in the Middle East. The Abraham Accords, the Board of Peace…

At the same time, Trump has weakened the old power structures who supported the Octopus. Think about NATO, the EU, the WEF.

What can the Octopus do? It can spray its ink and try to disappear.

We have seen the Octopus do that, by trying to involve so many other countries in the war against Iran and cause WW3. They didn’t take the bait. They were all into Trump’s coalition.

The current situation is that the Octopus is outnumbered. It has only two options left. Comply or fight itself to death.

That is where we are now and we can see it unravel before our eyes. We just have to understand the signs and interpret the news in the correct way. Remember, we are in an information war and we need to understand the game being played.

Why would the Pentagon leak this information?

Wasn’t the public to believe that Israel is the US biggest ally in the Middle East?

Why would that ally ‘ramp up its spying on the US’?

Maybe this ally is not an ally after all? What is going on?

Trump immediately gave two hints:

Trump posts on Truth Social

What do we see?

We see reflections. We see a mirror.

We see Trump signaling a message about 007, our famous British spy.

And we see the reflections of Trumps love for the USA.

The problem with hints and signals is that we can interpret them as we wish. I interpret them this way, given my background of research and knowledge of Q. (For example Q post 4554 of July 1, 2020 about ‘How do you demonstrate 'reasonable cause' to regulate and/or break up BIG TECH?’ by using mirrors…, by showing the people and turn them into independent thinkers.)



Trump usually tells or shows us exactly what is going on.

After lots of criticism about who started the military operation in Iran, meaning ‘who forced who into military action’, Trump has openly showed us this struggle for power. It feels like watching a game of chess being played out in real-time.

A few moves on the board:

Trump publicly forced Israel to accept the first cease fire with Iran. An agreement in which it did not take part.

Then suddenly, Netanyahu disappeared for a while from the world stage. What happened?

After this disappearance, Netanyahu seemed to play along for a while. But forces inside seemed to take back control and they started to attack Lebanon.

The peace negotiations are held outside of the Octopus’ presence and influence. Have you ever heard of something like that before? Two countries who jointly attack another, after which one is excluded from the peace negotiations? The one, whose survival may even depend on this war and its solution? The one, whose attacks to its neighbor, are the major obstacle in the peace negotiations?

Multiple times Trump demanded the Octopus to stop these attacks, isolating the country more and more.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that he called Netanyahu “fucking crazy” during a tense phone call about Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah, but added that he respects Netanyahu and works “very well” with him.

The world is watching.

The world witnesses the attacks on Lebanon, Beirut, killing people and preventing peace in the Middle East.

Trump is showing, not only the world, but Israel as well, by letting them look into the mirror.

Step by step, the world is uniting.

One step at a time, therefor it’s sometimes hard to see it unfolding.

Step by step, those who don’t want to join world peace are being isolated.

Israel is becoming visible as the aggressive octopus, surrounded by an allied Middle East.

The EU is becoming visible as the warmongering cabal stronghold, surrounded by the new alliance of super powers.

This can only end one way.

And here is your Trump hint for today. I know I will receive a lot of criticism again for my point of view, but here it is:

I have told you for almost a decade now: only the future will tell whether my world view is correct or not. But for now, the global developments keep proving me right.

Soon, I will tell you about the Looking Glass. There is so much more reality out there that you haven’t been told about…

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With love, as always, Cyntha