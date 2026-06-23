While the White House and US Department of War are posting about Q, portals and time-traveling (see my notes), my thoughts go to Nikola Tesla.

Nikola Tesla (1856 – 1943), known for his work that transformed the world in relation to alternating current (AC) electricity, wireless communication and electromagnetic theory.

His work has been immensely obstructed while he was still alive. When he died in 1943, the U.S. government immediately seized his personal papers and belongings, citing national security concerns amidst the height of World War II. But it wasn’t released after the war.

So Tesla’s work is still surrounded by mystery and conspiracy to the point that we have to dig really deep to discover what Tesla was actually researching.

I came across the work of ‘The Omitted Century US’ and want to share it with you. The sources they present are telling us an interesting story, which makes a lot of sense in light of the current tokenization of information by AI data centers.

As I always say; history repeats itself and to understand the present and future, we have to look at the past. Let’s go:

In early December 1942, Tesla has given a radio interview which never aired, was never archived, and has never been mentioned in any official account of his final months. The interview was conducted by Arthur Matthews, who claimed that the interview was recorded at Tesla’s request, that it was intended for syndicated broadcast and that the recording was confiscated before it could be released.

Matthews had kept notes of the interview. Those notes are held in a private archive in Ottawa. They were donated by Matthews family in the 1970s and have been examined by researchers interested in Tesla’s late life work.

The notes do not describe death rays, time travel, or contactless energy weapons. They describe Tesla talking about buildings, specifically about European and American civic architecture from the 18th and early 19th centuries.

Tesla, according to Matthews, claimed that cathedrals, certain pyramids, railway terminals, and civic buildings were not built to honor gods or governments. They were built to distribute power, and the people who built them, Tesla allegedly said, understood principles that were later suppressed, renamed, or forgotten.

What makes the notes of the interview impossible to dismiss, is that they align with things Tesla actually said and did throughout his career.

Tesla did not present his work as pure innovation. He presented it as recovery.

At the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Tesla demonstrated wireless energy transmission, high frequency alternating current, and remote control.

His lectures during that period described these principles not as inventions but as rediscoveries. In one address he said the techniques had been known and lost. He did not elaborate but the phrasing recurs in his correspondence.

In 1901 Tesla began construction of Wardenclyffe Tower on Long Island, a massive coil designed to transmit electrical power wirelessly across continents.

He described it in funding proposals not as an experiment but as a reconstruction.

He told investors the design was based on methods used ‘before the libraries burned’, a phrase that appears in at least two letters to JP Morgan. Morgan funded the project initially, then abruptly pulled all financing in 1906.

No clear reason was given. Tesla never completed the tower. It was dismantled in 1917 and no comparable project was attempted again in his lifetime.

But now it becomes interesting. The notebooks Tesla kept during the Wardenclyffe years, the ones confiscated in 1943, contained hundreds of sketches that were not electrical diagrams. They were architectural drawings, Gothic arches, dome geometries, foundation ratios, measurements of stone buildings across Europe and North America. Tesla was not sketching these as a hobby. He was reverse engineering them.

Why would an electrical engineer in his 60s and 70s obsess over 18th century buildings? Why would he measure the foundations of cathedrals, calculate the resonance properties of domed stone and photograph civic architecture from precise angles that emphasize metal ornamentation and subsurface geometry?

Matthew’s notes describe Tesla showing him photographs during the December 1942 interview. European cathedrals, American state houses, railway stations… Tesla pointed out copper grounding elements embedded in cornerstones, conductive channels running through foundation blocks, metal spires, and weather veins positioned not for decoration, but for atmospheric discharge. He called them components of a distributed grid.

Tesla believed by the end of his life that modern civilization had experienced a technical collapse sometime in the early to mid 1800s. That the industrial revolution was not an advancement from a primitive baseline but a rebuilding after catastrophic loss.

That the steam engine, coal fired power and centralized electrical grids were not innovations. They were downgrades. Controlled, monetizable downgrades from a previous distributed system that required no metering, no centralized generation, and no fossil fuel consumption. And he believed the people who financed the reconstruction knew exactly what they were replacing.

