Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
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We The People Are The Plan!

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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
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The power of history, and more, the power of analogy! The beauty of simplification is under-estimated. Your illustrations fill out the picture most compellingly! Let's go sister....!

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