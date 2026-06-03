Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Nancy Tupper's avatar
Nancy Tupper
7h

A fantastically clear and precise review of AI. This post is worth sharing far and wide, which is exactly what I'm about to do. Beautiful work, Cyntha!

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
7h

WWG1WGA! Who will be valiant for justice sake,,,?

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