Tesla’s refusal to meter electricity was not idealism. It was an engineering position. He did not believe power should be free as a moral stance. He believed the original design of large-scale electrical infrastructure was un-metered because the system harvested and distributed atmospheric energy passively.

Wardenclyffe was an attempt to restore a method he believed had been suppressed and someone did not want that method restored. In 1943, the FBI classified Tesla’s papers under national security protocols. In 1952, most of them were declassified and released to his family, but one file group remained sealed, a collection labeled pre-1900 historical analysis.

That group has never been released. There is no official explanation for why architectural and historical research from the 19th century would remain classified 70 years into peace time.

Freedom of Information Act requests filed in the early 2000s returned heavily redacted pages. The visible fragments reference architectural survey work and grid topology studies, terms that do not appear anywhere else in Tesla’s known technical writing. Those phrases suggest Tesla was not casually interested in old buildings. He was systematically studying them as infrastructure.

Tesla’s known correspondence from the 1930s includes multiple requests to European archives for access to original construction records of major civic buildings.

He wrote to the French Ministry of Culture in 1934 requesting permission to examine the foundation plans of Notre Dame Cathedral.

He wrote to the German Institute of Archaeology in 1936 asking for structural surveys of Cologne Cathedral.

He wrote to the Library of Congress in 1938 requesting copies of architectural blueprints for the US capital building. Specifically, the sections detailing subsurface metal infrastructure.

These requests are cataloged. The responses (where they exist) are polite deflections, ‘access denied due to preservation concerns, records unavailable due to ongoing restoration, materials restricted to credentialed architectural historians’.

Tesla was an electrical engineer, not an architectural historian. He was systematically refused access to the technical construction details of buildings he believed were electrical infrastructure. And when he tried to publish his findings, the suppression became structural.

Between 1935 and 1937, Tesla submitted three technical papers to the American Institute of Electrical Engineers. The papers described what Tesla called pre-industrial energy distribution methods.

All three were rejected for publication, not because the findings were incorrect, not because the data was fabricated, but because the work was deemed outside the scope of contemporary research.

They did not say his findings were false. They said they were ‘not relevant to the current model of electrical distribution’, which is true if the current model is designed to be metered and Tesla’s findings threatened its economic basis.

This is not about whether Tesla was correct. This is about censorship. This is to make sure no one could hear what he was claiming. Because if Nicola Tesla, the man who built the foundation of the modern electrical grid, publicly argued that the grid was a deliberately inferior replacement for something older and better, that argument threatens the entire economic structure of 20th century energy infrastructure, metered consumption, centralized generation, fossil dependency, utility monopolies.

In 1934, Nicola Tesla traveled to Paris for a series of lectures on high frequency electrical phenomena. While in the city, he requested access to the Notre Dame Cathedral. He wanted to examine the crypts and foundation level. The request was approved under the pretext of acoustical research.

In private letters to Arthur Matthews, Tesla described what he had found beneath the Notre Dame. Copper grounding systems embedded directly into the cathedral’s foundation blocks. Original construction deliberately insulated with natural resins geometrically arranged in radial patterns extending outward from the central nave still conductive after six centuries.

Tesla called them earth batteries. Passive electrical storage systems using the compression of stone, the mineralization of groundwater and the conductivity of copper to create standing charges that could be drawn upon without fuel, without generation, without metering.

He described the design in technical terms. Mineral salts in the limestone acted as electrolytes. Copper plates functioned as electrodes and the immense weight of the cathedral itself provided constant pressure to maintain the reaction.

The system was not ornamental. It was functional and it had been built into the foundation intentionally at the time of original construction in the 12th century.

Now step back and see who consolidated power during the second industrial revolution roughly 1870 to 1914. Westinghouse, Edison, General Electric, JP Morgan’s energy financing empire. All of them built monopolies on a single premise that they had invented electrical distribution. That before them there was nothing. That the modern grid was the first time in human history that electricity had been harnessed at scale for public use.

