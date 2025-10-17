Shungite is a very powerful and purifying mineral. It is found only in Karelia, Russia, in a lake, where it had purified the severe poisoned lake to the extend that it drew a lot of attention.

After studying this newly discovered, yet very old mineral (at least 2 million years old), the scientists discovered it’s healing qualities. Shungite removes stress from the body and organs, gives relief in pain and even helps in the case of cancer. It is effective for humans, animals and plants alike.

How does Shungite work? It absorbs the energies and sickness into itself and out of the body, or the water if you use it as a water purifier. This means you will have to clean the stone regularly, otherwise it will literally burst from the contaminations it absorbed.

The most stunning and important quality however is that it absorbs radiation!

Studies show Shungite absorbs almost the entire spectrum of radiation, even 5G!

Real Shungite comes in two kinds

Mind you: There are two kinds of Shungite: the ‘normal / black’ one with a fullerene percentage of 40% and the elite / silver one with up to 98% fullerene.

The more fullerene Shungite contains, the higher the absorption rate!

'Normal' Shungite can be shaped into forms and jewelry, like the pyramid on the left. Elite Shungite is mostly only available in little pieces. You can put them in water, in your pocket, or make a necklace or bracelet from it

Do your own research

Self-tests can prove to you how shungite absorbs the energy in itself:

Shungite as radiation protector

Easy to do your own tests, and they will impress you deeply:

Shungite as water purifier

Water filtered with Shungite is safe to drink without any additional purification process like boiling or chemical treatment. As I love self-tests, here’s another one:

Water infused with Shungite stones benefits the human body by balancing cellular metabolism and boosting enzyme activity. Everyone will benefit from it, especially the diseased. It works amazingly for those suffering from histamine intolerance, as fullerenes have antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties helping to relieve pain, soreness and to suppress the symptoms of allergy.

In order to make shungite water infuse 150-200 grams of regular shungite stones or 50-70 grams of elite shungite stones per one liter of water for two or three days and drink it fresh. Shungite starts filtrating eater within first few hours, but the more you will keep shungite in the water, the more effect you will receive. Stones are supposed to be cleaned and charged regularly.

A last self-test on your blood

A friend of mine, Michel, performed more than 200 life blood tests on people. His intention was to warn people about the shedding from the covid vaccine and to give them a way of healing. He performed 2 tests on every person, one before (phone screen) and one after treatment with shungite (laptop screen). He noticed the blood improved a lot when people just held shungite for a small amount of time.

Imagine what shungite can do for all of your family members, vaccinated or not…

