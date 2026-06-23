Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Leslie Warthman's avatar
Leslie Warthman
4hEdited

My knowledge of all Tesla was doing is is now complete. Thank you so very much for always clearing the matrix cobwebs and perfectly explaining the knowledge we have been forbidden to receive. Yes, this explains the past technological advances we are at the tip of the iceberg only now uncovering! Only now it gets even more dangerous because those who believe and themselves try to help restore the darkness from the light God intended, will be themselves sought out and squashed by this Big Whatever who has been maintaining and suppressing the sheeple, whose control has been overwhelming and masterminding the manipulation and suppression of our knowledge completely and comprehensively since well, forever! Power be to Trump if he really possesses all this knowledge and is acting on it by undermining the monster, taking down the corrupt economic and brainwashing forces that have dumbed everyone down and has enslaved society for so long. I really did not understand all the money being spent on the ballroom and all these other monumental restorations (including the significance of the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral (which I pray included the restoration of these magnificent free energy architectural accomplishments you have written about here?); If Trump and others in alignment with Good Energy forces are up to such magnificent restorative revival plans, if this is all true, my hope in the future is energized thousands of percentage points instantly!!!!! It's truly assuring to think this way. God knows what will ultimately happen. Too much evil exists at the present time? Or, do we the people of God's design who have been woken up to feel our Godliness and power to beat the "devilish plan of satan's forces" push back all the way and provide the necessary support for claiming the win God tells us to have Faith in knowing will be the final result? Yeah, that's still to be seen. But thanks to you, Today I do see more brightness and believe the light at the end of the tunnel will burn brightly eternally as we are on the approach of the final doomsday for the darkness!

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
4h

We don't know what we don't know, until we know it! Our true history buried in front of our eyes, all for profit!

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