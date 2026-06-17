Once upon a time, there was a King, who was a real a@@hole…

He didn’t care about his country, his people.

He was obsessed with only one thing.

And to live out his obsession, he let his people suffer immensely.

Who am I talking about and why would I write about it?

I’m talking about a king, who is celebrated in our history books as one of the greatest kings ever.

This is how he is described: ‘Richard I, known as Richard the Lionheart or Richard Cœur de Lion because of his reputation as a great military leader and warrior, was King of England from 1189 until his death in 1199. He also ruled as Duke of Normandy, Aquitaine, and Gascony; Lord of Cyprus; Count of Poitiers, Anjou, Maine, and Nantes; and was overlord of Brittany at various times during the same period.’

Ten years is such a tiny time span, it usually gets lost in the endless years of our history. But these ten years have changed the most important country of that era. These ten years determined the future of the entire world. But maybe not in the way you are told to believe.

While King Richard is remembered as a legendary hero, he completely drained his country during the short ten years of his reign.

To fund his military campaigns, Richard imposed heavy taxes on his subjects. This included the 'Saladin Tithe', a tax of 10% on income and property, which was levied to finance the Third Crusade.

When he was imprisoned on his way back home, his mother forced every soul in England to contribute a quarter of their annual income to ransom him from captivity. Returned, he raised taxes yet again to finance the construction of one of the most expensive castles ever built in Europe.

Château Gaillard in Normandie, France

In addition to the financial burden of the Crusades, Richard completely neglected the domestic affairs. He spent only ten months of his total reign in England, leaving the administration of the kingdom to others. This lack of royal oversight allowed corruption to flourish, further draining the economy.

Richard's decision to sell off royal lands and titles to raise funds for his crusades led to the rise of a wealthy class of nobles and merchants, who were able to buy influence and power. This shift in economic power had significant political implications, contributing to the rise of the Magna Carta and the establishment of a constitutional monarchy.

All that was needed was ten years to turn the fate of an entire nation, followed by the rest of the world.

And here we are, almost a millennium later, still being exploited by our elites. By now, we are used to ‘give’ a third to half of our income to our governments to be spend on wars, fraud and corruption. What has really changed?

While the cities and roads perish, while the dikes in the Netherlands leak, threatening to drown the entire nation, while our lives are dominated by trying to survive in a hostile world, our wealthy elite plan to discover and conquer space.

Do we even realize that we pay for all this to happen?

Did you ever calculate what percentage of the money you earned, you can actually spend?

Did you know you are submitted to at least 40 different kinds of taxes, divided into these categories: Income tax, Payroll tax, Property tax, Consumption tax, Tariffs, Capitation, Fees and tolls?

Did you know that when fraud, bribes and corruption are eliminated, income tax will not be needed anymore?

Did you know the U.S. fraud losses are estimated at $521 billion?

What would you do with your life, if you would have 50% more spendable income each year?

Don’t you think the economy is going to boom?

New businesses will pop up like mushrooms. People will feel energetic and happy again, as their efforts are genuinely rewarded.

Our economies will not need robots to take over. People will be willing to work again in small scale businesses. Using handcraft and honest trade.

Robots are only handy in mass production. But who will want a mass produced item, when they easily can afford a handmade product?

As we have seen in history, it is possible to change the world in only ten years. For the good or the bad.

I believe we are working for the good, by exposing the bad and changing the systems. Giving back the power to the people.

Stopping the exploitation of the people.

Allowing people to rise and shine, by enabling them to do what they like and are good at.

It won’t be hard to visualize such a society. It only has to take one decade and one dedicated person in power to change the world. First his homeland, and the rest of the world will follow.

Just like that.

Our history books will have to be re-written to tell us the truth about our past.

It’s up to us to document our present time, in order to fill our future history books with what truly happened.

As I said in the beginning of this article: We are living in a ‘tiny time span, which usually gets lost in the endless years of our history. But these ten years have changed the most important country of that era. These ten years determined the future of the entire world. But maybe not in the way you are told to believe.’

Aren’t we privileged to see, understand and live through the most transitional period in history?

Thank you for joining me, for subscribing, which will enable me to pay my share of the taxes as long we are forced to… And enables me to fight for our future, free from enslavement and taxes!

With love, as always, Cyntha