If that premise was false, if large-scale electrical infrastructure had already existed in some form, even fragmented or misunderstood, then the second industrial revolution was not a technological breakthrough.

It was rebranding. Taking a lost or suppressed system, simplifying it, controlling it, and selling it back as progress. Metering made that possible.

You cannot sell what people can access passively. You cannot build a utility monopoly around a distributed system that harvests atmospheric charge and turmeric currents without centralized generation.

Tesla’s late life turned toward unmetered distributed systems, which threatened the entire industry. That is why JP Morgan pulled funding from Wardenclyffe in 1906.

Not because wireless power transmission did not work, but because it could not be monetized the same way. Morgan was not funding science. He was funding infrastructure he could control.

During the 1950s, several European archives reported unexpected losses of construction documentation for major 18th century civic projects.

The original architectural plans for Notre Dame’s 19th century restoration, which would have included detailed surveys of the medieval foundation went missing from the French National Archives sometime between 1953 and 1956.

The Gothic era structural blueprints for Cologne Cathedral were reported lost in 1957.

The subsurface construction records for the Pantheon in Paris were discovered to be incomplete in 1959 with all sections related to foundation metal work and grounding systems absent from the files.

Researchers at the time assumed poor record keeping, wartime damage or routine archival decay. But the pattern is striking. The missing sections all relate to metal infrastructure and foundation systems.

The decorative records, the liturgical plans, the iconographic surveys all survived intact. Only the technical construction details of subsurface and conductive elements were lost. And the losses occurred during the same decade that Tesla’s confiscated materials were being selectively retained and selectively destroyed.

This is about economic control. If the pre-modern world had embedded decentralized un-metered electrical infrastructure in its civic architecture, then the coal fired steam-powered economy of the 1800s was not progress. It was a controlled profitable downgrade.

The people financing that economy, railroads, coal extraction, gas lighting, centralized electrical grids needed the old system to be forgotten. Not destroyed, forgotten.

Let the buildings stand. Let the copper grounding be called lightning protection. Let the geometric stone resonance chambers be called chapels. Let the conductive spires be called decorative finials.

Rename function as ornament. Then rebuild a simpler controllable billable system and call it advancement.

How does an entire technical system get reclassified as decoration?

Through institutional language, through selective archive preservation.

Through patent law that only recognizes new inventions and makes no provision for recovered ones.

Through ‘education’ that teach the steam engine as the beginning of the modern age, not as a regression from something earlier.

Through the suppression of figures like Tesla who tried to say, “We are rebuilding something we lost and we are rebuilding it worse.”

Tesla was not the only one. He was simply the most prominent and the hardest to ignore.

The function of forgetting is not to erase the past. It is to make the past unreadable. Let the buildings stand, but remove the context that makes them legible as infrastructure.

Let the old map survive, but lose the surveys that explain the geometric patterns.

Let the tools remain in museums, but reclassify them as primitive, pre-scientific, symbolic.

The architecture of the pre-modern world is still visible. We walk past it daily. We preserve it, restore it, admire it, but we no longer recognize what it was built to do.

After his death, the complete work of Nikola Tesla fell into the hands of MIT engineer Dr. John G. Trump, the uncle of Donald Trump. As President he undoubtedly has access to it, if he didn’t already had it because of his family ties.

Do we need to question why Donald Trump put so many emphasis on restoring the old monuments in Washington DC?

Do we need to question why he wants this new-to-build Ballroom so badly that he finances it with private funds?

Or the restoration in ‘old glory’ of the Reflecting Pool, connecting the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument?

Will these structures, once restored into their original function, provide a non-stop free supply of energy, being an example of how the earth’s energy supply should be?

Is that the reason for the continued obstruction by Democrats of these restorations?

As always, the future will tell.

For now, we have unraveled one more mystery.

Let it be a lesson for the coming tokenization of our own information. Remember what I explained about the AI centers? They took all our information, stored it, buried the original behind paywalls and now will sell our own information back to us. Censored and controlled.

Let’s learn from history, my friends. It’s our best teacher.

Thank you for your support! I need it to make and keep my work available for the entire world.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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