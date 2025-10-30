Let me tell you something about myself. When I was 22 years old, I worked for the police in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It was the exact period of the rise of internet, of floppy disks and the start of a new digital era. The joy of being able to send an email to each other, followed by the joy of receiving messages via intranet! We didn’t have to walk to a colleague to ask something, we could simply send a message. By hearing the ‘pling’ we knew our message had arrived…

One new development was followed by the other. As I was part of a team of young detectives, we explored all new possibilities. But there was one development we all stayed out, and still do up till now: Facebook.

I remember our surprise when Facebook was launched. We all discussed the possibilities from the ‘police-side’ of it. We were laughing our asses off by the idea that criminals would now simply tell us where they were and what they were doing. Police work had never been so easy! Imagine all the possibilities. We didn’t need permission anymore to find personal information: it would all simply be there.

Indeed, the internet has made my research so much easier. When I started working on The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal in 2018, all information was available online. I was even able to follow the money flows between all these shadowy NGO’s…

But like everything else in life, things can be used for the good or the bad. As Facebook was an initiative of the Intelligence communities, you can image its hidden objectives. How little did we know back then, that it would become the fore-father of our digital prison…

Like I said, I have never used Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok. I’m banned for life from Twitter/X and Youtube, so my digital life is fortunately very limited. I can still say that I’m not addicted to social media, while I certainly depend on it.

Anyway, while I can still pretend to live in the 1990’s, my kids followed the developments. Even thought they are aware of the risks, they are part of the Facebook community. And today they told me something, that shocked me so much that I want to share it with you.

As it’s really true that digitally I still live in the 1990’s, I’ve decided to tell my 1990’s self what is happening in 2025. Are you ready for an interesting conversation? Here we go.

2025: Hi there, do you consider having a Facebook account?

1990: No thanks. It feels so ridiculous to share my personal information for everyone to see. I hear that people feel the need to have an ‘interesting life’ or even faking one, to be able to post something for their ‘friends’. How can someone have hundreds or even thousands of friends? Not even knowing them, but in fact living for them? No thanks, I will not join that nonsense. I rather live my life.

2025: Let me tell you what you missed out. If you would take a step, 35 years ahead in time, you would be shocked to the core. Apart from people being hooked to their telephones, you will see an entire enslavement system behind it. It has been hidden in plain sight, but very little people see it. The normal people are so used to it by now, that they see every new step towards slavery as ‘normal’.

My daughter (yes, you will have children by now) just told me that she is suspended from her Facebook account. She didn’t follow the Community Standards and after a months of restrictions, she is now banned. The only way to get her account back is to submit a video from her face.

1990: What? I though Facebook could be used anonymous? What restrictions? And why? What can you do wrong? It’s just a place to post messages, correct?

2025: Well, everything changed. Slowly, step by step. Facebook is so strong by now that it can totally change it’s own regulations without consequences. People are completely dependent on it. Facebook decided lately that it will use your information for advertisement. If you don’t want that, you can secure your information with paying (a fine) for it. Or you can leave. Simple as that.

Facebook wants to own your information and now it want to own you life. Facebook doesn’t want you to hide things or use it’s platform for your own affairs. People are made to believe that ‘if they have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear’. And ‘Complying is the safest way of living’.

So when my daughter uses a VPN, it is impossible for Facebook to locate her. And apparently she is more active than other people, contacting new people etc. Facebook doesn’t like that and poses restrictions on her. Restrictions like not being able to answer people for 12 hours, or not being allowed to do ‘friend requests’.

As her account is suspended now, the only way to open it again will be to submit a video of her face. It disgusts me to see how she is already living in the digital prison state.

1990: OMG! But that sounds like 1984 already! Are you guys allowed to live freely, or is everything restricted already?

2025: We are just one step away from the complete digital enslavement system. The only step left is to connect ones digital ID to their bank account. And people will not even recognize this step, as it has been rehearsed already so many times. You need to show your face together with your passport already for all your banking services. When you add a new recipient to your bank account, you have to confirm that with again your face and passport combination. If you don’t comply, your bank account gets frozen, your money out of reach.

While paying in cash is heavily discouraged, having some money on the bank is punished as well. You in 1990 still receive interest on your bank balance. We in 2025 receive zero interest or having to pay interest when we have too much money. The bank doesn’t allow us to make withdrawals above a certain amount per week and when we want to transfer a higher amount of money, the transaction is flagged and we will have to defend it.

Today I feel so sad as I fully grasped that the majority of people are already fully trapped in the digital system. Our bank accounts are already completely linked to our ID. They are only awaiting formal approval and the system of social credit points will come into effect. Our behavior, online and in ‘real life’ will be linked to a score, which will be linked to our bank accounts.

1990: This sounds like it’s already too late to do anything about it.

2025: There is not much time left. Only when people massively oppose this ENTIRE system, we make a chance to get our lives back. But as the majority of people is completely addicted to social media, and totally used to comply, I have some difficulty staying positive.

I learned a new word today: Doom scrolling. It means that people just scroll through their ‘feed’, without any objective. They forget about life, about time, about anything. They are like zombies.

1990: Doom scrolling? Feed? It does sound like the zombie apocalypse to me. Will the next step be that people are so used to be ‘fed’, that they will accept a prepared meal, delivered at their door? Like cattle being fed?

2025: I’m afraid people would even welcome that…

Yes, on days like this I feel like we have lost. Like there is no way out. We have let it happen already. We have given our power away. It feels so sad.

But at the same time I know there are still warriors out there. More and more people wake up. They are using social media to reach other people and the awakening spreads this way. Everything can be used for the good and the bad…

We are living in a very scary world. We have entered the final chapter of the futuristic movie. It’s now or never.

A good movie is always exciting until the last minute. This is no exception. We have to give it everything we’ve got. Not only for our survival, but for our children and their children. I want to see them play, run and swim. I have a future to live. What about you?

I will have a more positive message for you the next post. No doubt. Waking up goes in phases, in pain. I’m no exception, even though I follow this path already a long time. My research has often given me reason to cry. And I did. And I recovered. That’s life.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Thank you so much. For everything!