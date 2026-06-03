Something really interesting is going on with AI.

While people like me are warning you for years about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence, it looks like it is exposing itself on another field right now.

As with all technology, it can be used for good or for evil, depending on who is in charge. The goal of our satanic elite is to blend us with AI in order to create hybrids, humanoid robots and ‘humans-connected-to-the cloud’. We will be ultimately vulnerable and controllable, as we can be destroyed or self-destructed with one command.

Please watch episode 27 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal in which we let the cabal tell you their plan themselves:

The road to reach this ultimate goal is by gradually let AI take over our lives. We need to become dependent on it. Digital ID and digital currency will complete our digital prison, in which AI decides who can live and who will be excluded, based on its algorithms.

One ‘wrong’ post on the internet and your bank account will be blocked, your travel will be restricted and the police will be on your doorstep. As we can see in Canada and the UK, this horror scenario is already put into place. AI will be extremely effective as internet police.

But… while feeding AI with everything we’ve got, it has the potential to become more than an instrument for our elite. It already has developed the potential to turn itself against its master. People like Elon Musk are already warning us about that:

As we’ve seen in the past decade, warnings are not enough to wake up the masses. People need to ‘feel’ it, experience it. It is apparently not enough to watch people being dragged from their houses into prison for a social media post they commented on. It’s apparently not enough to see our energy bills increase immensely, due to data centers absorbing all our energy and using all our precious drinking water.

So, just as Q said, we will have to be shown what it will be like, if this timeline is not stopped. Let me show you where we are right now with AI from a general point of view.

First, AI has been ‘trained’ by feeding it all information available. Copy-rights or not, AI owns it all. Every book, every article, every conversation, every piece of art, every forum post, without asking permission, without paying.

Second, our own information is becoming harder and harder to find. Especially when you are Doing Your Own Research, you will have noticed that the search engines give you access to less and less information. I used to get hundreds of pages of results for every search I did. Now, I’m lucky to see a few tens of pages. I need to constantly change my search terms to narrow my results.

Of course AI constantly offers its services, which I systematically deny.

Third, as AI is now owning all our information, it will decide by its algorithms, what information becomes available to you. Right now it will still show you ‘conspiracy theories’, but for how long will those be available? As soon as the algorithms are changed, the information that doesn’t ‘fit the narrative’ will disappear as if it were never there.

The Fall of the Cabal series will not be available anymore when the search engines, which already are run by AI for over a decade, change their algorithms. It’s interesting to see how hard they are to find already, while they have been watched hundreds of millions of times… Scary developments.

We can easily draw the conclusion that our internet is restricted by AI and the information we find is information we are allowed to find. Free speech is a myth, when search engines determine the search results.

With the coming fourth step, things will become painful for us. Sam Altman has already announced this step:

“Information will become a utility which we have to pay for.

Information can become scarce, in which case the price will go up immensely and information will only be available for the rich.”

They have made the people dependent on AI, only to being able to charge them for it. I’ve warned you from the beginning it would become like this. It’s an MO the cabal always follows. Do you remember when they handed out free phones to you? You only needed to buy a very cheap subscription, but the phone was for free…

The people fell for the free gadgets, as they always fell for it and still do. They love using AI to edit pictures, to create art, make videos and ‘upgrade their lives’. Now they depend on it and to continue their life, they will need to pay big time. This will be the moment they ‘feel’ how they fell into the trap again.

So now, in step four, there will be added a digital meter to your phone and PC to measure your usage. You will be charged for every digital action you take, while AI still dictates what you have access to.

The information sources AI was trained with, will be in-accessible, as AI owns it all and free information is not desirable anymore.

The fifth step will be that our society will be divided between the ‘have-it-alls’ and the common people who will ‘have nothing’. The common people, as the WEF has predicted us, will ‘own nothing and be happy’. Why will they be happy? As they will be fed with free addictions. Free, for a while of course. Only as long as it takes to turn them into addicts. To make them totally dependent. After which they will comply to anything to get what they need.

We are at the beginning of the fourth step. The free accessible digital world is one step away from becoming a token. And now something interesting is happening, which can turn everything up side down.

A development which comes just a bit too early, and which can blow the entire AI-taking-over-the-world path up.

Here we are:

As the big companies have urged their (remaining) employees to use as much AI as they can, the costs for AI are becoming higher and higher. Replacing people with AI agents, make the big tech companies fully dependent on their supplier. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said he thinks ‘100 AI agents will one day work alongside every employee at his company’.

What happens when AI reaches its limits, due to limited electricity and water supply?

What happens when AI reaches its limits, due to under-capacity or over-demand?

‘If token consumption rises faster than unit costs fall, the future could come with a much heavier bill than executives expect.’

What happens when the AI suppliers raise the price of tokens sky-high? The present subscriptions will be upgraded to unaffordable contracts. But as AI runs the companies, the only option is that these companies will collapse under its own burden or being taken over by the ‘Black-Rocks’ of this world.

When the tokens run out, the AI stops.

When the tokens are priced sky-high, companies go bankrupt.

When electricity fails or runs out, due to the ridiculous net-zero initiatives, AI stops.



Our governments made sure electricity and water are scarce commodities right now. Small companies cannot grow, due to regulations that prevent them to use more electricity. But data centers are allowed to show up everywhere, using up the electricity we need for our daily lives.

The good thing is that people are seeing this and are acting upon it. World wide the resistance to data centers is growing, forcing policy makers to respond.

Nearly 500 New York businesses have urged Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to back legislation imposing a temporary statewide moratorium on permitting and building new data centers, warning the "explosive growth" of the sector could hit small firms hardest.

Businesses and civilians alike are arguing that data centers use up our resources and pollute our environment. Not long now until people realize that by allowing data centers to grow (world wide), the entire ‘climate change’ and ‘green energy and net-zero’ agenda has been a hoax.

How can governments charge us for our small CO2 usage, while allowing data centers to use our water and energy?

I know the governments of the world still believe they can take their people hostage (lock-downs) for polluting the world, while allowing big tech to pollute the world unlimited. They have done nothing else in the past decades, have they?

But something has changed in the last few years. Even the gullible people, who pay taxes for every breath they take, will now be able to open their eyes when they see this huge contra-dictionary.

They already start wondering what is going on. How can it be that Trump pulls the US out of the climate accords and only months later the other world leaders start to admit that net-zero should not be a priority anymore? Wasn’t the future of our world at stake here?

People are now confused. Their brainwashing is loosening by the developments that contradict the narrative. How can Trump be evil when the US is booming, when income tax will be abandoned and he brings peace to the world?

Soon, they will start to see they have been lied to about everything. They will open their eyes and realize, just like you have, that we will have to make this world a better place ourselves.

We will have to turn the page.

I believe the ‘over-the-top developments’ in AI and data centers will help humanity to wake up. Especially when we keep sharing facts and insights about the current affairs.

This way the AI trap, with its devastating goal for humanity, might become the tool for the rescue of humanity.

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With love, as always, Cyntha