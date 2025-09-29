I’m really happy to be able to open my shop again for the US!

Due to the tariffs Trump imposed on the world to ensure the growth of the US economy, shipping from Europe to the USA came to a halt. The European shipping companies don’t know yet how to deal with the new rules, so this summer they bluntly stopped the possibility to ship to the USA.

I have been searching for a possibility to ship and I found one. It will take a bit longer, but it works!

If you want a physical copy of the Fall of the Cabal and its Sequel, to avoid any new censoring, it’s now possible again. It may take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive, but at least it’s possible again!

You can order the DVD’s of the Fall of the Cabal and its Sequel; you can order Shungite (the protective stone for radiation and physical cure) and you can order my specials (one of a kind gifts!).

Of course you can still order all the digital products. I invite you to have a look in my complete webshop!

Please go to www.fallcabal.com or www.fallcabal.com/shop to go straight to the shop.

With the purchase of these products, you also support me big time!

With love, as always, Cyntha